Starfield: How to solve the Temple Eta puzzle

After going through the Into the Unknown questline for Constellation in Starfield, you will eventually find yourself on the planet Pyrocyon III. Here, you are looking for an anomaly that can only be located by following distortions on your scanner.

Eventually, the distortions will lead you to a gravitational anomaly, which appears to be an ancient temple of sorts. If you enter the door to the temple, which is hidden away between two massive pillars, you will be inside Temple Eta, which radiates with the same energy that comes from the Artifacts you have been collecting.

The temple has several metal rings in the middle of it that begin spinning when you enter the room. There is also no gravity, which makes navigating the room a little difficult.

To top it all off, you need to solve a confusing puzzle in order to make the rings in Temple Eta spin fast enough. Completing the puzzle will reward you with your first Cosmic Power, so this is a huge milestone in Starfield.

Solving the Temple Eta puzzle in Starfield

My character in Temple Eta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will get a brief rundown of what you need to complete the puzzle from your companion, but this doesn’t help a ton. If you want to solve the puzzle, follow my instructions:

After entering the room, the rings will start spinning, but not very fast. As you are floating around the room, you will begin to hear music and see clusters of glowing stars appear in the air .

. Your job is to dash through those star clusters . After you go through one, which is difficult thanks to the zero gravity, another will appear in a different part of the room.

. After you go through one, which is difficult thanks to the zero gravity, another will appear in a different part of the room. You need to get to that star cluster and go through it fast enough so that it doesn’t disappear . If it does disappear, then the puzzle will reset. You can tell how much time you have by listening to the music; it will begin to slow down if you have missed your opportunity.

. If it does disappear, then the puzzle will reset. it will begin to slow down if you have missed your opportunity. When the music speeds up, you have successfully made it through another star cluster and can begin looking for the next one.

The star clusters will appear in a different location every time , so you need to constantly be on the lookout and make sure you’re pressing your sprint button to use your boost pack . This significantly speeds up the time it takes to get to each star cluster.

, so you need to constantly be on the lookout and . This significantly speeds up the time it takes to get to each star cluster. Once you have made your way through clusters, the rings will move at their top speed and a cutscene will roll.

The Temple Eta puzzle doesn’t take too long to figure out once you understand your primary goal. I had a bit of trouble trying to control my character in zero gravity but was able to complete the puzzle after a failed attempt or two.

Related: Is there a ship size limit in Starfield?

Hopefully, my breakdown of the puzzle will allow you to complete it easily so you can unlock your first Cosmic Power in Starfield. It should be noted a variation of this same puzzle awaits you in future temples, so you will need to master how to complete it otherwise you won’t be able to unlock any more Cosmic Powers.

About the author