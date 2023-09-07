Is there a ship size limit in Starfield?

As you are trying to assemble your perfect ship in Starfield, you might be asking yourself if there is a limit to the overall size you can make your dream space cruiser.

After all, there is a limit to how many structures you can place in your Outpost, so a logical leap is to assume that there is a limit to how big your ship can be. However, even after adding several new pieces onto my ship, I didn’t reach any kind of limit, which made me think perhaps Bethesda is letting players’ creativity truly run wild.

Does Starfield have a ship size limit?

Unfortunately, you are not able to make a mansion and take it into space. I can confirm there is a ship size limit in Starfield. However, it would amaze me if many players were able to reach the limit in the shipbuilder menu.

From what I can tell, the ship size limit is around 130 different ship parts, or modules, and anywhere between 40 to 44 meters long. I was not able to surpass a 40-meter-long ship when I was building but I have seen some reports that other players were able to slightly go above that number and reach 44 meters in length.

Your ship can’t be as big as you might want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will likely hit the module limit before you reach the maximum length for your Starfield ship. Unless you are truly building your ship as wide as possible, then it’s tough to reach 40 meters before running out of individual parts to place. I was able to reach the maximum 130 ship parts fairly consistently when testing my ship for this guide, so don’t be surprised if you need to rethink some of your designs when in the shipbuilder.

Related: How to get Hypercatalysts in Starfield

In the future, it’s possible certain mods will allow you to extend your ship past the 40 to 44-meter maximum length or place more than 130 modules. However, one of the loading screens in Starfield states a ship over 80 meters is not able to land on a planet, so mods might have to account for that stipulation.

If I find any reliable mods that circumvent the maximum ship size limit in Starfield, I will update this guide with the mods’ names and how to download them.

About the author