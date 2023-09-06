How to get Hypercatalysts in Starfield

There are an almost overwhelming amount of resources that you can acquire and will need throughout your time in Starfield. Some of them, such as elements like Iron and Aluminum, are relatively easy to find, while others, like Hypercatalysts, are in short supply in the Settled Systems.

Hypercatalysts are described as an exotic organic resource that is used as a component in crafting. It looks like a silver jar with an orange window on the side of it. I haven’t found too many uses for the Hypercatalyst in Starfield yet, but I have seen it is required to complete some high-tier research projects. This means it’s more of a late-game resource, but there’s no harm in players stocking up early.

Below, I will go over exactly where you can find Hypercatalysts in Starfield.

Getting Hypercatalysts in Starfield, explained

The in-game model and description for a Hypercatalyst. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, I have located two different ways to acquire Hypercatalysts. One of them is far more reliable than the other, but you can read about both ways below.

Purchasing Hypercatalysts from a vendor

The easiest and most sure-fire way to acquire Hypercatalysts is to purchase the item from a specific vendor. The main vendor I have found that reliably sells Hypercatalysts is Zuri, a trader on board the Crimson Fleet’s The Key ship. You can access this ship through the United Colonies questline after infiltrating the band of pirates.

Zuri sells roughly six to eight Hypercatalysts at a time for only 18 credits each, making them a bargain given how hard the item is to find elsewhere. You can also purchase just about any other resource in Starfield from Zuri by viewing the “Resources” tab in her vendor menu.

Looting Hypercatalyst in the galaxy

The second way I have stumbled upon Hypercatalysts is by randomly looting them at different places in the galaxy. Whether I was on a main mission or just exploring a random location on a planet, there is a small chance for Hypercatalysts to appear in chests, crates, and other containers.

I personally was able to find a Hypercatalyst or two by looting The Lock during the main quest line with the Crimson Fleet. But I suggest just purchasing whatever Hypercatalysts you need from a vendor and then trying to loot as much as possible for a chance to stumble upon the resource. I wouldn’t recommend relying on looting to source the Hypercatalysts you need for whatever project you’re working on.

I will be sure to update this guide with any additional guaranteed locations of Hypercatalysts in Starfield.

