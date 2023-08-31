After you discover your first temple in Starfield during the Powers From Beyond mission, you can gain more gravitational powers by completing temples. But how to find these temples, get access, and eventually unlock new powers is not readily apparent.

If you are confused on either how to find a temple or how to complete the puzzle to unlock new powers, this is everything that you need to know.

How to find temples in Starfield

Every Artifact you find in Starfield is connected to a temple that contains a new, unique power. Vladimir Sall, a helpful member of Constellation, will point out temple locations. This former space pirate does not give you exact coordinates however, as you will need to use your scanner to search Gravitational Anomalies until you run into the temple.

Use your scanner to track down Unknown Areas | Screenshot by Dot Esports Gravitational Anomalies mean you are well on your way to finding a temple | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you land on a planet with a known temple, you will need to pull out your scanner. Emblems will soon appear on your HUD that display “Unknown” landmarks. These will typically be Gravitational Anomalies that create a trail toward the temple. I have noticed that sometimes these are simple lines that lead from one point to another, while other times they create a convoluted circle with the temple somewhere between.

After you triangulate the temple’s position, you will need to find the doorway. This is always found in a narrow passageway. You might need to walk the perimeter around the temple until you find this spot. Once you arrive, the door will make itself known.

How to get powers from the temple in Starfield

You can get powers by chasing down a cluster of stars inside the temple. Once you enter this space, you will be in a zero gravity environment. While the entire room is filled with an atmospheric glow, with ethereal stars and galaxies sprawling around you, you might notice a small cluster of shimmering lights, as seen below.

The cluster of light can be difficult to make out at first, but it is your key to new powers | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Locate this cluster and chase toward it. Whenever you reach your destination, the rings in the center of temple will begin spinning faster. Continue to locate and chase down this shimmering cluster until all the rings align and open into a portal. You should note that if you are too slow, the cluster might shift to another area before you reach it. I highly recommend using your boost pack for some extra speed.

Next, go through the portal and you will receive a short cutscene similar to the short cinematics you see after acquiring an Artifact. Once finished, you will be teleported outside the temple with a new power to use.

