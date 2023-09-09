How many ships can you have in Starfield?

Whenever you’re planning to blast off among the cosmos in Starfield, it is imperative that you’re using the right ship for the job. Whether you need to zip around with some speed or you’re hauling a ton of cargo to another solar system, players can have plenty of ships for their different needs.

There is, however, a moment where you realize you’ve created a new ship or bought one, only to realize that you don’t have enough space in your collection to store them. In order to avoid losing your hard-earned ships, it is important to keep in mind just how many ships you can own in Starfield.

What is Starfield’s ship limit?

That wreckage could be your ticket to the big leagues. Image via Bethesda

In Starfield, space explorers can own up to 10 ships at one time. If you don’t have any space to acquire another ship, the only way that you can create room is by selling one of your ships at a spaceport by speaking to a ship services technician.

The only way to break this limit is by gaining a ship through specific missions, in which you will be able to have more than 10 in your possession. However, you will need to sell multiple ships to get yourself under the 10-ship limit, so that you can buy another non-mission reward ship in the future.

Granted, you probably won’t need more than 10 ships at your disposal, because you’ll only need a certain number for a limited amount of situations. For example, most players will have their main home ship, a lighter, faster ship for dogfights, and hefty ships for heavy shielding or cargo transportation as a main trio in their collection.

