Does Starfield have aim assist?

Shooting games can be hard, especially if you’re a controller-based gamer, and sometimes it’s nice for the devs to lend a helping hand with aim assist. Since gunplay is a key feature in Starfield, you’re probably wondering if that’s the case here.

Starfield is a game that has multiple ways to play. These are with a controller or with your Keyboard and Mouse. Fortunately, the game has been optimized great and can be played smoothly with either tool, so you should be fine.

This being the case, sometimes it’s just nice to know you have a helping hand guiding your shots to the target without even knowing. For this you’ll want aim assist so here’s the bottom line when it comes to this feature in Starfield.

Does Starfield feature any aim assist settings?

Unfortunately, even console players won’t be able to rely on aim assist to cover up their terrible aiming skills in Starfield as right now, there is no such feature in the game.

The new Bethesda doesn’t discriminate. Whether you’re playing with a controller or on a Keyboard and Mouse, you’re not going to have access to any assistance with aiming, so maybe for once playing with KBM might be just as viable as a controller. Personally, I’m still sticking with the controller for now.

It is possible that down the line Bethesda chooses to add aim assist to the game, but we wouldn’t suggest you hold your breath. The gunplay in Starfield feels quite pleasant even without any aim assist, or the fact that it’s capped at 30fps on Xbox. Instead of holding out for this addition, we suggest simply putting in the time to hone your skills with the hand you’ve been dealt for now.

