Who voices Venom in Spider-Man 2?

Venom is almost as iconic as Spider-Man himself, but who did Insomniac Games draft in to fill the towering shoes of Venom in Spider-Man 2?

Obviously, Venom doesn’t wear shoes, but he doesn’t need to in Spider-Man 2. Billed at anywhere between six feet and 10 feet tall in the franchise’s lore, and weighing several hundred pounds, Venom is a terrifying organism.

As the recent Venom films have shown, a deep voice and a commanding presence are demanded to make the titular character come to life. Spider-Man 2 fully introduces Venom into the universe, and we know that it’s not Tom Hardy who got the gig this time around.

Who is the voice actor for Venom in Spider-Man 2?

Now there’s a face only a symbiote could love. | Image via Insomniac Games.

The services of actor Tony Todd were acquired by Insomniac Games to voice Venom in Spider-Man 2.

Todd is one of Spider-Man 2’s stellar cast of voice actors, but he’s better known for various other roles over the years.

His most significant role came as the Candyman in the 1992 horror film, along with its subsequent sequels. Since then, he’s also starred in other Hollywood spectacles including The Crow, The Rock, and the hit thriller series featuring the power of clairvoyance—Final Destination.

Todd’s time has been divided over the years between movies and TV: 24 and The Flash being notable successes. However, the actor’s portfolio has been expanded upon even more so in recent years with Todd venturing out into the video game voice-acting world.

Before the part of Venom came along for Spider-Man 2, the actor has also racked up acting credits in Back 4 Blood, Half-Life: Alyx, Layers of Fear 2, and even Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Could he be enlisted to contribute to the upcoming Wolverine game too? Only time will tell.

