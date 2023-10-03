All voice actors and cast for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is right around the corner, with the game coming out on Oct. 20. Once again, we will be able to play as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, but we’ll also be accompanied by a stellar cast of voice actors.

Insomniac Games made sure to bring us the best possible experience in Spider-Man 2. Voice actors and cast from the first two games will return, while naturally we’ll also see some new faces who will take on popular roles from the comic books, like Kraven the Hunter.

Without further ado, if you’d like to see the cast of Spider-Man 2 for yourself, here’s the list of all confirmed characters and their voice actors so far.

Spider-Man 2 2023: Full cast list

Peter Parker – Yuri Lowenthal

Peter is back in action, as expected. Image via Insomniac Games

He needs no introduction. Yuri Lowenthal is back voicing Peter Parker, just like he did in the first two games coming from Insomniac. Lowenthal’s performance has been praised by fans of Spider-Man, comic books, and video games overall, and we can’t say we’re surprised. While Tom Holland gives a truly spectacular depiction of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, trying to top the performance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Lowenthal’s voice seems to fit the game’s Parker like a glove.

Miles Morales – Nadji Jeter

Miles joins Peter in the new adventure. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Another recurring main character is Miles Morales, who’s voiced by none other than Nadji Jeter. Miles was introduced in the first game of then franchise and then given a standalone spinoff, which explored him as a character and as Spider-Man. In both entries, Jeter did a brilliant job of delivering an on-point performance of a young but brave kid who aims to help people around him.

Mary Jane Watson – Laura Bailey

MJ had a major role in the original game, and we expect it to stay the same this time. Screengrab by Dot Esports

There couldn’t have been a Spider-Man story without at least one of Parker’s love interests, and in Insomniac’s franchise it’s Mary Jane Watson. The redheaded girl-next-door is voiced by none other than Laura Bailey, who arguably is the biggest star among the voice actors of Spider-Man 2. For the past 20 years or so, Bailey has voiced popular characters in video games, anime, and more, including Supergirl in Injustice 2, Jaina Proudmoore in World of Warcraft, and Abby in The Last of Us 2.

Venom – Tony Todd

One of the major Spider-Man’s villains, Venom, is making an introduction this time. Image via Insomniac Games.

Not much is known about Venom in Spider-Man 2 besides the fact that he’ll likely turn into a main villain at some point. We and the fans have our theories, but we’ll keep it spoiler-free. Either way, the extraterrestrial symbiote has been voiced and motion captured by Tony Todd in the game. While the 68-year-old actor hasn’t made it to a Hollywood blockbuster, he’s still an immensely talented person with dozens of appearances in film, TV, and Broadway.

Kraven the Hunter – Jim Pirri

Kraven is another villain joining the game. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Another villain joining the Spider-Man 2 party is Kraven the Hunter. The Russian mercenary hasn’t been yet shown on big cinema screens in either of the Spider-Man movies, so fans are truly excited to meet him in the upcoming game. Jim Pirri, who did a bunch of voice acting for different video games and even appeared in a Friends episode, is taking on the role.

Harry Osborn – Graham Phillips

Harry is finally in the game, but since he’s sick from the get-go, we wonder for how long. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Peter’s best friend, Harry Osborn, will take on a much bigger role than in previous titles. Rather than being locked in a lab, he’s now free, though some kind of sickness is running through his veins and finding a cure seems to be a vital part of the story. Harry will be voiced by a 30-year-old Graham Phillips, who will make his video game debut, but you might know him from a few Riverdale and Atypical episodes.

Martin Li / Mister Negative – Stephen Oyoung

Li had his moments in previous games. We wonder if he’s a major threat in this one as well. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Another recurring villain in Spider-Man 2 is Martin Li, better known as Mister Negative. He had a major part in the first game’s story, but his role in this year’s title remains unknown. All we know is that Miles has some kind of grudge against him, judging by the story trailer, where Morales claims he took everything from him. Stephen Oyoung, who appeared in Gotham Knights, and John Wick: Chapter 3, is reprising the role.

Norman Osborn – Mark Rolston

Norman is back. Maybe he’ll finally start transforming into the Goblin? Screengrab by Dot Esports

We don’t expect him to take on Green Goblin’s mantle yet, but Norman Osborn returns in Spider-Man 2 with Mark Rolston once again taking on the role. The entrepreneur and CEO of Oscorp will be trying his best to cure his son, Harry. Fans once again have a bunch of ideas of how he will tie into the story. We’re certain that Rolston, who’s been in the entertainment industry for almost 50 years, will once again deliver a stunning performance.

Curt Connors / The Lizard – Unknown

While we know Connors (The Lizard) will have a major role in Spider-Man 2’s story since he’s the one hunted by Kraven the Hunter and the one who’s seemingly helping with a cure for Harry, we don’t know who’s voicing him. We should get the details once the game’s release is closer, though.

Ganke Lee – Griffin Puatu

Every hero needs his sidekick. For Miles Morales, it’s Ganke Lee, voiced by Griffin Puatu. The character itself is relatively new in the comics, created in 2011, but he’s already established himself in Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a real friend who will help Miles when in need. In the sequel, he’s also voiced by Griffin Puatu.

Yuri Watanabe / Wraith – Tara Platt

In the first game of the franchise, Yuri was something of a sidekick to Peter, helping him as much as possible in taking down the Sinister Six and protecting New York. The character assumed the vigilante alter ego of Wraith in the game’s DLC The City That Never Sleeps. She was spotted in one of the trailers, and we expect Tara Platt, who voiced her in the original game, to make a return to the role.

J. Jonah Jameson – Darin De Paul

A Spider-Man story without annoying-yet-amusing J. Jonah Jameson on the radio and news would be nothing. The character is returning to Spider-Man 2, and will be once again voiced by Darin De Paul, who played it in the first two games.

Rio Morales – Jacqueline Piñol

Rio Morales had a major role in the story of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is more than sensible. Miles’ mother has been spotted in one of the game’s trailers as well, and she’s once again voiced by Jacqueline Piñol, who played her in the previous entry.

There are surely many more acclaimed cast members in the game. We should get to know them better once it finally launches on Oct. 20.

About the author