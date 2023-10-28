Insomniac reveals Marvel’s Wolverine is set in the same universe as Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 launched last week to great critical and commercial success. Interestingly, the game makes a few significant nods to another Marvel superhero, Wolverine. According to Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar, the two characters are more connected than we previously thought.

On the latest episode of the Kinda Funny Games podcast, Intihar confirmed that Spider-man 2 and the upcoming Wolverine game take place in the same universe.

When asked by podcast host Greg Miller why Wolverine didn’t make a cameo in Spider-man 2, Intihar responded by saying, “There was a decision not to do it… I think for us, we wanted to let that team cook, and who knows what the future holds, but right now, let’s let them do their thing, and that game’s gonna be great.”

Miller directly asked if the two heroes share the same universe, and Intihar responded by saying that “they’re all 1048,” meaning they both exist in Earth-1048, one of the many versions of Earth in the Marvel multiverse.

The Wolverine game was famously announced over two years ago, in Sept. 2021, during a PlayStation Showcase event. According to Sony, development on Marvel’s Wolverine is being led by Brian Horton, the creative director, and Cameron Christian, the game director. The two also worked on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. According to the creative director, it will be “a full-size game” with a “mature tone”.

It’s also worth noting that Spider-Man 2 includes a reference to Wolverine in the unlockable “The Best There Is” suit. The outfit is clearly inspired by Wolverine’s costume in the original X-Men comics, especially once you unlock the yellow color scheme.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is widely regarded as an excellent game, especially for its narrative. The news confirming that Marvel’s Wolverine shares the same universe as Spider-Man could mean great things for both franchises.

