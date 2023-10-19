Spider-Man 2 has increased the New York City map size significantly from the first game in the series and if you want to move around quickly without swinging or using Web Wings, you’ll need to use fast travel.

Whether controlling Peter Parker or Miles Morales, both swinging and Web Wings are available to use as transportation at the start of the game—though you’ll quickly learn you’ll have to earn the ability to fast travel. At the beginning of the sequel story, it means you’ll have to swing your way or soar towards your objectives, even if they’re on the other side of the city, which can result in some long trips.

While taking those trips, it’s easy to get distracted by the pile of side content in Spider-Man 2, though you’ll need to pay attention to some if you want to unlock this feature.

How to unlock fast travel in Spider-Man 2

You have to earn the reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The ability to fast travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has to be earned and is not immediately available when you first play. Instead, you’ll need to swing and use your Web Wings to navigate the map.

If you want to be able to fast travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you will need to complete side activities within each district. Doing so will increase your District Progress, which provides additional rewards. There are three levels in District Progress, with Tech Parts awarded for the first level and Skill Points awarded for the Max Level. At level two, you will unlock the ability to fast travel to that district.

How to fast travel in Spider-Man 2

After you’ve unlocked the ability to fast travel to a specific district in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you will need to open the map and scroll to a district where you have the ability to fast travel to. Once you’ve hovered over the district you want, hold Triangle on your PlayStation 5 controller to seamlessly fast travel to the district.

You can only fast travel to districts where you have hit level two in District Progress and received the award.

About the author