All Chinatown Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

After you complete the Science Buddy Main Story mission in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Spider-Bots will appear in every district in the game. That includes three Spider-Bots in Chinatown, but the trouble with Spider-Bots is that they don’t show up on your map or HUD.

Spider-Bots do emit a bright visual pulse, but you have to be both nearby and looking the right way to see it. They emit a beeping sound, but you have to be really close by to hear that over the constant New York hustle and bustle.

Each Spider-Bot is worth 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts, so they’re worth looking for. To make your Spider-Bot hunt in Chinatown a quicker, less frustrating experience, I’ve put together this guide, complete with a map, screenshot, and description for each of the three Spider-Bot locations.

Where to find all Chinatown Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Spider-Armor MK II Spider-Bot

Captioning a map with anything other than “It’s here!” is pretty difficult. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catch that Spider-Bot so that it stops blocking the view of that lovely mural. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spider-Armor MK II Spider-Bot is crawling around a pretty awesome mural painted on the east wall of a large, but otherwise ordinary, redbrick building on the western edge of Chinatown. The building is close to where Chinatown meets both Greenwich and the Financial District. But other than that, there isn’t much to distinguish this part of the city from any other.

Spider-Woman Spider-Bot

This is also where to find NY Financial if you’d like to manage your Spider-Finances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Probably the most boring wall in the entire game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you thought the Spider-Armor MK II Spider-Bot’s location was bland and lacking distinctive landmarks, wait till you see where the Spider-Woman Spider-Bot is lurking. It’s crawling around a completely blank, dirty-white wall above the entrance to an underground parking garage in an alleyway. Not a popular spot for tourists, that’s for sure.

It’s at the back of the NY Financial building, which is pretty much slap-bang in the middle of Chinatown. But honestly, it could be any alleyway anywhere in New York by the look of it.

Mister Negative Spider-Bot

Some of you would like me to head north and fill that hole in the map, but I’m not going to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get onto the top of that water tower, then Charge Jump from there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chinatown’s final Spider-Bot, the Mister Negative Spider-Bot, is one of those tricky mid-air Spider-Bots. It’s at the southeast end of Chinatown, close to the Chinatown end of the Manhattan Bridge. It’s hovering above two buildings that both have water towers on the roofs, and you can get it by Charge Jumping off the top of the higher of the two water towers. You might need to glide a bit to get it, so just be careful you don’t glide all the way past.

Alright, that’s Chinatown taken care of. I suggest you head across the Manhattan Bridge and collect up all the Williamsburg Spider-Bots next.