All Williamsburg Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

Two of the 42 Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider Man 2 are located in Williamsburg. Spider-Bots are harder to find than other collectibles because they don’t show up on your map or HUD. So, how and where can you find the two hiding in Williamsburg?

Each Spider-Bot has a unique name and appearance, and every time you find one, you’ll earn a cool 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts. XP increases your level, granting you Skill Points to spend on Skills, and you can spend your Tech Parts on Suits and Suit Tech. Finding Spider-Bots also contributes to District Progress, which grants various bonuses.

Every Spider-Bot emits a large, bright visual pulse, and a beeping noise that you can hear if you’re nearby. But Williamsburg is a big district, so finding just two Spider-Bots in such a large area is like finding needles in a haystack. Fortunately, I’ve put together this detailed guide, including a map, a screenshot, and a description of the location of each of the two Spider-Bots.

Where to find all Williamsburg Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Prowler Spider-Bot

It’s a pretty chilled location by New York standards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’d think those pigeons would be freaked out by the Spider-Bot, but no. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Prowler Spider-Bot is near the top of a tall, off-white skyscraper next to a small, square park in northeast Williamsburg. In the middle of the park, there’s a building that looks like an Orthodox church, judging by its distinctive gold domes, although I’m not sure which real-life church it’s based on.

Scorpion Spider-Bot

It’s floating mysertiously over this very spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ve got to love a screenshot with a bit of mood lighting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Uh-oh! The Scorpion Spider-Bot is one of those pesky mid-air Spider-Bots that are usually harder to locate and collect than the others. It’s hovering high above a fairly nondescript neighborhood in the southern half of Williamsburg. There are no distinctive landmarks nearby: Probably the most interesting things in the area are a couple of time-worn white buildings. I said most interesting, not actually interesting.

The Spider-Bot is directly above a tall building (a brown one, not one of the “interesting” white ones), and if you do a Charge Jump from the southeast corner of that building’s rooftop, you’ll be able to catch the Spider-Bot easily.

Next, continue your quest for Spider-Bots by heading north to Little Odessa, or south to Downtown Brooklyn.