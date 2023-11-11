All Downtown Brooklyn Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

There are four Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Downtown Brooklyn district. Spider-Bots don’t show up on your map or HUD, though, so it’s not easy to know where to find them.

Spider-Bots are a collectible that unlock after you complete the Science Buddy Main Story mission in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. They’re worth 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts each, and to find them, you have to look and listen out for the audio-visual pulse they emit.

Or alternatively, you can consult this guide that I, your friendly neighborhood guide writer, have compiled. Below, you’ll find maps, screenshots, and descriptions of the locations of all four Downtown Brooklyn Spider-Bots.

Where to find all Downtown Brooklyn Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Sensational Spider-Man Spider-Bot

Try not to obstruct traffic when retrieving this Spider-Bot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That bronze-colored car is really badly parked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sensational Spider-Man Spider-Bot is on the west side of Downtown Brooklyn. Find it on the wall of a small parking lot underneath the Belt Parkway. That’s the raised highway that loops around the western and southern edges of Downtown Brooklyn.

Mysterio Spider-Bot

On the map, it looks a bit like these buildings are actually in the park. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’d get bad knees if I were squatting like that all the time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

OK, so in the real New York, Prospect Park and Coney Island are about five miles apart, but in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s condensed version of New York, they’re almost right next to each other. All that separates the two is a neighborhood consisting of two huge cross-shaped apartment blocks, and the Mysterio Spider-Bot is at the top of the southeasternmost of those two blocks. There are two kinda mini-buildings on the roof, and it’s crawling around in the gap between them.

Superior Spider-Bot

It looks like a continuation of the Belt Parkway on the map, but it’s actually a railway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Press Triangle, or maybe a train will pass overhead and it’ll get shaken off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Superior Spider-Bot (it’s not superior; it’s worth 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts, just like all the other Spider-Bots) is pretty close to the Mysterio Spider-Bot. Find it underneath the railway line that runs from close to Coney Island all the way up the eastern edge of the map. I’m not going to attempt to name this railway, as I’m pretty sure it doesn’t exist in the real New York. The Spider-Bot is quite high up, but you can collect it from the ground using a length of web.

Peni Parker Spider-Bot

For some reason, I still haven’t been to the east side of Williamsburgh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pool terrace not pictured (not worth picturing, to be honest). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, there’s the Peni Parker Spider-Bot, which you can find in the northeastern part of Downtown Brooklyn. It’s on the south wall of a tall white building with a lot of dark windows. This building also has a pool terrace, but it’s not as nice as the pool terrace on The Greenpoint, where one of the Little Odessa Spider-Bots is hiding.

Right, that’s all of the Downtown Brooklyn Spider-Bots collected. Where next? How about Greenwich? It’s not far away and is the home of three more Spider-Bots.