Where is Coney Island in Spider-Man 2? Location guide

Marvel’s Spider Man 2 takes place in a scaled-down version of New York, which isn’t 100% accurate, but it does include many of the city’s most famous neighborhoods, locations, and landmarks. And that includes Coney Island. But where exactly is the neighborhood famous for its amusement parks?

In this guide, I’ll show you where Coney Island is on the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map, and explain when and how you can enjoy its various rides and attractions.

Coney Island location in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

See where the white circle is? That’s Coney Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can visit Coney Island as soon as you’ve completed the first few missions and can roam the city freely. Coney Island is in pretty much the same location in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as it is in the real New York City.

The in-game map has been turned counter-clockwise so that the Hudson River runs exactly north-south, and most of Long Island isn’t included. But, just as in real-life, Coney Island is at the southern edge of Brooklyn. It’s part of the game’s Downtown Brooklyn district and is the large peninsula that makes up the district’s southeastern extremity.

Can you visit the Coney Island amusement park in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Like many landmarks in this game, the Wonder Wheel has a slightly different name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Second Chance, the eleventh Main Story mission in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, takes place at the Coney Island amusement park. Some of the mandatory mission objectives involve playing the park’s attractions, and then you get the chance to try out the rest as optional objectives.

This is the only chance you get to actually try out all the attractions, so if you’re interested in trying them out, you should do so. I didn’t, because I’m a massive killjoy. After A Second Chance, you can visit the park again, but there’s no way to interact with it.

