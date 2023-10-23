Spider-Man 2: Should you complete the optional rides and games in Coney Island?

There’s a carnival-like atmosphere in Spider-Man 2’s Coney Island and players are posed with a dilemma, should you complete all the optional games and rides?

As you naturally progress through Spider-Man 2’s gripping narrative, you’ll reach a rather fun chunk of the game in which Peter, MJ, and Harry rekindle some childhood nostalgia during the “A Second Chance” mission.

As you near the end of the heartwarming stretch of fun, you’ll have to decide, will you jump straight on the Speed Demon and advance the mission, or should you spend a bit of time engaging with optional more side content?

Should you complete the optional Coney Island rides and games in Spider-Man 2?

The game keeps you up to date with your mission progress. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In my honest opinion, yes, you should totally take part in and complete each of the optional rides and games in Spider-Man 2.

To start, like the first game, Spider-Man is about watching friendships unfold, develop, and in Spider-Man 2’s case, reconnect. So you’d be missing out on precious moments as three best friends mess around and simply take some time to enjoy life—which is even more wholesome when you factor in Harry’s battle with illness.

Secondly, the attractions, while painfully easy, are a chance to unwind. While I do love a fast-paced exercise in combat against waves of well-trained and brutish opponents, sometimes it’s nice to sit back and switch the ol’ brain off for a few minutes with mindless mini-games and real-time cut scenes.

Finally, you get a fun prize at the end of it! What prize can you get though? Therein lies the next mystery.

What prize do you get in A Second Chance mission?

Peter’s stylish senses are also tingling it seems. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have ticked off all seven Coney Island activities, you can go to the prize counter to choose between one of four novelty, cosmetic prizes all featuring oversized hats and glasses.

This is every prize option available in Spider-Man 2:

A big hat with big light-up glasses.

A big light-up hat with big glasses.

A big light-up hat with big light-up glasses.

A big hat with big glasses.

Whichever one you select, Peter will then sport it in the next cut scene, as well as when you’re on the Speed Demon rollercoaster. Soon after this, we also get the first appearance of the Symbiote to boot.

About the author