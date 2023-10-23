How does Peter get the Symbiote in Spider-Man 2?

In a shocking turn of events, Peter Parker gains the symbiote in Spider-Man 2, but how exactly does it all come about?

Everyone typically associates the symbiote with Venom and Eddie Brock who hosts the parasite. However, it is actually Peter Parker who first gains control of the Symbiote, and we see this in Spider-Man 2.

If you’ve seen images and need to know how it all transpires in Spider-Man 2, we’ve whipped up a quick guide to answer this for you.

*Spoilers will follow*

When do you get the Symbiote in Spider-Man 2?

Peter Parker gets the Symbiote Suit roughly halfway through the Spider-Man 2 main story missions.

It occurs during a pivotal moment in the game’s campaign and Spider-Man gains new abilities as a result of the Symbiote Suit.

How does Spider-Man get the Symbiote in Spider-Man 2?

Peter Parker’s best friend, Harry Osborn, recovers from a life-changing illness due to exposure to a special kind of treatment—a Symbiote. Its swift regenerative effects rehabilitate Harry’s body and he ultimately becomes strong and gains the power of the Symbiote.

After reconnecting with Peter, the story reaches an interesting point in which Mary Jane finds herself deep in a Hunter’s camp, trying to find the missing Dr. Connors.

Mary Jane finds herself in danger as she encounters Kraven, who proceeds to inject Connors, forcing his body to revert to his lizard form. Peter and Harry arrive in the nick of time to save Mary Jane. As they try to escape, Peter comes face-to-face with Kraven and battles him, only to suffer a fatal stab wound.

Peter actually momentarily dies, only for the Symbiote to suddenly leave Harry’s body and transfer its new host—Peter. Spider-Man is instantly rejuvenated, with a new, ominous black-suit look, and he has new powers and additional strength.

