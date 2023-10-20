Who is Venom in Spider-Man 2?

Venom is among the most iconic villains in Spider-Man’s long history, though many characters have held the Venom mantle at various points. As Venom is returning in Spider-Man 2, the biggest question remains: Who is Venom?

Eddie Brock is likely the most recognizable version of Venom in the character’s recent history, but he is far from the only one to wield the power. Other characters such as Flash Thompson, Mac Gargan, and Anne Wying have all had turns with the symbiote. But a new face has become Venom in Spider-Man 2.

Be warned, massive Spider-Man 2 spoilers are ahead.

Which character is Venom in Spider-Man 2?

As it turns out, Harry wasn’t actually in Europe in the previous game. | Screengrab by Dot Esports

Harry Osborn is Venom in Spider-Man 2. If you look back at the previous game, we find out that Harry Osborn, Peter Parker’s best friend, was not in Europe like we were led to believe. Instead, he was floating in a vat of unknown contents, being treated for a terminal illness.

Many players at the time suspected this might be a hint at Osborn’s future as Venom, and it turns out they were right. Though the symbiote has seemingly bettered Harry Osborn’s health, it also turns him into the monstrous villain Venom.

Can you play as Venom in Spider-Man 2?

Though Venom is one of the central antagonists in Spider-Man 2, you do get to play as the character later in the story. You get to play directly as Harry Osborn in the Venom suit in the mission dubbed “Don’t Be Scared.” Here, you can rampage through Oscorp Tower in an attempt to escape.

Peter Parker dons the Venom suit later on in Spider-Man 2 during another mission called “Good Men.” This occurs around the halfway point of the game, so there is plenty of time to enjoy this super-powered suit. Along with the suit, Peter Parker can unlock symbiote powers that can power up Spider-Man even more.

About the author