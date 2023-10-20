How long is Spider-Man 2?

A new chapter in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man story is here and it’s filled to the brim with iconic faces from Marvel Comics. You’ve probably seen the trailers and with Venom, Kraven, and Sandman to conquer the natural, the next question is just how long will Spider-Man 2 be?

Nobody wants to spend $70 and finish a game a few hours, but sadly, this can happen. Similarly, some players might not want to invest in a story that’s going to take 100 hours to beat. Fortunately, in the case of Spider-Man 2, this won’t be a problem.

Here’s exactly what you should know about Spider-Man 2’s length before you kick off your adventure.

How long is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

On average you should get around 20 hours out of Spider-Man 2 during a regular playthrough, but if you want to speed things up, or slow them down, this playtime will vary.

If you are simply doing the game’s story missions you can expect to finish within 15 hours. On the opposite side of the gamer spectrum, completionists will have around 30 hours of content to mull through until they’ve seen and collected everything available in Spider-Man 2.

These numbers shouldn’t be too surprising as they line up with what players will be familiar with from the first Marvel’s Spider-Man game or its spin-off, Miles Morales, which was actually the smallest of the bunch.

The good news is even once you’ve hit that 100 percent platinum trophy there is plenty of web-swinging to be done so you can still explore and enjoy the stunning world that Insomniac has made as much as you like. To make it even sweeter, you can now do so in cool fresh outfits collected during your journey.

It isn’t clear if Spider-Man 2 will get any DLC, however, the first game did so it’s not out of the question. If this sequel does get the DLC treatment, expect the playtime to increase as new content arrives.

