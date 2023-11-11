All Little Odessa Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

Little Odessa is one of the smaller districts on the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map, so you won’t have to look far and wide to get its three Spider-Bots. As always, these Spider-Bots are not marked on your map or HUD, so it’s difficult to know where to find them.

Each Spider-Bot is worth 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts, so it’s worth finding them all, but they are the hardest collectibles to find. They do emit an audio-visual pulse, so if there’s one right in front of you, you’ll usually see it. But you still need at least a rough idea of where to look.

I can give you more than a rough idea, though. In this guide, you’ll find a map, a screenshot, and a description of where to find each of the three Little Odessa Spider-Bots.

Where to find all Little Odessa Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Black Cat Noir Spider-Bot

It’s a very tall, shiny building. You can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seems like a pretty sweet place to chill out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Black Cat Noir Spider-Bot (which, ironically, is white in color) is on a pool terrace near the very top of the tallest building on Little Odessa’s western waterfront. By my reckoning, this building is Marvel Spider-Man 2’s answer to The Greenpoint, a relatively new, 40-storey apartment complex on the Greenpoint Public Park in real-life New York. The Greenpoint even has a pool terrace just like the one you’ll find this Spider-Bot on.

Scarlet Spider Spider-Bot

You can see a whole lot more of New York from here, but you can’t access it yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I don’t know what these things are. Silos of some sort? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the northeast corner of Little Odessa, there’s a large industrial site. In that site, there are two large, brown cylindrical structures that look like chimney stacks, except they’re not open at the top. The Scarlet Spider Spider-Bot is crawling on the side of one of those structures. I have no idea which part of the real New York this is supposed to be. It’s located about where Newtown Creek ought to be, but it doesn’t look much like the real Newtown Creek.

Electro-Proof Spider-Man Spider-Bot

Little Odessa is the real-life nickname for Brighton Beach, but that’s in a totally different location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The screenshot is not glitchy; the Spider-Bot is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Little Odessa’s final Spider-Bot, the Electro-Proof Spider-Man Spider-Bot, is on the east side of a building under construction on the east side of Little Odessa. It’s overlooking a narrow strip of parkland and a railway line. Again, I’ve no idea which part of the real New York this is supposed to be, as Insomniac used a lot of artistic license with this part of the map, and there are no distinctive landmarks nearby.

So, that’s all the Little Odessa Spider-Bots taken care of. Now, you might want to swing your way across the East River and continue your search for Spider-Bots in Midtown.