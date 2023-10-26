All Midtown Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

Every single one.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2 running from Sandman
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spider-Bots can be found scattered throughout areas like Midtown in Spider-Man 2. While some bots like to float in the skies above, these eight-legged, robotic arachnids will be stuck to the sides of the buildings in Midtown.

There are 42 different Spider-Bots to find scurrying around New York, but if you’ve got a guide or two to help you find them, you’ll climb up levels in no time. These particular side missions fly by once you’ve got your hands on each location.

What are Spider-Bots in Spider-Man 2?

These Spider-Bot side missions assist in your District’s Progress in Spider-Man 2. Once you’ve completed the various side missions within an area, you’ll be able to fast travel between them. You’ll also be rewarded with City and Hero Tokens for your troubles. 

Other side-missions in Midtown include: 

  • Marko’s Memories
  • Photo Ops
  • FSNM Requests
  • Prowler Stashes
  • Spider-Bots
  • Mysterium Challenges
  • Unidentified Targets

All Midtown Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Punk Spider-Bot

The Spider-Punk Bot is planted on the side of one of the biggest towers in all of Midtown. I found the Spider-Punk bot toward the top, in a concaved section of the building. 

Spider-Monkey Spider-Bot

The Spider-Monkey Bot also sits toward the top of one of the tallest buildings in Midtown. Don’t go to the top, it’ll be sitting a few floors down. I found it almost in line with the final balcony before you reach the top.

Related
How to unlock all the Spider-Man film suits in Spider-Man 2

Spider-UK Spider-Bot

I found the final Spider-Bot on the side of one of the apartment buildings in Midtown. This particular bot almost reaches into Greenwich but is essentially planted on the borderline between the two regions.

About the author
Harrison Thomas

CS:GO, Overwatch, and Valorant Staff Writer - Played CS:GO since 2012 and keep a close eye on other titles. Give me a game and I'll write about it. Ranks are private information. Contact [email protected]

More Stories by Harrison Thomas