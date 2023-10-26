Spider-Bots can be found scattered throughout areas like Midtown in Spider-Man 2. While some bots like to float in the skies above, these eight-legged, robotic arachnids will be stuck to the sides of the buildings in Midtown.

There are 42 different Spider-Bots to find scurrying around New York, but if you’ve got a guide or two to help you find them, you’ll climb up levels in no time. These particular side missions fly by once you’ve got your hands on each location.

What are Spider-Bots in Spider-Man 2?

These Spider-Bot side missions assist in your District’s Progress in Spider-Man 2. Once you’ve completed the various side missions within an area, you’ll be able to fast travel between them. You’ll also be rewarded with City and Hero Tokens for your troubles.

Other side-missions in Midtown include:

Marko’s Memories

Photo Ops

FSNM Requests

Prowler Stashes

Spider-Bots

Mysterium Challenges

Unidentified Targets

All Midtown Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Punk Spider-Bot

Here’s one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go to this exact spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spider-Punk Bot is planted on the side of one of the biggest towers in all of Midtown. I found the Spider-Punk bot toward the top, in a concaved section of the building.

Spider-Monkey Spider-Bot

Near the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spider-Monkey Bot also sits toward the top of one of the tallest buildings in Midtown. Don’t go to the top, it’ll be sitting a few floors down. I found it almost in line with the final balcony before you reach the top.

Spider-UK Spider-Bot

What a beautiful view. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find this spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found the final Spider-Bot on the side of one of the apartment buildings in Midtown. This particular bot almost reaches into Greenwich but is essentially planted on the borderline between the two regions.

