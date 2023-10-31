All Greenwich Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Bots are a collectible in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that unlock after you complete the Science Buddy Main Story mission. They are the hardest collectibles to find, as they are not marked on your map or HUD. There are a total of three Spider-Bots in the Greenwich district.

When you find each Spider-Bot, look at it and press Triangle to collect it. You’ll be rewarded with 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts, and the individual Spider-Bot (they all have a unique paint job) will be added to the Spider-Bots section of your Collection tab.

While they don’t show up on your map or HUD, Spider-Bots do give a big, bright pulsing signal which is difficult to miss if you’re looking the right way. They also make a quiet pinging sound, but you’re unlikely to hear that unless you’re quite close. Another way to find the Spider-Bots in Greenwich is, of course, to use the maps, screenshot, and descriptions I’ve provided below.

Where to find Spider-Bots in Greenwich in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot

I don’t think it’s actually possible to miss this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How could you fail to locate this signal? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot is the first Spider-Bot you’ll find, or at least it should be. After the conclusion of the Science Buddy mission, it’ll be right there in front of you. In case you somehow miss it, it’s on the roof of a large building northeast of Washington Square Park next to a church.

JJJ Spider-Bot

It’s just to the southwest of that Photo Op. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spiders can be pretty mean, to be fair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JJJ Spider-Bot is crawling on a piece of street art depicting John Jonah Jameson Jr. (I count four Js!) as a crying baby. The painting is on the rooftop of the lowest of three buildings in a block on the north side of Greenwich. Aside from the JJJ painting, this is a pretty ordinary, typical New York building, with various stores, bars, and restaurants at the street level.

Flipside Spider-Bot

Why not check out some modern art while you’re there? Screenshot by Dot Esports

That is not an enormous light fitting, it’s a Spider-Bot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Flipside Spider-Bot gets its name from the fact that it’s upside down, and this can make it a tricky one to find. It’s on the underside of a kind of portico at the entrance to the large modern art museum (it had MODERN ART written on it in huge letters) near the waterfront in the northwesternmost tip of Greenwich. After a bit of research, I’ve concluded that this building must be Marvel’s Spider Man 2’s tribute to the real-life Whitney Museum of American Art, as the location and architecture are very similar.

Now you’ve found all the Spider-Bots in Greenwich, why not continue your search on the Upper West Side?