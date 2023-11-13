All Financial District Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

There are two Spider-Bots in Marvel Spider-Man 2’s Financial District, but their locations are not marked on your map or HUD. Once you complete the Science Buddy Main Story mission, the game tells you Spider-Bots are unlocked, but not where to find them.

Each Spider-Bot has a unique name and unique look, and collecting a Spider-Bot rewards you with 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts. Collecting Spider-Bots also contributes to District Progress which, in turn, unlocks a variety of bonuses.

Spider-Bots emit a big, bright visual pulse you can see in the game environment. But the Financial District in Spider-Man 2 is much like its real-world namesake in that it’s a dense cluster of towering skyscrapers, meaning you can’t usually see very far ahead or around you.

This can make finding its two Spider-Bots time-consuming and frustrating, which is why I’ve compiled this detailed guide, including maps, screenshots, and descriptions of both of the Financial District Spider-Bot locations.

Where to find all Financial District Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Spider-Ham Spider-Bot

This part of the map is very condensed but generally pretty true to life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spider-Ham Spider-Bot is on the southeast wall of a relatively low-rise building (by the lofty standards of the Financial District). It’s a light grey (it may even have been white when it was new) apartment building close to the Brooklyn Bridge.

Here’s me clinging to the “Verizon Building.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s one huge skyscraper opposite this Spider-Bot’s building. It’s a kind of white and gold one with ‘DAMAGE CONTROL’ written on it at the ground level.

Judging by the location and architectural style, my best guess is this is Spider-Man 2’s answer to 375 Pearl Street, otherwise known as the Verizon Building.

Classic Mysterio Spider-Bot

This one’s very close to 40 Wall Street, or The Trump Building, as Donald Trump calls it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Classic Mysterio Spider-Bot is one of those Spider-Bots that’s suspended in mid-air. Fortunately, there are lots of skyscrapers nearby you can launch yourself from. This Spider-Bot is in the very heart of the Financial District, hovering high above a plaza in front of Spider-Man 2’s New York Stock Exchange. There isn’t a plaza in front of the real Stock Exchange, but the statues carved into its portico are very similar to the real thing.

There are various ways to get to the Classic Mysterio Spider-Bot, but I think the easiest (it’s what I did, anyway) is a Charge Jump from the vent on the roof of the building on the west side of the plaza, then glide towards the Spider-Bot.

I reckon this is the best place to launch from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alright, that’s both Financial District Spider-Bots tagged and bagged. I suggest you continue your search for Spider-Bots in nearby Greenwich.