10 years after the release of the first SMITE, a sequel has officially been announced. The game is coming out on multiple platforms, with crossplay also being available. Not only that, but an alpha playtest has also been confirmed and will begin in Spring 2024.

If you are looking forward to taking on SMITE 2 and want to be part of the alpha, you can sign up for it right now to have the chance to be part of the playtests. Signing up doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the alpha playtests, but it does get you a step closer.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at how to get into the SMITE 2 alpha so you can try to become one of the first to test out the sequel.

How to register for the SMITE 2 alpha

Go to the SMITE website to sign up for the chance to get into the alpha playtest. Image via Hi-Rez Studios.

There are no guarantees that you are going to get into the SMITE 2 alpha just by signing up for it, but if you don’t try and get in then you won’t have any chance at all, so you might as well try your luck. You can register for it on the official website right now if you want to be in the running.

When you are on the SMITE 2 homepage, you will see two options front and center: Wishlist the game or register for the alpha. You will also see these two options in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Click on the Register for Alpha option and a pop-up will appear asking you to select your platform. You will have the option of Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Epic Games as platforms to playtest on. Choose the platform that you want and then type your email into the bar provided. You’ll need to tick a box to confirm that you are over the age of 13 and that you agree to the Terms of Service for the alpha playtest. You can also tick an optional box if you want to receive emails about any SMITE 2 news. When you have typed in your email and ticked the boxes, click on continue.

At the time of writing, there seems to be an influx of traffic on the SMITE 2 website, which is making it difficult for potential players to sign up (myself included). Players are likely trying to figure out how to sign up for the alpha themselves, if their skins will transfer over to the new game, or how that whole Divine Legacy thing works. I’m sure the SMITE 2 team is actively working on the issue, so keep trying to sign up with your email and your chosen platform and hopefully, you’ll soon be added to the list of possible alpha playtesters.