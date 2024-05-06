A new era is on the horizon for Smite, the third-person hero-themed from HiRez Studios, with the developers hard at work putting the finishing touches on their huge sequel release: Smite 2.

Smite 2 will unquestionably be a huge shakeup for the Smite status quo, with heroes from the 2014 original making the leap into gaming’s modern era with upgraded graphics and updated MOBA gameplay⁠—including changes to every character, class, item, and the core Conquest mode.

Focus will stay on being the “console MOBA” (a moniker the HiRez devs believe is 100 percent required in the 2020s) but Smite 2 now shapes as a chance for the devs to really overhaul things for the better.

The sequel, which will remain totally free to play once it hits digital shelves, is closer than originally expected too, with a release date just around the corner.

Smite 2 release date (and time)

The full Smite 2 release is locked in for July 30, 2024. This Tuesday rollout will be preluded by several testing periods for the sequel, including an alpha that ran in early May and a small run of open beta playtests.

This release date has been confirmed by HiRez on Steam, where the Smite 2 page lists the July 30 date several times. While there’s no exact time for release yet, the sequel developers are expected to lock in those details in coming months. Expect an early morning drop⁠—old Smite patches would roll out around 4am EST on update days.

⁠Once Smite 2 arrives, fans should be able to get their hands on up to 50 of the original 130-strong character roster. More will likely join in future updates, though they’ll be among the only things bracing for the jump; everything else will be left behind in the first game, developers have warned.

There are three bundles Smite players can buy before release: The Founders bundle (for $29.99), the Deluxe bundle (for $59.99), and the Ultimate package ($99.99). These mostly include badges, exclusive skins, and gems.

If there are any updates or delays, Dot will update this article.

