Smite 2 playtester opens up about the sequel’s features in Reddit AMA

It’s official: Smite 2, the sequel to the popular action-MOBA Smite, will be coming to players soon. Built on Unreal Engine 5, it’s marketed as an all-around upgrade over its decade-old predecessor—and further details about the sequel’s features and mechanics have been revealed this week thanks to a playtester.

Hi-Rez Studios announced Smite 2 during the Smite World Championship (SWC) held on Jan. 12, marketing the sequel as a new and improved version of the popular MOBA. Smite has been a silent killer in the genre for years and is the only relevant third-person action MOBA that goes against the traditional RTS-style gameplay in Dota 2 and League of Legends. To show us all that’s new in the current build of the game, Smite 2 playtester “MohnJilton” posted a Reddit AMA on Jan. 14, giving fans much-needed insight.

Smite has become the chief MOBA on consoles by filling the void created by rivals sticking to PC. Image via Hi-Rez Studios

One of the more supported questions was whether or not there would be starter items in the game like earlier in Smite’s development. The answer was a resounding no; there will be no starter items, not even boots if Hi-Rez opts to ship the game’s current build. When asked about their general impressions of the playtest, MohnJilton said that the game has a long way to go in development before it can be considered a complete experience. So far, MohnJilton says, the bones are there, but there’s still work to be done.

With one change to the game’s minion and jungle spawns, Smite 2 seems to have taken much from League. According to the playtester, minions will meet in the lanes at the same time jungle camps spawn, much like in Riot’s flagship title. So far, they won’t drop buffs on the first spawn, but that seems subject to change if Hi-Rez feels it should.

Regarding champions and their abilities, MohnJilton said that only a few were updated. Still, there were no significant changes to any of the champions’ ability kits, implying the game will be much easier to adapt for returning players than was otherwise believed.

All in all, the playtester believes that Hi-Rez is trying to utilize all the resources they are given by the updated engine. For those who don’t know, Smite ran on Unreal Engine 3, which came out nearly 18 years ago and was significantly outdated. Not only that, but being so old meant it couldn’t have been migrated easily to newer versions, and thus, Hi-Rez likely built Smite 2 from the ground up.

The devs trying to make the most out of their improved situation, and according to the playtester, the bones are definitely there, but it will take a bit longer for them to take shape and become a true sequel. Smite 2 is expected to arrive in spring 2024.