All Smite 2 Gods and Goddesses, listed

Smite 2 is flipping the script for the popular franchise with a complete rebuild. While all your favorite Gods and Goddesses will eventually be ported over from the initial game, it will take some time—but we’ll tell you who is already available.

Gods and Goddesses in Smite 2 fill a variety of roles in your team, particularly in Conquest, and team composition is vital to success, so it’s always worth having a handful of characters you feel comfortable playing.

If you want to know who is available or what the latest Gods and Goddesses added to Smite 2 are, read on to find out.

Every God and Goddess in Smite 2

Plenty of options. Image via Hi Rez Studios

Smite 2 is full to the brim with Gods and Goddesses to play as, with even more to come later down the line, all of whom can fill specific roles within your team. If you want to try out a new God or Goddess and want to know who is available, we’ve got you covered.

The list below features all the Gods and Goddesses in Smite 2 for the third Alpha Playtest weekend, which began on June 27. New Gods are highlighted in bold.

We’ll update this guide accordingly whenever new Gods and Goddesses join the game.

Name Pantheon Role Anhur Egyptian Carry Anubus Egyptian Mid Athena Greek Support Bacchus Roman Support Bellona Roman Solo Cernunnos Celtic Carry Chaac Mayan Solo Fenrir Norse Jungle Hades Greek Mid/Solo Hecate Greek Mid Kukulkan Mayan Mid Loki Norse Jungle Neith Egyptian Carry Odin Norse Solo Sol Norse Mid/Carry Thanatos Greek Jungle The Morrigan Celtic Mid/Jungle Ymir Norse Support Zeus Greek Mid

