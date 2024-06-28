Image Credit: Bethesda
A selection of Gods and Goddesses in Smite 2.
Image via Hi-Rez Studios
All Smite 2 Gods and Goddesses, listed

Assemble your God squad.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Published: Jun 28, 2024 04:11 am

Smite 2 is flipping the script for the popular franchise with a complete rebuild. While all your favorite Gods and Goddesses will eventually be ported over from the initial game, it will take some time—but we’ll tell you who is already available.

Gods and Goddesses in Smite 2 fill a variety of roles in your team, particularly in Conquest, and team composition is vital to success, so it’s always worth having a handful of characters you feel comfortable playing.

If you want to know who is available or what the latest Gods and Goddesses added to Smite 2 are, read on to find out.

Every God and Goddess in Smite 2

A line-up of Gods in Smite 2.
Plenty of options. Image via Hi Rez Studios

Smite 2 is full to the brim with Gods and Goddesses to play as, with even more to come later down the line, all of whom can fill specific roles within your team. If you want to try out a new God or Goddess and want to know who is available, we’ve got you covered.

The list below features all the Gods and Goddesses in Smite 2 for the third Alpha Playtest weekend, which began on June 27. New Gods are highlighted in bold.

We’ll update this guide accordingly whenever new Gods and Goddesses join the game.

NamePantheonRole
AnhurEgyptianCarry
AnubusEgyptianMid
AthenaGreekSupport
BacchusRomanSupport
BellonaRomanSolo
CernunnosCelticCarry
ChaacMayanSolo
FenrirNorseJungle
HadesGreekMid/Solo
HecateGreekMid
KukulkanMayanMid
LokiNorseJungle
NeithEgyptianCarry
OdinNorseSolo
SolNorseMid/Carry
ThanatosGreekJungle
The MorriganCelticMid/Jungle
YmirNorseSupport
ZeusGreekMid
