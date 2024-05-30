Smite 2 devs planning monthly God drops and tease ‘surprise entrants’

The Smite 2 developers are planning regular content drops for when the game launches, with “two to three” Gods added every month from the existing roster.

Smite 2 is currently set for a second closed alpha test as preparations continue for a major overhaul to the 10-year-old previous title. But bringing all the Gods and content over is a daunting challenge.

Hecate is Smite 2’s first all-new God. Image via Hi Rez Studios

With over 130 Gods in Smite, introducing all of the Gods, alongside new additions, will take some time, but developer Hi Rez Studio has a plan of action that will see new playable characters drop every month.

Speaking to Dot Esports, Smite 2 executive producer Alex Cantatore explained the plan was to have “two to three” Gods brought over from the Smite roster every month—but it isn’t a simple case of copy and paste.

Each God joining the Smite 2 pantheon will have updated kits and more depth, updated animations, audio, and icons in a “deep process” intended “to bring over the Gods you love, but with some new tricks.”

Additions to the roster won’t just come from existing Gods in Smite, however, as the plan is to “introduce all-new Gods every few months”—following the addition of Hecate, Smite 2’s first all-new God.

New Gods added to the roster will be a “mix of fan favorites and surprise entrants,” with Cantatore teasing he was “particularly excited about the new God we have planned for fall.”

With such a wide variety of Gods, ensuring balance is difficult but remains “one of our top priorities,” design director AJ Walker said, with a “multi-faceted approach to ensure it’s done right.”

Key to this is the use of advanced analytics and player feedback for continuous monitoring of the performance of every God, which will help to “identify any imbalances quickly and accurately.”

The move to Unreal Engine 5 has helped with this approach, allowing things to be integrated on “much more quickly.”

