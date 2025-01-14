All Aspects and how they work in SMITE 2

The SMITE 2 open beta has allowed players to try out the upcoming MOBA sequel before it properly releases. For those jumping in for the first time, there’s a lot to cover, but god Aspects are an interesting feature added prior to the beta release.

Recommended Videos

These Aspects slightly alter a character before you start a game. They are not a required decision, and not all characters have them. Still, these small details offer a unique approach to a character you might not have had beforehand, greatly changing up their gameplay style. You might want to activate an Aspect depending on the character you’ve chosen, the role you’re playing, and what your team needs from you. We’ll be breaking down how Aspects work, what they are, and each one you can use in SMITE 2.

What are Aspects in SMITE 2?

Aspects change up your playstyle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An Aspect is a passive that you can activate before starting a match in SMITE 2. You can find it on the right side of your screen, next to your skins selection, before you begin a match. You’ll need to lock in for that character first, and you’ll then have the rest of the timer to choose whether you want to use that particular Aspect. If you don’t choose to use the Aspect, a character’s passives and abilities remain the same. However, if you do activate it, you’ll see the Aspect icon light up, indicating the passive or an ability for a character has changed for that match. You can read the description of the Aspect before selecting it.

The hope of introducing Aspects is that players will now have a different way of approaching a god. Rather than repeating the same builds for every match, a god with an activated aspect might require a different build because a core feature of their build no longer applies. When you’re playing a match, there is a clear way to see on the scoreboard if enemy players have activated a god’s Aspect, which may also force you to modify your playstyle on how to take down an opponent.

Not every character in SMITE 2 has an Aspect at the start of the open beta, but more are expected to roll out in the future. These can drastically change the playstyle of a character you select. The development team is likely trying to add them at a slow pace, giving players the chance to try them out and provide feedback.

All Aspects in SMITE 2

Here are all the Aspects you can choose from for each god who has them in SMITE 2.

God Aspect Anhur Aspect of Pride: Enfeeble no longer Debuffs enemies, but dealing damage to the same enemy god with Basic Attacks provides you with a 100 percent bonus Attack Speed. Athena Aspect of War: Defender of Olympus now targets visible enemy gods instead of allies, dealing no landing damage but causing the enemy to take increased damage while Athena is channeling. Bacchus Aspect of Revelry: After using Chug, your in-hand attacks cleave and deal bonus damage scaling with Strength instead of Protections, for a short duration. Bellona Aspect of Vindication: Bludgeon no longer deals Final Slam Damage, but whenever you gain Block stacks with Sword and Shield or gain Healing from Scourge, nearby allied gods also gain those benefits. Cernunnos Aspect of Strife: Your Basic Attacks no longer fire projectiles, but deal increased damage, cleave, and apply the Shifter of Seasons effect to all enemies hit. In addition, Horn Charge’s cooldown is reduced when hitting an enemy god. Chaac Aspect of Fulmination: Rain Dance no longer heals but damages enemies in the area instead. Cupid Aspect of Love: Heart Bomb’s damage is decreased, but the enemy hit has reduced Attack Speed and the explosion area heals allies. At eight stacks of Lovestruck, allies also gain a Health Shield. Danzaburou Aspect of Fellowship: Alluring Spirits no longer throws out a sake bottle, but instead spawns two clones. All of your Clones deal more damage and take less damage. Fenrir Aspect of Loyalty: Brutalize deals less damage, but applies a stacking Slow. Seething Howl’s buff effects are decreased, but applies to all allies in an area around him. Geb Aspect of Calamity: Shockwave no longer knocks up enemies, but deals full damage in a circle around you. Additionally, the cooldown is decreased for every enemy hit. Hecate Aspect of Ruin: Spell Eater can no longer be refired, but instead reduces enemy ability damage in the area. Additionally, each time an enemy ability is cast, a projectile lands and explodes at their location. Hercules Aspect of Preservation: Mitigate Wounds no longer Heals based on damage taken or provides attack speed. Instead, you gain a stack when you or nearby allied gods take damage from Basic Attacks and when the ability ends, stacks are expended to Heal nearby allied gods. Khepri Aspect of Laceration: Abduct no longer pulls enemy gods, but roots them in place with you, dealing constant Basic Attack Damage for the duration. Loki Aspect of Concealment: Vanish no longer Debuffs enemies you hit, but instead stealths you and the nearest allied god on use. Mordred Aspect of Rage: Shoulder Charge no longer knocks up enemy gods and deals reduced damage, but now passes through enemies. Additionally, damaging an enemy god with an ability resets the cooldown of Shoulder Charge. Neith Aspect of Wind: Broken Weave explosions no longer Root enemies and the buff has a reduced duration. However, the Attack Speed gained is much higher. Additionally using World Weave provides stacks of Broken Weave. Nemesis Aspect of Justice: Divine Judgement no longer does damage in an area. Instead, it averages your and the enemy god’s current health as long as you have less than the target. Ra Aspect of Thermotherapy: Solar Blessing and Searing Pain only deal base damage with no scaling. In return, Solar Blessing can be placed on allied gods, attaching to them, and Searing Pain heals allies hit. Thanatos Aspect of Reaping: Harvester of Souls no longer heals Thanatos, but provides permanent Maximum Health. Additionally, Soul Reap deals bonus damage and heals Thanatos based on his Maximum Health. The Morrigan Aspect of Mischief: Confusion no longer stealths you. Now, on refire, you swap positions with your clone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy