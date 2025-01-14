How cross progression works in SMITE 2

For those making their way over to SMITE 2 from the game’s predecessor, there are a lot of changes happening that you have to figure out for yourself. Based on the game’s history, though, several players are wondering how cross progression functions in the new game.

Recommended Videos

The first game SMITE didn’t begin on consoles. Instead, it was featured on PC, and slowly added consoles as a viable way for players to continue playing or those who want to enjoy from the comfort of their couches. Because SMITE added consoles later, SMITE 2 begins with consoles. If you want to switch from one platform to the other, it’s good to know, if you buy something from an Xbox, whether you expect to use it on your PC. Here’s what you need to know about SMITE 2‘s cross progression and how it works.

Everything to know about SMITE 2’s cross progression

SMITE 2 offers cross progression for all players, so long as you link your accounts across platforms. Image via Hi-Rez

We can confirm that SMITE 2 does have cross progression. All players should have access to this feature for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, and for those using a Steam Deck handheld. If you want to hop between a PlayStation 5 and your PC, it’s possible, and everything you do and all your purchase history should carry over between the two platforms.

Because the development team at Hi-Rez have been working in the Unreal Engine 5 with consoles in mind, cross progression has been much easier to achieve. It’s happening on the first day, even in the Open Beta for those joining the free-to-play version. If you purchase any of the available editions for SMITE 2, you only need to do it once. After you connect your accounts with your Hi-Rez one with your preferred console, you shouldn’t have any issues swapping between the two and playing at your leisure.

You’ll want to make sure to link your SMITE 2 account with your original SMITE account to get several features and rewards for having played the first game. You can do this by heading over to the Hi-Rez website, where the team breaks down the process of linking these accounts. After you’ve done this, you can use your SMITE 2 account to log in and play the game on your preferred console, or on a PC, and everything should carry over between the two.

Unfortunately, while the SMITE 2 cross progression is easy, not everything you earned in SMITE can transfer to the sequel. This means not every skin or bundle your purchased from the original game will appear in the second game. Instead, the Hi-Rez team has outlined if a skin or bundle is coming to the sequel with the cross-gen skin symbol. Many of the skins from Year 11 in SMITE are cross-gen.

In addition to cross-gen skins being available, any gems you purchased become Legacy Gems in SMITE 2. These are gems you can use partially purchase specific skins featured in the sequel. It’s not a complete 1:1 system, but it’s a good way to ensure those who have played in SMITE since it first launched don’t feel like they must start over. They don’t feel like they’re buying a brand new series of skins for their collection, but expect to go out of your way for a few of them, as they cost both Diamonds and Legacy Gems.

The SMITE 2 will continue to develop the game as it enters Open Beta. We’re expecting another year or so of development and community feedback before the team starts talking about properly releasing the game and the first season of SMITE 2 begins.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy