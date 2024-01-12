SMITE 2 Divine Legacy explained: Cross-gen skins, masteries, and more

With the official announcement of SMITE 2 becoming a reality, legacy players who have been playing SMITE since it launched have several questions, especially about transferring accounts. In the lead-up to SMITE 2, there is a big upcoming event called The Divine Legacy.

SMITE will be hosting The Divine Legacy event in anticipation of SMITE 2‘s official release. During the event, your entire history of the original SMITE will be displayed, and as such, you’re going to earn multiple rewards that you can bring with you to SMITE 2. Here’s what you need to know about The Divine Legacy, and what you’re going to get in SMITE 2.

How the Divine Legacy works in SMITE

Review your SMITE 1 history during the Divine Legacy event. Image via Titan Forge Games

Divine Legacy will launch at the start of SMITE‘s Year 11, starting on Jan. 23, and will review the progress you’ve made playing your account in previous years of the game. The points and progress you made through the many years of playing SMITE reward you with unique skins that can be used in SMITE and SMITE 2 called cross-gen skins.

The Divine Legacy will review your progress while playing SMITE‘s Open Beta, Closed Beta, and every year after those major milestones. The challenges have everything to do with your history playing SMITE, so some years might look better than others based on how often you played. These challenges focus on your account’s Mastery Level, how many cosmetics you owned, and how many hours you played for matches throughout that year. Unfortunately, you won’t have any direct influence over these challenges, as they all reflect your history with SMITE in preparation for SMITE 2. This is great for anyone who wants to transfer as many skins as possible to SMITE 2.

The amount of points you earn each year determines the cross-gen skins you receive. Cross-gen skins will be available in SMITE and SMITE 2, allowing you to experience them in your preferred game. If you earn at least 1,000 points in any given year of the Divine Legacy system, you’ll also receive a unique title. For example, if you earn 1,000 points in SMITE Year Three, you’ll receive the title Season Three Pro.

All Cross-Gen skins in the Divine Legacy. Image via Titan Forge Games

The Cross-Gen skins you can unlock during the Divine Legacy event for SMITE and SMITE 2 are ones for Hercules, Baccuss, Nu Wa, Anubis, Ymir, Izanmi, Pele, Danzaburou, Chaac, and King Arthur. Although you may have access to these skins in SMITE 2, they might not be available until that god has launched in SMITE 2. The Divine Legacy will continue forward for every year in SMITE, meaning you should expect to see additional ones in the future.

Even if you plan to devote your entire progress to SMITE 2 moving forward, make sure to return to the original SMITE to earn points in the Divine Legacy.