SMITE 2, touting Unreal Engine 5 and carryover content, officially confirmed

SMITE 2 has been announced at the 2024 SMITE World Championship, and there’s an alpha test already in the works.

The sequel to the third-person MOBA, which was originally released in 2014, has been rumored for some time, with recent information pointing toward an upcoming reveal. Hi-Rez Studios made it official in front of a big crowd in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 12.

The alpha is coming. Image via Hi-Rez Studios

“SMITE 2 distills 10 years of learnings into a new experience,” Hi-Rez said in a press release. “SMITE 2 takes everything players love about SMITE 1 and wraps it in state of the art visuals, animations and gameplay. With a refined user interface, updated audio, clearer spell effects and fresh physics-based abilities for Gods such as Ymir, everything in the game has been improved. The move to a new backend technology also brings state of the art cross-play, a ranked rework that contains new tiers and structures, alongside improved matchmaking.”

The sequel is “built from the ground up” in Unreal Engine 5, and is aiming to deliver a “next-gen experience” on Steam (including Steam Deck), Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Longtime players and fans of the game will be rewarded for their loyalty by the sequel honoring player spending in the multiplayer game featuring gods from all across the pantheon.

“Every gem players have previously spent will be converted into Legacy Gems in SMITE 2, that can be spent on new purchases,” Hi-Rez said. “The Divine Legacy program will offer 11 unique skins, badges, Gold Mastery levels, and cross-generation skins that work across both games. Beginning in 2024, all new gem-purchasable skins in SMITE will be cross-generation.”

The game is available now to be wishlisted on all platforms, and players can register for alpha test access on SMITE 2’s official website.