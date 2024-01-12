Will skins transfer to SMITE 2? – Answered

During the start of SMITE’s 2024 World Championship, the team unveiled SMITE 2, an upcoming sequel for the MOBA made in Unreal Engine 5. Fans are excited to hear about this massive jump in technology, but many are curious if their microtransactions and skins will be in SMITE 2.

SMITE is about to enter year 11, and there are several players who have been active in the game since day one. With so many gems spent on your favorite skins, emotes, and unique choices, there’s a big question these are going to appear in your SMITE 2 profile. Will the skins you bought in SMITE transfer to your SMITE 2 account?

Are your skins going to be available in SMITE 2?

Odin leaps into battle against Loki in SMITE 2. Image via Hi Rez Studios

It has been confirmed that most SMITE content will not be directly transferred to SMITE 2, and this means not every skin or item you’ve purchased is coming to the sequel. However, the team has shared that every gem, microtransaction, or purchase you’ve made in SMITE will transfer to SMITE 2 as a Legacy Gem, and you should be able to buy at least 50 percent of items in the upcoming story using Legacy Gems.

Although you won’t have everything you’ve ever earned shown in SMITE 2 from your SMITE profile, Legacy Gems will be your primary way to earn these items back. For those who want to earn more purchasing power with their Leacy Gems, there’s the option to purchase SMITE 2‘s Founder’s Pack, which will double the amount of Legacy Gems you can use when the game goes live.

It’s also important to note that when SMITE 2 launches, SMITE is not vanishing. This will remain and the development team will likely continue to update it, keeping these two games going at the same time.

These details were shared on the SMITE 2 FAQ page created by the development team to answer these heated questions. The team also opened up about why they’re not transferring all of SMITE‘s content to SMITE 2, and it’s because of the huge technology jump. SMITE runs on Unreal Engine 3, and SMITE 2 is launching on Unreal Engine 5. With over 1,600 skins available in SMITE, porting all these over would take far too long; thus, the team has to start small as they want to focus on quality over quantity.

As we get closer to SMITE 2‘s official release, fans can attempt to make their way over to the SMITE 2 website to register for the upcoming alpha. More details will be shared by the Hi-Rez Studios team as they share how to link your profile from SMITE to SMITE 2.