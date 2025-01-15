Smite 2 tier list: All characters, ranked (January 2025)

Smite 2 is the next step for the franchise with new Gods and Goddesses to meet, and we’re ranking them as they drop. Whether you’re an experienced player looking for a new God to perfect or a beginner wondering where to start, check out our Smite 2 tier list for a full ranking.

Smite 2 Gods tier list

At the time of writing, there are 45 Gods and Goddesses available to choose from in Smite 2, but as you’d expect, they don’t all compare. Some are much stronger than others. We update this tier list after each major Smite 2 update. The tiers range from the ultimate S-Tier God or Goddess to pick when playing Smite 2, to the worst D-Tier choice out of all 45 Gods.

S-Tier

Athena is one of the best gods in Smite 2.

These are the best picks for your next match of Smite 2. There are only a few Gods in this list because, well, not everyone can be perfect. The Gods here are strong, bordering on overpowered, and you will want at least one of these in your team. They require no buffs and can be supremely useful without any extras like an Aspect activated.

God Abilities Role Athena Basic Attack: Chain attack multiple enemies in a 120 degree cone.

Passive Ability: Reach

Abilities: Preemptive Strike, Confound, Shield Wall, Defender of Olympus. Tank

Support

Magical Aladdin Basic Attack: Deal magical melee damage to the nearest enemy.

Passive Ability: Three Wishes

Abilities: Kufic Invocation, Sultan’s Grace, Agile Run, Into The Lamp. Jungler

Melee

Magical Geb Basic Attack: Deal ranged magical damage to the nearest enemy.

Passive Ability: Hard As Rock

Abilities: Roll Out, Shock Wave, Stone Shield, Cataclysm. Tank

Support

Area Control Ullr Basic Attack: Bow or Axe attack depending on the current stance.

Passive Ability: Weapon Master.

Abilities: Bladed Arrow/Thrown Axe, Expose Weakness/Invigorate, Hail of Arrows/Glory Bound, Wield Axes/Wield Bow. Advanced Damage Carry

Melee and Ranged

Physical

A-Tier

Cupid is a very decent god to choose in Smite 2.

A Tier Gods are so close to perfect but have not quite made it to the top. These could be overpowered if they had a buff and can be almost S-Tier level when used by an experienced player.

God Abilities Role Cupid Basic Attack: Sends projectiles to cause physical damage.

Passive Ability: Lovestruck

Abilities: Heart Bomb, Share The Love, Flutter, Fields Of Love. Advanced Damage Carry

Ranged

Area Control Hecate Basic Attack: Fires magical damage projectile.

Passive Ability: Mythic Ritual

Abilities: Triplicate Form, Spell Eater, Repel Magic, Open The Gates. Ranged

Magical

Buffs Loki Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Behind You

Abilities: Vanish, Agonizing Visions, Flurry Strike, Assassinate. Jungler

Melee

Physical Nemesis Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Scales Of Fate

Abilities: Swift Vengeance, Slice And Dice, Retribution, Divine Judgement. Jungler

Melee

Physical Ra Basic Attack: Fires a projectile to deal magical damage.

Passive Ability: Speed Of Light

Abilities: Celestial Beam, Divine Light, Solar Blessing, Searing Pain. Mid

Ranged

Buffs Sobek Basic Attack: Deals magical damage within an area.

Passive Ability: Blessing Of The Nile

Abilities: Charge Prey, Tail Whip, Sickening Strike, Lurking In The Waters. Tank

Melee

Magical Thor Basic Attack: Deal physical melee damage.

Passive Ability: Warrior’s Madness

Abilities: Mjolnir’s Attunement, Tectonic Rift, Berserker Barrage, Anvil Of Dawn. Jungler

Melee

Physical Zeus Basic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.

Passive Ability: Overcharge.

Abilities: Chain Lightning, Thunderclap, Detonate Charge, Lightning Storm. Mid

Ranged

Magical

B-Tier

Anhur is a mid-tier god in Smite 2.

The B-Tier Gods are decent with good powers but are best used by experienced players. They could do with a buff in future updates, although if you practice with one of these Gods and really get to know their powers, they can be real competitors.

God Abilities Role Anhur Basic Attack: Fires a projectile to cause physical damage.

Passive Ability: Enfeeble

Abilities: Desert Fury, Disperse, Impale, Shifting Sands. Advanced Damage Carry

Physical

Ranged Aphrodite Basic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.

Passive Ability: Center Of Attention

Abilities: Undying Love, Love Birds, Back Off!, Kiss. Mid

Support

Ranged Baron Samedi Basic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.

Passive Ability: Hysteria

Abilities: Life Of The Party, Wrap It Up, Consign Spirits, Vivid Gaze. Mid

Support

Ranged Hercules Basic Attack: Deals physical melee damage.

Passive Ability: Apotheosis

Abilities: Excavate, Mitigate Wounds, Earthbreaker, Driving Strike. Solo

Tank

Physical Medusa Basic Attack: Fires a projectile to deal physical damage.

Passive Ability: Sidewinder

Abilities: Petrify, Lacerate, Acid Spray, Viper Shot. Advanced Damage Carry

Physical

Ranged Mordred Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Wrath Of The Forsaken

Abilities: Heart Slash, Severing Slice, Bloodrage, Cruel Strikes. Solo

Jungler

Tank Neith Basic Attack: Fires projectiles to deal physical damage.

Passive Ability: Broken Weave

Abilities: World Weaver, Back Flip, Unravel, Spirit Arrow. Advanced Damage Carry

Ranged

Physical Pele Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Everlasting Flame

Abilities: Volcanic Rush, Magma Rush, Eruption, Pyroclast. Jungler

Melee

Physical Susano Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Storm’s Edge

Abilities: Typhoon, Jet Stream, Wind Siphon, Storm Kata. Jungler

Melee

Physical Thanatos Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Harvester Of Souls

Abilities: Hovering Death, Soul Reap, Scent Of Death, Death Scythe. Jungler

Melee

Physical

C-Tier

Agni needs some buffs in Smite 2.

These Gods are very mid-range. Some can be a little buggy and need a polish-up, while others are just not particularly fun to play with. They aren’t terrible Gods, but they aren’t that great either.

God Abilities Role Agni Basic Attack: Fire a projectile to deal magical damage.

Passive Ability: Combustion

Abilities: Noxious Fumes, Flame Wave, Path of Flames, Rain Fire. Mid

Ranged

Magical Amaterasu Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Illuminating Strike

Abilities: Dazzling Offensive, Glorious Charge, Heavenly Reflection, Divine Presence. Tank

Melee

Buffs Anubis Basic Attack: Fires magical projectiles.

Passive Ability: The Scales

Abilities: Death Gaze, Grasping Hands, Mummify, Plague Of Locusts. Mid

Ranged

Magical Bacchus Basic Attack: Deals magical damage.

Passive Ability: Drunk-O-Meter

Abilities: Intoxicate, Belch Of The Gods, Belly Flop, Chug. Tank

Melee

Magical Bellona Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Master Of War

Abilities: Eagle’s Rally, Scourge, Bludgeon, Shield Bash. Tank

Melee

Physical Cernunnos Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a scaled attack.

Passive Ability: Heavy Glaive

Abilities: The Wild Hunt, Horn Charge, Bramble Blast, Shifter Of Seasons. Advanced Damage Carry

Ranged

Physical Chaac Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Overflow

Abilities: Storm Call, Rain Dance, Torrent, Thunder Strike. Tank

Melee

Physical Danzaburou Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a scaled attack.

Passive Ability: Dishonest Duplication

Abilities: Uproarious Rocket, Tanuki Trickery, Alluring Spirits, Fool’s Gold. Advanced Damage Carry

Ranged

Physical Hades Basic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.

Passive Ability: Blight

Abilities: Pillar Of Agony, Devour Souls, Shroud Of Darkness, Death From Below. Mid

Ranged

Magical Hua Mulan Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Training Arc

Abilities: Divine Mastery, Grapple, Spear Thrust, Cross Strike. Tank

Melee

Physical Khepri Basic Attack: Deals magical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Fortitude

Abilities: Abduct, Rising Dawn, Solar Flare, Scarab’s Blessing. Tank

Magical

Melee Kukulkan Basic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.

Passive Ability: Power Of The Wind Jewel

Abilities: Zephyr, Slipstream, Whirlwind, Spirit Of The Nine Winds. Mid

Ranged

Magical Nu Wa Basic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.

Passive Ability: Strength Of Wood

Abilities: Mysterious Fog, Clay Soldiers, Shining Metal, Fire Shards. Mid

Ranged

Magical Poseidon Basic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.

Passive Ability: Changing Tides

Abilities: Tidal Surge, Trident, Whirlpool, Release The Kraken! Mid

Ranged

Magical The Morrigan Basic Attack: Deals magical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Doomsayer

Abilities: Deadly Aspects, Dark Omen, Confusion, Changeling. Jungler

Ranged

Magical Yemoja Basic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.

Passive Ability: Omi

Abilities: Bouncing Bubble, Mending Waters, Riptide, River’s Rebuke. Support

Ranged

Magical

D-Tier

Ares is one of the worst gods in Smite 2.

This list is full of the worst Gods to choose in Smite 2. They are low-powered, with very little in the way of redeeming features. These would need huge buffs in future updates for us to want to recommend them to anyone.

God Abilities Role Ares Basic Attack: Deals magical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Blessed Armaments

Abilities: Shackles, Call to Arms, Searing Flesh, No Escape. Tank

Melee

Magical Fenrir Basic Attack: Deals physical damage with melee attacks.

Passive Ability: Unbound Runes

Abilities: Unchained, Seething Howl, Brutalize, Ragnarok. Jungler

Melee

Physical Izanami Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a scaling attack.

Passive Ability: Death Draws Nigh

Abilities: Strike Storm, Spectral Projection, Fade Away, Dark Portal. Advanced Damage Carry

Ranged

Physical Jing Wei Basic Attack: Fires a projectile to deal physical damage.

Passive Ability: Rapid Reincarnation

Abilities: Persistent Gust, Explosive Bolts, Agility, Air Strike. Advanced Damage Carry

Ranged

Physical Odin Basic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.

Passive Ability: Path To Valhalla

Abilities: Lunge, Raven Shout, Gungnir’s Might, Ring Of Spears. Solo

Melee

Physical Sol Basic Attack: Fires magical projectiles.

Passive Ability: Unstable Manifestation

Abilities: Radiance, Stellar Burst, Disapparate, Supernova. Advanced Damage Carry

Magical

Ranged Ymir Basic Attack: Deals magical damage through melee attacks.

Passive Ability: Frostbite

Abilities: Ice Wall, Glacial Strike, Frost Breath, Shards Of Ice. Tank

Magical

Melee

