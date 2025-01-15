Forgot password
smite 2 yellow beta feature image showing many different gods
Image via Hi-Rez Studios
Category:
SMITE 2

Smite 2 tier list: All characters, ranked (January 2025)

The tier list below will help you pick the best God or Goddess for your team in Smite 2. Will you choose wisely?
Josh Challies
  and 
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Jan 15, 2025 10:56 am

Smite 2 is the next step for the franchise with new Gods and Goddesses to meet, and we’re ranking them as they drop. Whether you’re an experienced player looking for a new God to perfect or a beginner wondering where to start, check out our Smite 2 tier list for a full ranking.

Smite 2 Gods tier list

At the time of writing, there are 45 Gods and Goddesses available to choose from in Smite 2, but as you’d expect, they don’t all compare. Some are much stronger than others. We update this tier list after each major Smite 2 update. The tiers range from the ultimate S-Tier God or Goddess to pick when playing Smite 2, to the worst D-Tier choice out of all 45 Gods.

S-Tier

Athena a god in smite 2
Athena is one of the best gods in Smite 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the best picks for your next match of Smite 2. There are only a few Gods in this list because, well, not everyone can be perfect. The Gods here are strong, bordering on overpowered, and you will want at least one of these in your team. They require no buffs and can be supremely useful without any extras like an Aspect activated.

GodAbilitiesRole
AthenaBasic Attack: Chain attack multiple enemies in a 120 degree cone.
Passive Ability: Reach
Abilities: Preemptive Strike, Confound, Shield Wall, Defender of Olympus.		Tank
Support
Magical
AladdinBasic Attack: Deal magical melee damage to the nearest enemy.
Passive Ability: Three Wishes
Abilities: Kufic Invocation, Sultan’s Grace, Agile Run, Into The Lamp.		Jungler
Melee
Magical
GebBasic Attack: Deal ranged magical damage to the nearest enemy.
Passive Ability: Hard As Rock
Abilities: Roll Out, Shock Wave, Stone Shield, Cataclysm.		Tank
Support
Area Control
UllrBasic Attack: Bow or Axe attack depending on the current stance.
Passive Ability: Weapon Master.
Abilities: Bladed Arrow/Thrown Axe, Expose Weakness/Invigorate, Hail of Arrows/Glory Bound, Wield Axes/Wield Bow.		Advanced Damage Carry
Melee and Ranged
Physical

A-Tier

Cupid god in smite 2 with a bow
Cupid is a very decent god to choose in Smite 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Tier Gods are so close to perfect but have not quite made it to the top. These could be overpowered if they had a buff and can be almost S-Tier level when used by an experienced player.

GodAbilitiesRole
CupidBasic Attack: Sends projectiles to cause physical damage.
Passive Ability: Lovestruck
Abilities: Heart Bomb, Share The Love, Flutter, Fields Of Love.		Advanced Damage Carry
Ranged
Area Control
HecateBasic Attack: Fires magical damage projectile.
Passive Ability: Mythic Ritual
Abilities: Triplicate Form, Spell Eater, Repel Magic, Open The Gates.		Ranged
Magical
Buffs
LokiBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Behind You
Abilities: Vanish, Agonizing Visions, Flurry Strike, Assassinate.		Jungler
Melee
Physical
NemesisBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Scales Of Fate
Abilities: Swift Vengeance, Slice And Dice, Retribution, Divine Judgement.		Jungler
Melee
Physical
RaBasic Attack: Fires a projectile to deal magical damage.
Passive Ability: Speed Of Light
Abilities: Celestial Beam, Divine Light, Solar Blessing, Searing Pain.		Mid
Ranged
Buffs
SobekBasic Attack: Deals magical damage within an area.
Passive Ability: Blessing Of The Nile
Abilities: Charge Prey, Tail Whip, Sickening Strike, Lurking In The Waters.		Tank
Melee
Magical
ThorBasic Attack: Deal physical melee damage.
Passive Ability: Warrior’s Madness
Abilities: Mjolnir’s Attunement, Tectonic Rift, Berserker Barrage, Anvil Of Dawn.		Jungler
Melee
Physical
ZeusBasic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.
Passive Ability: Overcharge.
Abilities: Chain Lightning, Thunderclap, Detonate Charge, Lightning Storm.		Mid
Ranged
Magical

B-Tier

lion in a loin cloth anhur god in smite 2
Anhur is a mid-tier god in Smite 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The B-Tier Gods are decent with good powers but are best used by experienced players. They could do with a buff in future updates, although if you practice with one of these Gods and really get to know their powers, they can be real competitors.

GodAbilitiesRole
AnhurBasic Attack: Fires a projectile to cause physical damage.
Passive Ability: Enfeeble
Abilities: Desert Fury, Disperse, Impale, Shifting Sands.		Advanced Damage Carry
Physical
Ranged
AphroditeBasic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.
Passive Ability: Center Of Attention
Abilities: Undying Love, Love Birds, Back Off!, Kiss.		Mid
Support
Ranged
Baron Samedi Basic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.
Passive Ability: Hysteria
Abilities: Life Of The Party, Wrap It Up, Consign Spirits, Vivid Gaze.		Mid
Support
Ranged
HerculesBasic Attack: Deals physical melee damage.
Passive Ability: Apotheosis
Abilities: Excavate, Mitigate Wounds, Earthbreaker, Driving Strike.		Solo
Tank
Physical
MedusaBasic Attack: Fires a projectile to deal physical damage.
Passive Ability: Sidewinder
Abilities: Petrify, Lacerate, Acid Spray, Viper Shot.		Advanced Damage Carry
Physical
Ranged
MordredBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Wrath Of The Forsaken
Abilities: Heart Slash, Severing Slice, Bloodrage, Cruel Strikes. 		Solo
Jungler
Tank
NeithBasic Attack: Fires projectiles to deal physical damage.
Passive Ability: Broken Weave
Abilities: World Weaver, Back Flip, Unravel, Spirit Arrow. 		Advanced Damage Carry
Ranged
Physical
PeleBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Everlasting Flame
Abilities: Volcanic Rush, Magma Rush, Eruption, Pyroclast. 		Jungler
Melee
Physical
SusanoBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Storm’s Edge
Abilities: Typhoon, Jet Stream, Wind Siphon, Storm Kata. 		Jungler
Melee
Physical
ThanatosBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Harvester Of Souls
Abilities: Hovering Death, Soul Reap, Scent Of Death, Death Scythe.		Jungler
Melee
Physical

C-Tier

Agni a volcanic looking guy with two heads in smite 2
Agni needs some buffs in Smite 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These Gods are very mid-range. Some can be a little buggy and need a polish-up, while others are just not particularly fun to play with. They aren’t terrible Gods, but they aren’t that great either.

GodAbilitiesRole
AgniBasic Attack: Fire a projectile to deal magical damage.
Passive Ability: Combustion
Abilities: Noxious Fumes, Flame Wave, Path of Flames, Rain Fire.		Mid
Ranged
Magical
AmaterasuBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Illuminating Strike
Abilities: Dazzling Offensive, Glorious Charge, Heavenly Reflection, Divine Presence.		Tank
Melee
Buffs
AnubisBasic Attack: Fires magical projectiles.
Passive Ability: The Scales
Abilities: Death Gaze, Grasping Hands, Mummify, Plague Of Locusts.		Mid
Ranged
Magical
BacchusBasic Attack: Deals magical damage.
Passive Ability: Drunk-O-Meter
Abilities: Intoxicate, Belch Of The Gods, Belly Flop, Chug.		Tank
Melee
Magical
BellonaBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Master Of War
Abilities: Eagle’s Rally, Scourge, Bludgeon, Shield Bash. 		Tank
Melee
Physical
CernunnosBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a scaled attack.
Passive Ability: Heavy Glaive
Abilities: The Wild Hunt, Horn Charge, Bramble Blast, Shifter Of Seasons.		Advanced Damage Carry
Ranged
Physical
ChaacBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Overflow
Abilities: Storm Call, Rain Dance, Torrent, Thunder Strike. 		Tank
Melee
Physical
DanzaburouBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a scaled attack.
Passive Ability: Dishonest Duplication
Abilities: Uproarious Rocket, Tanuki Trickery, Alluring Spirits, Fool’s Gold. 		Advanced Damage Carry
Ranged
Physical
HadesBasic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.
Passive Ability: Blight
Abilities: Pillar Of Agony, Devour Souls, Shroud Of Darkness, Death From Below. 		Mid
Ranged
Magical
Hua MulanBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Training Arc
Abilities: Divine Mastery, Grapple, Spear Thrust, Cross Strike. 		Tank
Melee
Physical
Khepri Basic Attack: Deals magical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Fortitude
Abilities: Abduct, Rising Dawn, Solar Flare, Scarab’s Blessing.		Tank
Magical
Melee
Kukulkan Basic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.
Passive Ability: Power Of The Wind Jewel
Abilities: Zephyr, Slipstream, Whirlwind, Spirit Of The Nine Winds.		Mid
Ranged
Magical
Nu WaBasic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.
Passive Ability: Strength Of Wood
Abilities: Mysterious Fog, Clay Soldiers, Shining Metal, Fire Shards.		Mid
Ranged
Magical
PoseidonBasic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.
Passive Ability: Changing Tides
Abilities: Tidal Surge, Trident, Whirlpool, Release The Kraken!		Mid
Ranged
Magical
The MorriganBasic Attack: Deals magical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Doomsayer
Abilities: Deadly Aspects, Dark Omen, Confusion, Changeling. 		Jungler
Ranged
Magical
YemojaBasic Attack: Fires a magical projectile.
Passive Ability: Omi
Abilities: Bouncing Bubble, Mending Waters, Riptide, River’s Rebuke.		Support
Ranged
Magical

D-Tier

ares the war god smite 2
Ares is one of the worst gods in Smite 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This list is full of the worst Gods to choose in Smite 2. They are low-powered, with very little in the way of redeeming features. These would need huge buffs in future updates for us to want to recommend them to anyone.

GodAbilitiesRole
AresBasic Attack: Deals magical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Blessed Armaments
Abilities: Shackles, Call to Arms, Searing Flesh, No Escape.		Tank
Melee
Magical
FenrirBasic Attack: Deals physical damage with melee attacks.
Passive Ability: Unbound Runes
Abilities: Unchained, Seething Howl, Brutalize, Ragnarok. 		Jungler
Melee
Physical
IzanamiBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a scaling attack.
Passive Ability: Death Draws Nigh
Abilities: Strike Storm, Spectral Projection, Fade Away, Dark Portal. 		Advanced Damage Carry
Ranged
Physical
Jing WeiBasic Attack: Fires a projectile to deal physical damage.
Passive Ability: Rapid Reincarnation
Abilities: Persistent Gust, Explosive Bolts, Agility, Air Strike. 		Advanced Damage Carry
Ranged
Physical
OdinBasic Attack: Deals physical damage in a chain attack.
Passive Ability: Path To Valhalla
Abilities: Lunge, Raven Shout, Gungnir’s Might, Ring Of Spears.		Solo
Melee
Physical
SolBasic Attack: Fires magical projectiles.
Passive Ability: Unstable Manifestation
Abilities: Radiance, Stellar Burst, Disapparate, Supernova. 		Advanced Damage Carry
Magical
Ranged
YmirBasic Attack: Deals magical damage through melee attacks.
Passive Ability: Frostbite
Abilities: Ice Wall, Glacial Strike, Frost Breath, Shards Of Ice. 		Tank
Magical
Melee
