When is the next SMITE 2 Closed Alpha Weekend? Countdown timer

Fans of SMITE 2 have the chance to try the game out before it’s fully released through closed alpha weekends. These weekends are brief, but they’re expanding, and you might wonder when the next one is and how long you have to wait. Thankfully for you, we have a countdown.
The closed alpha tests will continue throughout 2024, leading up to the release of the SMITE 2 closed beta and then open beta, which every player can join for free. This guide covers the countdown to the next SMITE 2 closed alpha weekend to ensure you can enter.
Countdown timer to the next SMITE 2 closed alpha weekend
The next closed alpha weekend for SMITE 2 is going to take place from May 30 to June 1, starting at 7pm CT. There’s a good chance the servers might go live earlier than the team has shared, but we won’t know until we get to May 30.