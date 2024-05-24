Gods wield weapons and prepare to take on a monster in Smite.
When is the next SMITE 2 Closed Alpha Weekend? Countdown timer

Join the SMITE 2 closed alpha while you have the chance.
Fans of SMITE 2 have the chance to try the game out before it’s fully released through closed alpha weekends. These weekends are brief, but they’re expanding, and you might wonder when the next one is and how long you have to wait. Thankfully for you, we have a countdown.

The closed alpha tests will continue throughout 2024, leading up to the release of the SMITE 2 closed beta and then open beta, which every player can join for free. This guide covers the countdown to the next SMITE 2 closed alpha weekend to ensure you can enter.

Countdown timer to the next SMITE 2 closed alpha weekend

Promotional artwork for SMITE 2 featuring some of the playable characters.
Hi-Rez posts a week ahead of time before any closed alpha tests go live. Image via Hi-Rez Studios.

The next closed alpha weekend for SMITE 2 is going to take place from May 30 to June 1, starting at 7pm CT. There’s a good chance the servers might go live earlier than the team has shared, but we won’t know until we get to May 30.

As you might expect from any closed alpha, temper your expectations surrounding SMITE 2 and the game’s current state. SMITE 2 is going to have a lot of rough edges during these testing periods, but they provide the Hi-Rez development team with crucial information on how to properly balance and change the game before they’re ready to share it with everyone. 

According to the devs, players should expect items to feel broken, gods to feel too powerful, and specific builds that will not work. The team is primarily interested in getting the game’s feel to closely align with the first SMITE before fine-tuning the more intricate details of item and god-balancing. Those finishing touches will happen when the game enters the closed and open beta releases.

For anyone who wishes to join the SMITE 2 closed alpha, purchase a SMITE 2 founder’s pack. You can buy any edition of the founder’s pack to join the closed alpha and have a guaranteed spot to participate in these activities. The Hi-Rez team might get you a code outside of getting a founder’s pack, but it’s not guaranteed.

