What is SMITE 2’s alpha test release date?

After weeks of speculation and rumors, Hi-Rez Studios finally unveiled at the 2024 SMITE World Championship that SMITE 2 is in development and that an alpha test will be held soon for players to try around the world.

SMITE 2 is heralded as “the next generation of cross-platform third-person MOBA,” boasting improved gameplay and incredible graphics built with Unreal Engine 5. The game is still in a pre-alpha development state, but the developers hope they’ll be able to begin alpha testing to fine-tune the game into a masterpiece.

With the alpha tests coming up, it’s time to clear your calendar for one of the most surprising releases of the year so far.

When is SMITE 2‘s alpha test period?

According to the developers, they hope players will have access to monthly alpha weekend testing by this coming spring. There isn’t a set date for the first weekend of testing, however, and these dates could change as the team continues to tinker with the game behind the scenes.

This early alpha will also run a limited roster of gods to choose from, and outside of the core gameplay elements, many full-release features will not be accessible until a later date—or until the full launch. But any member of the general public can apply to take part in these tests when they begin later this year.

How to access SMITE 2‘s alpha tests

If you wish to join SMITE 2‘s alpha test period, you can head to Hi-Rez’s official website and register for a spot in the testing. There will be a large signup button at the top of the front page, where you will be prompted to put in your preferred email address. You will be contacted when and if you are chosen to participate in the alpha tests in a few months.