Titan Forge Games reveals SMITE 2 alpha test start, Founder’s Edition pre-order window

The long-awaited Founder’s Edition packs for SMITE 2 have been shared by the Titan Forge Games team, giving us a release window of when they’re going to be available. These Founder’s Edition packs are a guaranteed way to check out SMITE 2 before it releases and try the Closed Alpha.

SMITE 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to SMITE, the third-person MOBA featuring gods from various mythologies from around the world battling it out in an endless war. The Founder’s Pack pre-orders go live starting on April 15. Anyone who purchases them receives full access to the game when it goes live, and you can get a key for the upcoming SMITE 2 Closed Alpha if you buy one of the three available packs before or during this Closed Alpha, set to kick off sometime in May.

Purchase any of the Founder’s Packs to get access to the full game, and the closed alpha. Image via Titan Forge Games

Each version of the SMITE 2 Founder’s Edition comes with various rewards. The standard version at $29.99 gives you full access to the game, every SMITE 2 god that comes out forever, a founder’s avatar, badge, and title, the Cacodemon Ymir Skin, and doubles any legacy gems you have from SMITE. The Deluxe Edition is $59.99, rewarding you with everything from the standard version plus the Nightstalker Neith skin and an Ascension Aass for 11 Alpha Launch Weekend gods. Finally, the Ultimate Edition is $99.99 and comes with all that and the tier-5 The Fallen Zeus skin, the Ultimate Edition avatar, badge, title, and 23 Ascension Passes for 23 Alpha gods.

With the Closed Alpha’s arrival, it will be a good way for Titan Forge Games to show off how much they’ve been working on SMITE 2 and justify their jump from Unreal Engine 3 to 5. Many SMITE fans were curious how the team would pull this off, as the game has over 120 gods for players to play. Although many skins are left behind, the team redeems those purchases through the Legacy Gems system, a special currency a player can use in SMITE 2 to purchase specific skins and offers.

Grabbing the standard Founder’s Edition may make the most sense for any SMITE players who are on the fence about jumping to SMITE 2. Not only does it guarantee players the chance to enter the Closed Alpha when it releases in May, but it also gives access to all current and future SMITE 2 gods that release in the game, and players won’t have to unlock them.

As we draw closer to May, we can expect more details from the Titan Forge Games team and how long the Closed Alpha will last. Hopefully, we will get plenty of time with SMITE 2 to see the many exciting changes the team has brought up and learn more about the game’s release date.

