Smite 2 is changing the entire God-filled battlefield, including a hearty pile of buffs, nerfs, and reworks for most of the Gods themselves—those that have already made the leap in HiRez’s MOBA sequel, that is.

When the Smite 2 playtest goes live on May 2, there will be a dozen Gods hit with changes, including some that could be counted as total reworks. Among the impacted Gods are Bellona, Kukulkan, Cernunnos, Loki, Anubis, Odin, and more, with any that squeezed into the sequel’s alpha patch getting a whole range of updates.

Many of these buffs and nerfs have been made with HiRez’s sweeping new Smite class changes in mind; heading into the sequel, characters are no longer defined by class. Instead, they are themed around properties like melee vs. ranged, Strength and Intelligence stats, and overall playstyle. These can be anything from Burst Damage or Pressure to Utility, Crowd Control, and Healing.

Here are all the God changes in Smite 2’s first alpha release.

Anhur

“Enfeeble now requires two stacks to reach full effectiveness. Shifting Sands now has a stronger slow area closer to the pillar, and can be manually reactivated to be destroyed early. It can also be placed behind him. Desert Fury has been reworked for more specific pacing and timing for a long-range, high-damage ultimate. Anhur’s changes are geared toward leaning into his existing strengths of Crowd Control and hard-hitting abilities.”

Basic Attacks

Ranged Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Enfeeble

Dealing Damage to enemies reduces their [Physical Protection]. Stacks up to two times.

Physical Protections Reduced: 10

Debuff Duration: 4s

Shifting Sands

Create a Pillar that [Slows] enemies around it and [increases their damage taken from your basic attacks].

The Pillar Impedes all Characters.

The Slow stacks with an additional Slow when closer to the Pillar.

Reactivate to destroy the Pillar early.

Slow: 15 percent

Additional Slow: 15 percent

Increased Damage Taken: 8/11/14/17/20 percent

Lifetime: 7.5s

Range: 10.4m

Radius: 9.6m

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Cooldown: 14s

Impale

Fire a projectile that deals [Physical Damage] to enemies. [Displace] the first god hit and [Stun] them if they hit a wall.

Enemies are Displaced in the direction the projectile is moving.

The projectile passes through and damages minions but stops on walls.

The enemy god displaced by this ability deals damage to enemies it collides with.

Damage: 55/105/155/205/255

Damage Scaling: 80 percent Strength

Stun Duration: 0.85/0.95/1.05/1.15/1.25s

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 0.48m

Cooldown: 12s

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Disperse

[Leap] forward to deal [Physical Damage] and [Displace] enemies.

Enemies are Displaced up and away from your landing location.

Damage: 35/70/105/140/175

Damage Scaling: 55 percent Strength

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 2.4m

Cooldown: 15/14.5/14/13.5/13s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Desert Fury

Channel to repeatedly fire projectiles that each deal [Physical Damage]. The final projectile deals a burst of [Physical Damage].You are [CC Immune] while Channeling.

Ability fires 4 times plus the final projectile over 1.5 seconds.

These projectiles pass through and damage all enemies and pass through walls.

Damage Per Tick: 55/80/105/130/155

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 40 percent Strength

Final Damage: 90/135/180/225/270

Final Damage Scaling: 80 percent Strength

Range: 16m

Radius: 0.56m

Final Radius: 0.72m

Cooldown: 90/85/80/75/70s

Cost: 80/85/90/95/100

Anubis

“Anubis has an entirely new passive that mimics one of his favorite items from Smite. The new stats this ability provides and the method that players earn them are both more clearly telegraphed, earned, and a better fit to Anubis’s needs. Mummify now deals Physical Damage. Death Gaze has been reworked to include a huge upfront burst of damage, putting additional value on hitting that initial shot. Anubis is intended to maintain his identity as a high-risk, high reward magical damage god.”

Basic Attacks

Ranged Magical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

The Scales

Gain increasing [Lifesteal, Physical Protection, and Magical Protection] the lower your Health gets.

Gain 1 Stack of this buff for each 10 percent Health missing.

Lifesteal: Three percent per stack

Physical Protection: Two percent per stack

Magical Protection: Two percent per stack

Max Buff Stacks: Eight

Plague Of Locusts

Channel to deal [Magical Damage] repeatedly to enemies in front of you.

This ability hits 12 times over 2.5 seconds.

You move at 35 percent Movement Speed while Channeling.

You are Displacement Immune while Channeling.

Damage Per Tick: 15/22/29/36/43

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 18/19/20/21/22 percent Intelligence

Radius: 5.6m

Cone Angle: 110 degrees

Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Mummify

Fire a projectile that deals [Physical Damage] and [Stuns] the first enemy god hit.

Projectile ignores minions and stops on walls.

Damage: 45/85/126/165/205

Damage Scaling: 70 percent Strength

Stun Duration: 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5s

Range: 11.2m

Radius: 0.56m

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Grasping Hands

Repeatedly deal [Magical Damage] and [Slow] enemies in the area.

This ability hits four times over 1.5 seconds.

Slow is refreshed on each hit and does not stack.

Damage Per Tick: 22/35/48/61/73

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 35 percent Intelligence

Slow: 25 percent

Slow Duration: 2s

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Death Gaze

Channel to deal a burst of [Magical Damage] to enemies in front of you, then repeatedly deal [Magical Damage] to enemies in the same area. You are [CC Immune] while Channeling.

Ability hits 24 times plus the initial burst over 2.4 seconds.

You are Rooted while Channeling.

Initial Damage: 140/170/200/230/260

Initial Damage Scaling: 100 percent Intelligence

Damage Per Tick: 23/28/33/38/43

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 18 percent Intelligence

Range: 11.2m

Radius: 0.72m

Cooldown: 90/85/80/75/70s

Cost: 90

Athena

“Preemptive Strike now charges up much faster. Defender of Olympus places a shield on the target instead of a Mitigation Buff and Athena will teleport to the location even if the target dies. Our goal with this adjustment is to make it more often the correct choice to save a teammate in danger and limit feeling like you have to teleport to healthy targets to ensure you get value out of the ultimate.

Athena has always had a unique role in being considered a true support, but also being a powerful burst damage jungler. The change to base stats in Smite 2 max Athena more flexible than ever, supported even further by her ultimate being better at rescuing low HP targets, and being a guaranteed global movement ability.”

Basic Attacks

Melee Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Reach

After each ability activation, your next basic attack becomes a projectile that deals [Physical Damage].

Deals 1.5x damage to the first target hit passes through and damages all enemies and passes through walls.

This basic attack can Critically Strike.

This basic attack can trigger Item Effects.

Preemptive Strike

Dash forward to deal [Physical Damage] and [Slow] enemies after a brief buildup.

Buildup takes 0.66s.

Damage: 50/90/130/170/210

Damage Scaling: 60 percent Strength

Slow: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30 percent

Slow Duration: 2s

Cooldown: 14s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Confound

Deal [Magical Damage] and [Taunt] enemies in front of you.

Taunted enemies are Slowed by 50 percent.

Damage: 40/65/90/115/140

Damage Scaling: 20 percent Intelligence

Taunt Duration: 1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6s

Radius: 5.6m

Cone Angle: 90 degrees

Cooldown: 18s

Cost: 60/65/70/75/80

Shield Wall

Create a Phalanx of Soldiers that deals [Magical Damage] to enemies. After a delay, they deal [Magical Damage] to enemies before disappearing.

The delay between the first and second attacks is 2s.

Initial Damage: 60/100/140/180/220

Initial Damage Scaling: 45 percent Intelligence

Final Damage: 80/140/200/260/320

Final Damage Scaling: 55 percent Intelligence

Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 14s

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Defender Of Olympus

Channel and [Shield] an ally. When the channel completes, [Teleport] to their location. Deal [Magical Damage] to enemies upon landing.

Channel lasts for 3.34s.

If your ally dies before your channel completes you will still go to their location.

Damage: 340/415/490/565/640

Damage Scaling: 90 percent Intelligence

Shield Health: 50/100/150/200/250

Shield Health Scaling: 12.5 percent Max Health

Cooldown: 120s

Cost: 80/90/100/110/120

Bacchus

“Getting drunk now gains a protection multiplier buff, encouraging Bacchus to build tanky instead of giving him mitigation for overpowered hybrid builds that dominated non-Conquest for years. Chug has been reworked to have an entirely new self effect that causes your next basic attack to hit harder, scaling off your protections. Bacchus’ changes are designed around making sure he can build tanky and be a successful frontline support.”

Basic Attacks

Melee Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Drunk-O-Meter

Get Drunk from Chug to gain increased Strength, Intelligence, Physical Protection, and Magical Protection. Also adds additional effects to your abilities.

Ranges from 0 percent to 100 percent Drunk.

Tipsy Buff: Plus thre Strength Plus five Intelligence Plus five percent Physical Protection Plus five percent Magical Protection

Smashed Buff: Plus eight Strength Plus 10 Intelligence Plus 10 percent Physical Protection Plus 10 percent Magical Protection

Has no effect when under 30 percent.

Tipsy when between 30 percent to 59 percent.

Smashed when over 60 percent.

Drunkenness depletes over time at a rate of two percent per second.

Chug

Get Drunk, [Heal], gain increased Strength and Intelligence, and your next basic attack deals additional [Magical Damage].

Empowered basic attack effect lasts until a target is successfully hit.

Damage: 0/10/30/50/70/90

Damage Scaling: 0/60/60/60/60/60 percent Physical Protection+0/60/60/60/60/60 percent Magical Protection

Heal: 0/20/35/50/65/80

Strength: 0/6/10/14/18/22

Intelligence: 0/10/15/20/25/30

Buff Duration: 0/6/6/6/6/6s

Drunkenness: 40/46/52/58/64/70 percent

Cooldown: 12s

Cost: 20

Belly Flop

[Leap] forward to deal [Physical Damage] and [Displace] enemies.

Enemies are Displaced straight up.

Damage: 60/105/150/195/240

Damage Scaling: 65 percent Strength

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 2.4m

Cooldown: 14s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Belch Of The Gods

Channel to deal [Magical Damage] repeatedly to enemies in front of you. The final hit will [Stun] if you are Tipsy or Smashed.

This ability hits 3 times plus the final hit over 1.5 seconds.

You are Displacement Immune while Channeling.

Damage: 25/40/55/70/85

Damage Scaling: 17.5 percent Intelligence

Stun Duration: 0.85/0.95/1.05/1.15/1.25s

Range: 5.6m

Cooldown: 10s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Intoxicate

Deal [Magical Damage] and [Intoxicate] enemies around you. Gain Strength and Intelligence if you are Smashed.

Damage: 230/300/370/440/510

Damage Scaling: 65 percent Intelligence

Intoxicate Duration: 4s

Strength: 12/20/28/36/44

Intelligence: 20/30/40/50/60

Buff Duration: 6s

Radius: 5.6m

Cooldown: 90s

Cost: 90

Bellona

“A passive rework gives Bellona more specific strengths depending on her stance, providing a lot more variation to her gameplay. The reflect damage on her block stacks now scales their damage based on her protections, allowing for an aggressive tank build. Bellona is already a very flexible god who can excel in multiple roles, and Smite 2 should continue to encourage that.”

Basic Attacks

Melee Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Master Of War

Gain stacking Movement Speed when you hit or are hit by basic attacks. Gain additional effects depending on the basic attack weapon used.

Sword and Shield gains Physical Protection and Magical Protection per stack.

Hammer gains percent Strength per stack.

Scourge gains Attack Speed per stack.

All basic attacks still gain the Movement Speed per stack.

Movement Speed: 1.5 percent per stack

Physical Protection : Seven per stack

Magical Protection : Seven per stack

Strength: Three percent per stack

Attack Speed: Three percent per stack

Buff Duration: 7s

Max Buff Stacks: Five

Shield Bash

[Dash] forward to deal [Physical Damage] and [Slow] enemies. Gain one Block Stack for each enemy god hit. Change to Sword and Shield basic attacks.

Block absorbs all damage from one basic attack per stack.

Bellona’s Blocks also reflect back a portion of the blocked damage to enemies around her.

This effect scales off her Physical Protection and Magical Protection.

Damage: 50/85/120/155/190

Damage Scaling: 65 percent Strength

Reflect Damage: 30 percent of the damage blocked

Reflect Damage Scaling: Seven percent Physical Protection plus seven percent Magical Protection

Slow: 20 percent

Slow Duration: 1.5s

Range: 2.8m

Radius: 4m

Cooldown: 14s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Bludgeon

Spin to deal [Physical Damage] to enemies around you, Then Slam to deal [Physical Damage] to enemies in an area. Change to Hammer basic attacks.

Final Slam damage increases by 0.25 for each enemy god hit by the Spin attack.

Spin Damage: 25/50/75/100/125

Spin Damage Scaling: 30 percent Strength

Slam Damage: 50/100/150/200/250

Slam Damage Scaling: 70 percent Strength

Spin Radius: 4m

Slam Range: 4.8m

Slam Radius: 1.92m

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Scourge

Deal [Physical Damage] and [Disarm] enemies. Change to Scourge basic attacks.

Damage: 35/60/85/110/135

Damage Scaling: 65 percent Strength

Disarmed Duration: 1.5/1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9s

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 1.6m

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Eagle’s Rally

[Leap] forward to deal [Physical Damage] and [Stun] enemies. You and allied gods that remain in the area gain Strength, Intelligence, Physical Protection, and Magical Protection. You are [CC Immune] while Leaping.

Damage: 100/185/270/355/440

Damage Scaling: 80 percent Strength

Stun Duration: 1s

Strength: 20/30/40/50/60

Intelligence: 35/45/55/65/75

Physical Protection: 15/20/25/30/35

Magical Protection: 15/20/25/30/35

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 2.4m

Cooldown: 75s

Cost: 100

Cernunnos

“This Carry will be getting some interesting shifts for Smite 2’s STR and INT system. Shifter of Seasons will have a variety of new ways to scale using INT for more utility, and his Bramble Blast and Wild Hunt abilities will deal magical damage and scale with INT. This helps balance him in a way that prevents him from doing everything from the carry role, something that often required him to be overnerfed in Smite. Cernunnos isn’t aimed to not be so full INT that he works better in mid. Instead, he will be Smite 2‘s premier hybrid damage carry.”

Basic Attacks

Ranged Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Heavy Glaive

With each basic attack, deal bonus [Physical Damage] to enemies in melee range.

Damage: 25 percent Strength plus five percent Intelligence

Range: 1.92m

Cone Angle: 120 degrees

Shifter Of Seasons

Activate to toggle between Spring, Summer, Fall, or Winter basic attack bonuses. These empower your basic attacks with one of the following effects: [Self Healing], [Bonus Damage], [Protection Reduction], or a [Slow].

This effect is always active once ranked.

Summer Season basic attacks deal Physical Damage if you have more Strength or Magical Damage if you have more Intelligence.

Spring Healing: 6/7/8/9/10

Spring Heal Scaling: 10 percent Intelligence

Summer Damage: Zero

Summer Damage Scaling: 10/13/16/19/22 percent Strength or Intelligence (whichever is higher)

Fall Physical Protection Reduced: 5/10/15/20/25 percent

Fall Magical Protection Reduced: 5/10/15/20/25 percent

Fall Physical Protection Reduced: Five percent Intelligence

Fall Magical Protection Reduced: Five percent Intelligence

Fall Debuff Duration: 10s

Winter Slow: 10/11/12/13/14 percent

Winter Slow Scaling: 2.5 percent Intelligence

Winter Slow Duration: 1.4s

Cooldown: 0s

Cost: Zero

Bramble Blast

Fire an exploding projectile. The first enemy hit with the projectile is [Rooted]. The explosion deals [Magical Damage], then creates a Bramble area that repeatedly deals [Magical Damage].

Projectile stops and explodes on first enemy hit. Projectile stops and explodes on walls.

Bramble area hits 10 times over five seconds

Initial Damage: 40/75/110/145/180

Initial Damage Scaling: 50 percent Strength plus 80 percent Intelligence

Damage Per Tick: 6/9/12/15/18

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 8/9/10/11/12 percent Intelligence

Root Duration: 1s

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 15s

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Horn Charge

[Dash] forward and deal [Physical Damage] to all enemies hit.

Dash passes through all enemies.

You can cancel this ability at any time.

Damage: 35/80/125/170/215

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 1.6m

Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13s

Cost: 70/75/80/85/90

The Wild Hunt

Deal [Magical Damage] to all enemies in the area and [Polymorph] enemy gods.

Polymorphed Enemies are Silenced, Disarmed, Slowed, and transformed to look like harmless animals.

Damage: 200/285/370/455/540

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Intelligence

Polymorph Duration: 2.25s

Slow: 10 percent

Slow Duration: 2.25s

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 4m

Cooldown: 90s

Cost: 100

Chaac

“Chaac is a true hybrid god. He can benefit from STR and INT, he can be played as a Tank, a DPS, and everywhere in between. Intelligence can provide significant increases in his protection buff from Torrent and his heal from Rain Dance, while also providing damage to multiple abilities. Overflow also provides a bonus heal when triggered. As an additional quality of life change, he can now reactivate his Thunder Strike to recall his axe early.”

Basic Attacks

Melee Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Overflow

After 5five successful basic attacks, the next ability you activate has lower cooldown, costs zero mana, and [Heals] you.

Cooldown: -2s

Heal: 10

Heal Scaling: 20 percent Intelligence

Thunder Strike

Throw an Axe that deals [Physical Damage] to enemies in the area. The Axe remains deployed to empower Torrent or Rain Dance.

Reactivate to destroy the Axe.

Damage: 55/100/145/190/235

Damage Scaling: 80 percent Strength plus 60 percent Intelligence

Range: 9.6m

Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 10s

Cost: 45/50/55/60/65

Torrent

Deal [Physical Damage] to enemies around you and gain Physical Protection and Magical Protection for each enemy hit. If the Axe is deployed, [Dash] to it and deal [Physical Damage] to enemies that you pass through.

This Dash passes through walls.

If you Dash you will still do the area attack upon reaching the Axe.

Minions provide one stacks.

Gods provide two stacks.

Damage: 70/115/160/205/250

Damage Scaling: 65 percent Strength

Dash Damage: 35/57.5/80/102.5/125

Dash Damage Scaling: 30 percent Strength

Physical Protection : 3/5/7/9/11 per stack

Magical Protection : 3/5/7/9/11 per stack

Protection Buff Scaling: Four percent Intelligence

Buff Duration: 5s

Max Buff Stacks: Four

Attack Radius: 3.2m

Dash Radius: 1.28m

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6s

Rain Dance

Create a Rain Storm that [Heals] you over time. While healing, the Rain Storm around you [Slows] and reduces the Attack Speed of enemies.

Heals eight times over six seconds.

If the Axe is deployed, create a Rain Storm at the Axe’s location as well.

Enemies in both Rain Storms are Slowed and Debuffed for twice as much.

Heal Per Tick: 6/11/16/21/26

Heal Scaling Per Tick: Five percent Intelligence

Slow: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30 percent

Attack Speed Slow: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25 percent

Radius: 6.4m

Axe Radius: 9.6m

Cooldown: 16s

Cost: 55/65/75/85/95

Storm Call

Channel and Gain Damage Mitigation while Channeling, then deal [Physical Damage], [Displace], and [Silence] enemies around you. You are [CC Immune] while Channeling.

Enemies are Displaced straight up.

Damage: 225/280/335/390/445

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength plus 100 percent Intelligence

Damage Mitigation: 50/55/60/65/70 percent

Silence Duration: 2s

Radius: 5.6m

Cooldown: 90s

Cost: 80/90/100/110/120

Fenrir

“Fenrir generates runes more quickly in Smite 2. All abilities when used below five runes have a way of generating additional runes, accelerating his building and spending playstyle. Brutalize can now crit and apply basic attack item effects, giving him multiple strong build paths. Brutalize also deals full cleave damage, making his jungle and wave clear more potent and consistent.”

Basic Attacks

Melee Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Unbound Runes

Fenrir gains Runes on successful basic attacks or from activating abilities. If he has five Runes, activating each ability will be granted additional effects.

Unchained

[Leap] forward to deal [Physical Damage]. At five Runes, [Stun] all enemies in the area, then all Runes are consumed. Gain three Runes on successful hit if not at five Runes.

Hitting an enemy god reduces the Cooldown of this ability by 30 percent.

Damage: 60/105/150/195/240

Damage Scaling: 75 percent Strength

Stun Duration: 1s

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 2.4m

Cooldown: 15s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Seething Howl

Gain increased [Strength, Attack Speed, and Lifesteal. At five Runes, allied gods around you also gain increased Lifesteal. Does not consume Runes. Gain three Runes if not at five Runes.

Strength: 15/25/35/45/55

Attack Speed: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30 percent

Lifesteal: 20 percent

Buff Duration: 6s

Radius: 7.2m

Cooldown: 11s

Cost: 60/65/70/75/80

Brutalize

[Leap] forward, Channel and grab onto an enemy, and deal [Physical Damage] repeatedly to all enemies in the area. At five Runes, the Strength scaling is increased, and then all Runes are consumed. Gain one Rune per successful hit if not at five Runes.

This ability hits four times over 1.08 seconds.

Gain Physical and Magical Protections while Channeling.

This ability can Critically Strike.

This ability can trigger both ability and basic attack item effects.

You are Displacement Immune while Channeling.

Your target is Revealed while you are Channeling.

Damage: 30/50/70/90/110

Damage Scaling: 40 percent Strength

Increased Damage Scaling: 65 percent Strength

Physical Protection: Five plus two per level

Magical Protection: Five plus two per level

Range: 4.8m

Radius: 1.6m

Cooldown: 11s

Cost: 60/65/70/75/80

Ragnarok

Activate to become immense, gain [increased Movement Speed, Physical Protection, and Magical Protection.] Your next basic attack grabs an enemy god allowing you to [Displace] and carry them to any position. Gain 5 Runes. You are [CC Immune] for the duration.

Damage: 200/275/350/425/500

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength

Movement Speed: 75 percent

Physical Protection: 20/30/40/50/60

Magical Protection: 20/30/40/50/60

Buff Duration: 4s

Grab Duration: 1.75s

Cone Angle: 120 degrees

Cooldown: 90s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Hecate

Delayed. Will be released in a future alpha update.

Kukulkan

“Slipstream now has an alternate dash mode that can only be used while inside the area of whirlwind. This gives Kukulkan and additional damaging ability and high-risk aggressive playstyle option to counterattack gods who ambush him. His passive focuses on Mana specifically from items rather than just his base and has been buffed accordingly. We want to encourage and reward him for exploring builds that will be unique to him.”

Basic Attacks

Ranged magical damage

Damage scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Power Of The Wind Jewel

Gain increased Intelligence from items that provide Maximum Mana (this effect does not scale off Base God Mana).

Seven percent Intelligence from Item Mana.

Zephyr

Fire a projectile that explodes on the first enemy hit. The explosion deals [Magical Damage] and [Slows] enemies in the area. Projectile stops on walls.

Damage: 85/135/185/235/285

Damage Scaling: 85 percent Intelligence

Slow: 20/25/30/35/40 percent

Slow Duration: 3s

Range: 11.2m

Radius: 0.64m

Explode Radius: 2.25m

Cooldown: 7s

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Slipstream

Become [Slow Immune] and gain four stacks of [Movement Speed] that gradually fall off over duration. Activate while within the area of Whirlwind to Dash instead, dealing [Magical Damage] and [Slowing] enemies.

Movement Speed Buff is applied as four stacks and stacks are lost one at a time.

Dash passes through and hits all enemy types.

Movement Speed: 7/9/11/13/15 percent per stack

Buff Duration: 4s

Dash Damage: 85/135/185/235/285

Dash Damage Scaling: 85 percent Intelligence

Dash Slow: 20/25/30/35/40 percent

Dash Slow Duration: 3s

Dash Range: 8.8m

Dash Radius: 2m

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11s

Cost: 55/60/65/70/75

Whirlwind

Create a Whirlwind that repeatedly applies a [Magical Damage] over time to enemies in the area. The Whirlwind attempts to apply the effect every 0.35 seconds for four seconds.

Damage over Time and Slow are refreshed on each hit.

Damage over Time hits six times over 2.5 seconds.

Damage Per Tick: 10/15/20/25/30

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 18/19/20/21/22 percent Intelligence

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11s

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Spirit Of The Nine Winds

Fire delayed projectile that deals [Magical Damage] and [Displaces] enemies hit. Projectile passes through and damages all enemy targets and passes through walls. Enemies are Displaced up and away from the projectile.

Damage: 400/500/600/700/800

Damage Scaling: 115 percent Intelligence

Range: 20.8m

Radius: 1.4m

Cooldown: 90s

Cost: 120

Loki

“Loki’s Vanish immediately resets on killing an enemy god, pushing his risk and reward when trying to assassinate foes in the middle of a teamfight. While clearly a more Strength focused god the Damage Reduction on Agonizing Visions scales with INT making for some…interesting build paths. Finally, the blind from Agonizing Visions has been reworked into a vision-obscuring wall of fog, making you feel more isolated while blinded and creating a more consistent blinded experience.”

Basic Attacks

Melee Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Behind You

Hitting enemies from behind deals [increased damage] to them.

The increased damage from this effect also triggers on enemies Blinded by Agonizing Visions.

Damage: Plus 15 percent.

Vanish

Activate to enter Stealth and gain Movement Speed. Your next basic attack deals additional [Physical Damage] over time. Killing a god immediately refreshes the cooldown of this ability.

Hits four times over two seconds.

Stealthed gods are invisible to enemies unless they enter an enemy structure’s attack area.

Taking damage while in Stealth partially reveals you for 0.33 seconds.

You are Immune to Slows while Stealthed.

Stealth is broken when hit by Hard CC.

Damage Per Tick: 15/25/35/45/55

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 17.5 percent Strength

Movement Speed: 35 percent

Buff Duration: 4s

Cooldown: 15s

Cost: 60/65/70/75/80

Agonizing Visions

Create a Vision of Loki that repeatedly deals [Physical Damage] to enemies around it and reduces their [damage dealt.] Enemies hit four times are [Blinded].

This ability hits eight times over 3.5 seconds.

Blinded players have their game camera obscured.

The Vision Impedes enemy characters only.

Loki benefits from Behind You on Blinded enemies from all directions.

Damage: 7/11/15/19/23

Damage Scaling: 12/14/16/18/20 percent Strength plus 12/14/16/18/20 percent Intelligence

Blind Duration: 3s

Damage Dealt Reduction: Five percent

Damage Reduction Scaling: Two percent Intelligence

Debuff Duration: 2.5s

Max Debuff Stacks: Three

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 4m

Cooldown: 12s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Flurry Strike

Channel to deal [Physical Damage] and [Slow] enemies in front of you. The final hit deals increased [Physical Damage] and applies a stronger Slow.

Hits six times over 1.5 seconds.

Slow is refreshed with each hit but does not stack.

This ability can benefit from Behind You.

You are Displacement Immune while Channeling.

Damage: 10/15/20/25/30

Damage Scaling: 25 percent Strength

Final Damage: 25/45/65/85/105

Final Damage Scaling: 70 percent Strength

Slow: 15 percent

Final Slow: 30 percent

Cone Angle: 90 degrees

Cooldown: 8s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Assassinate

[Teleport] to the target location and deal [Physical Damage] to enemies in the area. Then deal [Physical Damage] and [Stun] enemies in front of you.

Loki locks onto the enemy god closest to the center of the teleport location if there is one.

Damage: 35/60/85/110/135

Damage Scaling: 45 percent Strength

Final Damage: 45/80/115/150/185

Final Damage Scaling: 90 percent Strength

Stun Duration: 0.75s

Range: 8.8m

Cone Angle: 105 degrees

Cooldown: 90s

Cost: 90

Neith

“Neith in Smite 2 is being adjusted in many ways. She will have multiple abilities that deal magical damage, and a lot of INT-based scaling. She has always been more of an ability hunter, and we are leaning into that even more in Smite 2. Her Smite 2 version is an intelligence-based mid laner that focuses on ability damage. She can definitely still be played as a traditional carry.

Placing and detonating Weaves is now a bigger focus of her kit. Detonating Weaves provides a stacking buff. Her Unravel now spawns Weaves for more controlled placement without sacrificing her movement ability. Her Backflip can now leap over walls, as long as she has a valid landing point.”

Basic Attacks

Ranged Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Broken Weave

Your abilities can create Weaves or detonate them to deal additional [Physical Damage] and [Root] enemies in a larger area. Detonate Weaves to gain a [stacking Attack Speed and Intelligence increase] per Weave detonated.

Damage: 30

Damage Scaling: 30 percent Intelligence

Root Duration: 1s

Attack Speed: 2 percent per stack

Intelligence: 10

Intelligence: 0.5 Per Level

Buff Duration: 30s

Max Buff Stacks: Three

Spirit Arrow

Fire a projectile that deals [Physical Damage] and [Roots] enemies. Hitting a Weave detonates it.

Projectile passes through and damages all enemies and passes through walls.

Damage: 60/115/170/225/280

Damage Scaling: 85 percent Strength plus 60 percent Intelligence

Root Duration: 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2s

Range: 10.4m

Radius: 0.56m

Cooldown: 13/12.5/12/11.5/11s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Unravel

Deal Magical Damage to enemies in the area. [Heal] yourself on successful hit or [Heal] a larger amount when hitting a god. Creates Weaves in the area.

Always creates a Weave in the center of the area. Creates additional Weaves for each enemy God hit at the locations of those gods.

Damage: 70/110/150/190/230

Damage Scaling: 75 percent Intelligence

Heal: 15/20/25/30/35

Heal Scaling: 10 percent Intelligence

Increased Heal: 30/40/50/60/70

Increased Heal Scaling: 10 percent Intelligence

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Back Flip

Deal Magical Damage to enemies in front of you, then [Leap] backwards. Hitting a Weave with the initial damage detonates it.

This ability can Leap over walls as long as you can reach a valid landing area.

Damage: 80/120/160/200/240

Damage Scaling: 60 percent Intelligence

Cone Angle: 110 degrees

Cooldown: 15s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

World Weaver

Channel to begin charging an attack and lock on to an enemy god. Reactivate to fire a homing projectile at the selected god that deals [Physical Damage] and [Stuns].

Damage scales linearly from 50 percent to 100 percent based on Channel time.

Channel for 0.5 seconds for minimum damage, or for two seconds to deal fully charged damage.

Projectile ignores minions, passes through walls.

Enemy gods can step in front of this projectile to be hit by it instead of the selected god.

You can cancel this ability anytime before firing, the costs and cooldown will not be consumed.

Damage: 200/250/300/350/400

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength+100 percent Intelligence

Stun Duration: 1.5s

Cooldown: 90s

Cost: 80/90/100/110/120

Odin

“Odin leans more into his mastery of runes, using Intelligence to augment his abilities in unique ways. His Raven Shout Shield and pulse damage from Gungnir’s Might scale utilizing intelligence, giving him a very tanky and pressure damaging playstyle. The core of the Bird Bomb combo however is still as strong as ever when leaning into the more traditional Strength-based gameplay. Odin’s flexibility to frontline or support his team is further amplified by a wide array of utility active items that his kit really lets him lean into.”

Basic Attacks

Melee Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Path to Valhalla

Gain stacking increased Movement Speed, Strength, and Intelligence whenever a god dies.

Movement Speed: Four percent per stack

Strength: 10 percent per stack

Intelligence: 10 percent per stack

Buff Duration: 10s

Max Buff Stacks: Two

Lunge

[Leap] forward to deal [Physical Damage] to enemies.

Damage: 75/115/155/195/235

Damage Scaling: 85 percent Strength

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 2.4m

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12s

Cost: 40/45/50/55/60

Raven Shout

Gain [Health Shield] for a duration. At the end of the duration or when landing from Lunge, the shield explodes dealing [Magical Damage] equal to the Shield Health to enemies around you. Deals increased [Magical Damage] if the Shield is at full HP when it explodes.

Full Shield Damage Increase: 15 percent

Shield Health: 75/125/175/225/275

Shield Health Scaling: 50 percent Strength plus 55 percent Intelligence

Explode Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s

Cost: 45/50/55/60/65

Gungnir’s Might

Channel to deal [Magical Damage] and [Slow] enemies around you through two pulses. Reactivate to fire a projectile that deals [Physical Damage] to enemies. If Reactivated before the final pulse, grant [Attack Speed] to nearby allies and the ability will have a 40 percent reduced cooldown. If Reactivated after the final pulse, the projectile [Stuns].

Projectile passes through and damages all targets, stops on first god hit, and stops on walls

Pulse Damage: 45/70/95/120/145

Pulse Damage Scaling: 50 percent Intelligence

Projectile Damage: 35/70/105/140/175

Projectile Damage Scaling: 70 percent Strength

Stun Duration: 1.2s

Attack Speed: 30/32.5/35/37.5/40 percent

Buff Duration: 4s

Pulse Radius: 3.2m

Projectile Range: 8.8m

Projectile Radius: 0.48m

Cooldown: 12s

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Ring Of Spears

Create a Ring of Spears that Impedes enemy god movement, prevents them from healing, and decreases their Strength and Intelligence. Enemies who exit the area [Physical Damage] and are [Slowed], unless they exit through a Segment of the Ring that has been broken by basic attacks.

Ring of Spears does not block ally movement or projectiles, only enemy basic attacks and enemy god movement.

The Ring is made of eight segments that each have five hit points. An enemy basic attack will deal one hit point per hit.

Damage: 60/110/160/210/260

Damage Scaling: 110 percent Strength

Slow: 25 percent

Slow Duration: 5s

Strength: -15/-17.5/-20/-22.5/-25 percent

Intelligence: -15/-17.5/-20/-22.5/-25 percent

Cooldown: 110/105/100/95/90s

Cost: 100

Ymir

“Ymir’s has many exciting changes. The first comes from the general Stats and Item design of Smite 2. Ymir can now build Crit again! So he can stack this effect with his frostbite for a super heavy hitting physical damage basic attack build. Additionally, Ice Wall now applies frostbite and displaces enemies, or ymir himself. This allows him to launch himself forward to gain speed, or launch enemies toward him to put them in danger. He can reactivate this ability to cancel it early, and can even spawn it behind him for easy launches.”

Basic Attacks

Melee Physical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Frostbite

Your abilities apply Frostbite, causing enemies to take more basic attack damage from you and to deal less damage to you.

Frostbite’s effect stacks with Critical Strikes.

Damage: 185 percent Strength plus 37 percent Intelligence

Reduced Damage Dealt: 10 percent

Ice Wall

Create a Wall that [Displaces] enemies on creation. Applies Frostbite to Displaced enemies.

The Wall Impedes all characters.

Create the Wall at your feet to Displace yourself up and forward.

Displaces Enemies up and away from the Wall.

Reactivate to destroy the Wall early.

Lifetime: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5s

Range: 11.2m

Radius: 3.25m

Cooldown: 13s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Glacial Strike

Deal [Magical Damage] and [Slow] enemies. Applies Frostbite on successful hit.

Damaging area starts at Ymir and moves away over time.

You are Slowed by 42.5 percent during activation.

Damage: 80/130/180/230/280

Damage Scaling: 60 percent Intelligence

Slow: 25 percent

Slow Duration: 2s

Range: 6m

Radius: 3.6m

Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6s

Cost: 45/50/55/60/65

Frost Breath

Deal [Magical Damage] and [Stun] enemies in front of you. Applies Frostbite on successful hit.

You are Rooted during activation.

Damage: 50/85/120/155/190

Damage Scaling: 55 percent Intelligence

Stun Duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2s

Cone Angle: 90 degrees

Cooldown: 16/15.5/15/14.5/14s

Cost: 40/50/60/70/80

Shards Of Ice

Channel to [Slows] enemies around you. Deal a burst of [Magical Damage] when the Channel is complete. Applies Frostbite immediately to enemies in the area. You are [CC Immune] while Channeling.

Damage scales linearly from 25 percent to 100 percent based on Channel time.

Max Channel time of three seconds.

You are Rooted while Channeling.

Damage: 500/650/800/950/1100

Damage Scaling: 150 percent Intelligence

Slow: 40 percent

Radius: 5.6m

Cooldown: 90/85/80/75/70s

Cost: 80/90/100/110/120

Zeus

“Zeus has undergone a significant rework, bringing back aspects of his initial version from Smite 1. Detonate is his iconic ability, and building to 3 charges should be a rewarding moment for Zeus and a moment of terror for whom will be smited. Aegis Assault made it easier to apply charges from safety, limiting how potent we could make Detonate. Thunderclap has replaced Aegis Assault, providing an instant AoE burst around Zeus and providing a large Attack Speed and Movement Speed stim. Now Zeus has to rely on his skillshot Basic Attacks and Chain Lightnings to quickly apply charges or put himself at risk with Thunderclap, allowing Detonate to be more powerful.

Detonate now stuns at max charges (an old throwback!) and no longer consumes charges, allowing Zeus to continue to benefit from the amplified Basic Attack damage. These aspects together make his gameplay goals clear, but allows for a lot of flexibility on how you approach that goal. Pure INT Zeus will burst enemies just as hard as you are used to, but Tanky Cooldown Zeus or Inhand Zeus are now potent additional options!

We also included a new UI element on enemy god health bars that track charge counts. This makes it easier to keep track of your current charge count, especially when the gods model is obscured or behind a wall.”

Basic Attacks

Ranged Magical Damage

Damage Scaling: 100 percent Strength, 20 percent Intelligence

Overcharge

Deal damage to apply Charges. Enemies take increased basic attack damage from you for each Charge they have.

Overcharge’s effect stacks with Critical Strikes.

Damage Increase: 20 percent per stack

Debuff Duration: 5s

Max Debuff Stacks: Three

Chain Lightning

Fire a projectile that hits an enemy and then chains to nearby enemies. Any enemies hit are dealt [Magical Damage], [Slowed], and receive a Charge.

Projectile stops on walls

Damage: 40/70/100/130/160

Damage Scaling: 60 percent Intelligence

Slow: 20 percent

Bounces: Five

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 0.56m

Cooldown: 12s

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Thunderclap

Deal [Magical Damage] and apply a Charge to enemies around you, then gain [increased Attack Speed, Movement Speed, and reduced basic attack Movement Penalty.]

Damage: 80/130/180/230/280

Damage Scaling: 80 percent Intelligence

Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30/35 percent

Movement Speed: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 percent

Buff Duration: 5s

Radius: 3.2m

Cooldown: 15s

Cost: 50/60/70/80/90

Detonate Charge

Activate to consume all Charges on all enemies, dealing [Magical Damage] for each Charge, and Stunning enemies that had max Charges.

This ability cannot be activated unless an enemy has a Charge.

Damage is multiplied by 1/1.7/2.4 based on number of Charges.

Damage: 50/80/110/140/170

Damage Scaling: 30 percent Intelligence

Stun Duration: 0.75s

Cooldown: 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s

Cost: 70/75/80/85/90

Lightning Storm

Deal [Magical Damage] repeatedly to enemies in the area, applying a Charge on each hit.

This ability hits five times over 4.5 seconds.

Damage Per Tick: 100/130/160/190/220

Damage Scaling Per Tick: 50 percent Intelligence

Range: 8.8m

Radius: 4.8m

Cooldown: 90s

Cost: 100

