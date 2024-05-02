HiRez is taking the chance to really play with the Smite item system as the sequel ships, with nearly every aspect of the core mechanic changing—and that includes stats, with buffs and nerfs galore in the alpha.
One of the biggest changes coming in Smite 2 is that items are now using a component-based system; gone are the days of Smite when these battle upgrades were built around a tree-based layout, according to HiRez’s mile-long blog on the topic. Some items will also be marked “Unique”—these can only be bought once.
There’s also a host of new Actives included on items, reminiscent of other MOBAs like League of Legends and especially Dota 2. These special items have “active effects that will fire with a button press.”
Finally, all players will start each match with Purification Beads and a Sentry Ward. These items are now marked as “Default” in any listings.
Here are all the item changes in Smite 2’s first alpha release.
All item changes in Smite 2 alpha update
Default Items
Purification Beads
- Active: You become CC Immune for 2s. Cooldown 210s.
Vision Ward
- Active: Place a ward that reveals enemies within an 10.4m area. Lasts for 60s. Cooldown 120s.
Consumables and Utility
Health Potion
- 50 gold
- Active: Item is Consumed, then Heals 25 health per tick,eight ticks over 7s. Can be stacked up to three times in a single inventory slot.
Mana Potion
- 50 gold
- Active: Item is consumed, then restores 20 mana per tick, eight ticks over 7s. Can be stacked up to three times in a single inventory slot.
Elixir of Intelligence
- 3,000 gold
- Item is automatically consumed, then gain 120 Intelligence permanently. Does not stack.
Elixir of Strength
- 3,000 gold
- Item is automatically consumed, then gain 75 Strength permanently. Does not stack.
Sentry Ward Upgrade
- 300 gold
- Upgrades your Ward slot to a Sentry Ward with: Active: Place a ward that reveals enemies and enemy wards within an 8.8m area. Lasts for 60s. Cooldown 120s.
Tier One Items
Axe
- 450 gold
- Strength 10
Bow
- 350 gold
- Attack speed five percent
Circlet
- 350 gold
- Max mana 115
Gem
- 450 gold
- Intelligence 15
Medallion
- 350 gold
- Max health 85
Ring
- 350 gold
- Cooldown rate five
Ruinous Poison
- 500 gold
- Passive: Enemy gods hit by basic attacks have 20 percent reduced healing for 4s.
Rune
- 350 gold
- Magical protection 10
Sabre
- 650 gold
- Critical chance seven percent
Scythe
- 700 gold
- Lifesteal 10 percent
Shield
- 350 gold
- Physical protection eight
Tier Two Items
Adamantine Sickle
- 1,400 gold
- Strength 15
- Lifesteal 10 percent
- Passive: While you are below 50 percent HP you gain 15 Strength.
Battle Axe
- 1,300 gold
- Strength 18
- Max health 150
Caestus
- 1,200 gold
- Strength 10
- Cooldown Rate 10
- Passive: When you are hit by a Hard CC effect you gain 15 Physical Protection and 15 Magical Protection for 4s.
Circle of Protection
- 1,000 gold
- Magical Protection 33
Evil Eye
- 1,200 gold
- Intelligence 15
- Magical Penetration 10 percent
Flaming Pearl
- 1,200 gold
- Intelligence 25
- Max Health 150
Killing Stone
- 1,125 gold
- Intelligence 40
Kopesh
- 1,500 gold
- Strength 10
- Critical Chance 10 percent
- Passive: When you Critically Strike an enemy god you gain five percent Movement Speed for 4s.
Legionnaire Armor
- 1,000 gold
- Physical Protection 25
Lucerne Hammer
- 1,250 gold
- Strength 10
- Physical Penetration 10 percent
Manchu Bow
- 1,400 gold
- Strength 10
- Attack Speed 10 percent
- Passive: All targets hit by your basic attacks take 10 bonus Physical Damage.
Odigba
- 1,000 gold
- Max Health 180
- Max Mana 125
- Passive: When you get a Kill or Assist on an enemy god you restore five percent of your max HP over 6s.
Olmec Blue
- 1,000 gold
- Max Health 200
- Active: Enemy gods within 6.4m lose 10 Physical Protection and 10 Magic Protection for 6s. Cooldown: 60s.
Oracle Staff
- 1,300 gold
- Intelligence 25
- Max Mana 115
- Mana Regen two
- Passive: When you get a Kill or Assist on an enemy god you instantly restore 25 percent of your Mana.
Ring of Dispel
- 1,350 gold
- Intelligence 25
- Cooldown Rate 10
- Passive: Enemy gods hit by your Hard CC effects lose 10 Strength and 16 Intelligence for 4s.
Skeggox
- 1,200 gold
- Strength 28
Veve Charm
- 1,000 gold
- Max Health 200
- Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m gain a 100 HP Shield for 6s. Cooldown: 60s.
Zither
- 1,250 gold
- Strength 15
- Intelligence 25
Tier Three Items
Amanita Charm
- 2,750 gold
- Physical Protection 45
- Max Health 250
- Active: Create a Mushroom that Heals allied gods within 6.4m for 5 percent HP every 1s. Lasts for 5s. Cooldown: 60s.
Atalanta’s Bow
- 2,750 gold
- Strength 30
- Attack Speed 30 percent
- Passive: When you hit an enemy god with a basic attack you gain five percent reduced Basic Attack Movement Penalty for 4s. Stacks up to four times.
Avatar’s Parashu
- 2,900 gold
- Strength 55
- Active: You gain 20 percent increased Strength for 10s. Cooldown: 180s.
Bagua Mirror
- 2,450 gold
- Magical Protection 85
- Passive: When you take Magical Damage you gain 15 plus 1*Level Strength and 20 plus 2*Level Intelligence for 6s.
Balor’s Eye
- 2,400 gold
- Intelligence 20
- Max Mana 250
- Magical Penetration 25 percent
Baneful Rapier
- 2,400 gold
- Strength 20
- Critical Chance 20 percent
- Passive: When you Critically Strike an enemy god you gain 15 percent Attack Speed for 4s.
Bindings of Lyngvi
- 2,300 gold
- Physical Protection 30
- Magical Protection 40
- Passive: Enemy gods hit by your Hard CC effects lose 15 Physical Protection and 15 Magical Protection for 4s.
Blinking Amulet
- 2,550 gold
- Max Health 200
- Cooldown Rate Seven
- Movement Speed Five percent
- Active: You are Teleported to the targeted location. Cooldown: 180s.
Blood-Bound Book
- 2,675 gold
- Intelligence 60
- Lifesteal 20 percent
- Passive: When you drop below 30 percent HP you gain a 10 percent of your max HP + 50 percent Intelligence HP Shield for 6s. Cooldown: 90s.
Blood-Forged Blade
- 2,600 gold
- Strength 40
- Lifesteal 17.5 percent
- Active: You gain a 10 percent of your max HP plus 100 percent Strength HP Shield for 6s. Cooldown: 90s.
Bragi’s Harp
- 3,000 gold
- Strength 30
- Intelligence 35
- Attack Speed 20 percent
- Passive: All targets hit by your basic attacks take five plus two per level bonus Magical Damage.
Brawler’s Ruin
- 2,450 gold
- Strength 50
- Mana Regen Five
- Passive: Enemy gods hit by your basic attacks have 40 percent reduced healing for 4s.
Chronos’ Pendant
- 2,500 gold
- Intelligence 45
- Cooldown Rate 25
- Passive: Your active ability Cooldowns are reduced by 1s every 10s.
Dagger of Frenzy
- 2,900 gold
- Strength 30
- Attack Speed 17.5 percent
- Active: You gain 60 Basic Attack Damage and 30 percent Attack Speed for 6s. Cooldown: 50s.
Deathbringer
- 2,950 gold
- Strength 30
- Critical Chance 20 percent
- Passive: You gain 25 percent increased Critical Strike Damage.
Death Metal
- 2,550 gold
- Strength 20
- Intelligence 25
- Critical Chance 17.5 percent
- Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m gain 15 plus 1*Level Strength, 20 plus 2*Level Intelligence, and 20 percent Attack Speed for 6s. Cooldown: 60s.
Divine Ruin
- 2,650 gold
- Intelligence 70
- Max Mana 300
- Mana Regen Two
- Passive: Enemy gods hit by your abilities have 40 percent reduced healing for 4s.
Dreamer’s Idol
- 2,850 gold
- Intelligence 85
- Active: You gain 20 percent increased Intelligence for 10s. Cooldown: 180s.
Eldritch Orb
- 2,850 gold
- Intelligence 145
Eye of Providence
- 2,350 gold
- Physical Protection 20
- Magical Protection 25
- Max Health 200
- Cooldown Rate 10
- Active – Create a ward that Reveals enemies and enemy wards within 10.4m. Lasts for 60s. Cooldown 120s.
Eye of the Storm
- 2,700 gold
- Strength 25
- Physical Protection 20
- Magical Protection 30
- Max Health 225
Gem of Focus
- 2,775 gold
- Intelligence 45
- Cooldown Rate 20
- Passive: When you use an ability you gain 15 Intelligence and 3 percent Movement Speed for 10s. Stacks up to three times.
Gem of Isolation
- 2,400 gold
- Max Health 225
- Max Mana 175
- Passive: Enemy gods hit by your abilities are affected by a 15 percent Slow for 2s.
- Intelligence 40
Hand of The Abyss
- 2,425 gold
- Intelligence 50
- Attack Speed 22.5 percent
- Passive: When you hit an enemy god or jungle boss with an ability you gain 15 Basic Attack Damage for 6s. Stacks up to three times.
Helm of Darkness
- 2,525 gold
- Intelligence 50
- Magical Protection 35
- Active: You become Stealthed for 6s. Cooldown: 120s.
Helm of Radiance
- 2,425 gold
- Intelligence 60
- Physical Protection 25
- Passive: When you take Physical Damage you gain 10 Physical Protection for 6s. Stacks up to five times.
Hussar’s Wings
- 2,350 gold
- Physical Protection 45
- Magical Protection 30
- Active: You are Cleansed of all Slows, gain Slow Immunity, and 10 percent Movement Speed for 6s. Cooldown: 30s.
Hydra’s Lament
- 2,450 gold
- Strength 45
- Max Mana 225
- Mana Regen Four
- Passive: When you use an ability you gain 30 percent increased Basic Attack Damage on your next basic attack for 8s.
Jade Scepter
- 2,900 gold
- Intelligence 85
- Max Mana 225
- Mana Regen Four
- Active: Enemy gods in front of you are Displaced up and away from you. Cooldown: 90s.
Jotunn’s Revenge
- 2,800 gold
- Strength 45
- Cooldown Rate 20
- Passive: When you get a Kill or Assist on an enemy god your Non-ultimate Cooldowns are reduced by 2s and your Ultimate Cooldown is reduced by 6s.
Leviathan’s Hide
- 2,650 gold
- Physical Protection 65
- Passive: Enemies who hit you with basic attacks lose five percent Strength for 4s. Stacks up to three times.
The Dagda’s Greatclub
- 2,900 gold
- Strength 20
- Max Health 175
- Cooldown Rate 20
- Passive: Enemies hit by your abilities take 15 plus 30 percent of your Item Protections as bonus Physical Damage. This effect only triggers once per ability per god.
Meteor Hammer
- 2,900 gold
- Strength 20
- Max Health 225
- Attack Speed 15 percent
- Passive: Enemies within 2.5m of your basic attack target take 15 plus 12.5 percent of your Item Protections as bonus Physical Damage
Musashi’s Dual Swords
- 2,450 gold
- Strength 20
- Critical Chance 20 percent
- Passive: When you Critically Strike an enemy god you gain 10 percent Movement Speed for 4s.
Necronomicon
- 2,825 gold
- Intelligence 45
- Cooldown Rate 20
- Passive: When you get a Kill or Assist on an enemy god you gain one stack of 50 Intelligence but you also lose 20 Physical Protection and 20 Magical Protection per stack. Stacks up to three times. All stacks are removed on your death.
Obsidian Shredder
- 2,950 gold
- Strength 45
- Passive: Enemy gods hit by your abilities lose one per level Physical Protection for 4s.
Phantom Ring
- 2,400 gold
- Max Health 300
- Cooldown Rate 25
- Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m become Immune to Impediments, allowing you to walk through player-made walls for 6s. Cooldown: 60s
Pharaoh’s Curse
- 2,400 gold
- Physical Protection 45
- Cooldown Rate 10
- Active: Enemies within 5.6m are affected by a 25 percent Slow and have 25 percent reduced Attack Speed for 6s. Cooldown: 40s.
Phoenix Feather
- 2,650 gold
- Magical Protection 55
- Max Health 250
- Active: You are Healed for 300 HP plus 30 percent of your Missing HP. Cooldown: 240s.
Polynomicon
- 2,725 gold
- Intelligence 75
- Max Mana 200
- Mana Regen Two
- Passive: When you use an ability you gain 30 percent of your Intelligence as bonus Magical Damage on your next basic attack.
Qin’s Blade
- 2,950 gold
- Strength 30
- Attack Speed 17.5 percent
- Passive: Enemy gods hit by your basic attacks take six percent of their max HP as bonus Physical Damage.
Ruinous Ankh
- 2,500 gold
- Physical Protection 20
- Magical Protection 26
- Max Health 250
- Max Mana 150
- Passive: Enemies within 8.8m have 40 percent reduced healing.
Scepter of Dominion
- 2,400 gold
- Intelligence 15
- Cooldown Rate 10
- Active: After 2s an area is created causing any gods that enter into it or are already within it to become affected by Stasis. Lasts for 2s. Cooldown: 240s.
Screeching Gargoyle
- 2,200 gold
- Magical Protection 55
- Cooldown Rate 10
- Active: Enemy gods in front of you are Silenced for 2s. Cooldown: 90s.
Serpent Spear
- 2,650 gold
- Strength 15
- Max Mana 175
- Physical Penetration 30 percent
Shogun’s Ofuda
- 2,300 gold
- Magical Protection 60
- Passive: You and allies within 8.8m gain 20 percent Attack Speed.
Silken Mailcoat
- 2,250 gold
- Physical Protection 50
- Passive: Enemies within 8.8m lose 20 percent Attack Speed and 20 percent Critical Strike Chance.
Soul Devourer
- 2,850 gold
- Intelligence 65
- Max Mana 250
- Mana Regen Four
- Passive: Enemy gods hit by your abilities take 15 percent of their Current HP as bonus Magical Damage over 4s. This effect only triggers once per ability per god.
The Cosmic Horror
- 2,925 gold
- Intelligence 125
- Max Mana 150
- Mana Regen Two
- Passive: If you have more than 225 Item Intelligence you gain 15 Cooldown Rate.
Stampede
- 2,600 gold
- Physical Protection 35
- Max Health 325
- Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m gain 25 percent Movement Speed for 4s. Cooldown: 180s.
Sun Beam Bow
- 2,550 gold
- Strength 55
- Attack Speed 17.5 percent
Emblem of Namaka
- 2,250 gold
- Max Health 300
- Cooldown Rate 20
- Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m gain a 100 + 12*Level HP Shield for 4s. Cooldown: 60s
Talisman Of Purification
- 2,550 gold
- Magical Protection 30
- Max Health 250
- Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m are Cleansed of all CC and gain CC Immunity for 1s. Cooldown: 180s.
Tekko-Kagi
- 2,800 gold
- Strength 50
- Cooldown Rate 10
- Passive: When you use an ability you gain three percent Movement Speed and 5 Cooldown Rate for 10s. Stacks up to three times.
The Executioner
- 2,700 gold
- Strength 10
- Attack Speed 12.5 percent
- Passive: When you damage an enemy god or jungle boss with a basic attack, gain 10 percent Physical Penetration for 4s. Stacks up to five times.
The Nemes
- 2,300 gold
- Max Health 250
- Max Mana 150
- Passive: When you get an Assist on a lane minion you gain one stack of one Physical Protection and one Magical Protection. Stacks up to 40 times.
The Reaper
- 2,900 gold
- Strength 45
- Lifesteal 15 percent
- Passive: When you hit an enemy god below 50 percent HP, you gain 15 percent Lifesteal for 4s.
The World Stone
- 2,600 gold
- Intelligence 95
- Passive: Your Ultimate Cooldown is reduced by 20 percent.
Totem of Death
- 2,950 gold
- Intelligence 20
- Cooldown Rate 15
- Passive: When you hit an enemy god or jungle boss with an ability, gain 10 percent Magical Penetration for 4s. Stacks up to five times.
Triton’s Conch
- 2,750 gold
- Intelligence 55
- Max Health 300
- Max Mana 175
- Passive: You and allies within 8.8m gain 7 + 0.5*Level Strength and 10 + 1*Level Intelligence.
Wish-Granting Pearl
- 2,500 gold
- Intelligence 55
- Max Health 250
- Max Mana 350
Yogi’s Necklace
- 2,700 gold
- Max Health 450
- Max Mana 200
- Health Regen Eight
- Mana Regen Eight