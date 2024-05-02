HiRez is taking the chance to really play with the Smite item system as the sequel ships, with nearly every aspect of the core mechanic changing⁠—and that includes stats, with buffs and nerfs galore in the alpha.

Recommended Videos

One of the biggest changes coming in Smite 2 is that items are now using a component-based system; gone are the days of Smite when these battle upgrades were built around a tree-based layout, according to HiRez’s mile-long blog on the topic. Some items will also be marked “Unique”⁠—these can only be bought once.

There’s also a host of new Actives included on items, reminiscent of other MOBAs like League of Legends and especially Dota 2. These special items have “active effects that will fire with a button press.”

Finally, all players will start each match with Purification Beads and a Sentry Ward. These items are now marked as “Default” in any listings.

Here are all the item changes in Smite 2’s first alpha release.

Default Items

Purification Beads

Active: You become CC Immune for 2s. Cooldown 210s.

Vision Ward

Active: Place a ward that reveals enemies within an 10.4m area. Lasts for 60s. Cooldown 120s.

Consumables and Utility

Health Potion

50 gold

Active: Item is Consumed, then Heals 25 health per tick,eight ticks over 7s. Can be stacked up to three times in a single inventory slot.

Mana Potion

50 gold

Active: Item is consumed, then restores 20 mana per tick, eight ticks over 7s. Can be stacked up to three times in a single inventory slot.

Elixir of Intelligence

3,000 gold

Item is automatically consumed, then gain 120 Intelligence permanently. Does not stack.

Elixir of Strength

3,000 gold

Item is automatically consumed, then gain 75 Strength permanently. Does not stack.

Sentry Ward Upgrade

300 gold

Upgrades your Ward slot to a Sentry Ward with: Active: Place a ward that reveals enemies and enemy wards within an 8.8m area. Lasts for 60s. Cooldown 120s.

Tier One Items

Axe

450 gold

Strength 10

Bow

350 gold

Attack speed five percent

Circlet

350 gold

Max mana 115

Gem

450 gold

Intelligence 15

Medallion

350 gold

Max health 85

Ring

350 gold

Cooldown rate five

Ruinous Poison

500 gold

Passive: Enemy gods hit by basic attacks have 20 percent reduced healing for 4s.

Rune

350 gold

Magical protection 10

Sabre

650 gold

Critical chance seven percent

Scythe

700 gold

Lifesteal 10 percent

Shield

350 gold

Physical protection eight

Tier Two Items

Adamantine Sickle

1,400 gold

Strength 15

Lifesteal 10 percent

Passive: While you are below 50 percent HP you gain 15 Strength.

Battle Axe

1,300 gold

Strength 18

Max health 150

Caestus

1,200 gold

Strength 10

Cooldown Rate 10

Passive: When you are hit by a Hard CC effect you gain 15 Physical Protection and 15 Magical Protection for 4s.

Circle of Protection

1,000 gold

Magical Protection 33

Evil Eye

1,200 gold

Intelligence 15

Magical Penetration 10 percent

Flaming Pearl

1,200 gold

Intelligence 25

Max Health 150

Killing Stone

1,125 gold

Intelligence 40

Kopesh

1,500 gold

Strength 10

Critical Chance 10 percent

Passive: When you Critically Strike an enemy god you gain five percent Movement Speed for 4s.

Legionnaire Armor

1,000 gold

Physical Protection 25

Lucerne Hammer

1,250 gold

Strength 10

Physical Penetration 10 percent

Manchu Bow

1,400 gold

Strength 10

Attack Speed 10 percent

Passive: All targets hit by your basic attacks take 10 bonus Physical Damage.

Odigba

1,000 gold

Max Health 180

Max Mana 125

Passive: When you get a Kill or Assist on an enemy god you restore five percent of your max HP over 6s.

Olmec Blue

1,000 gold

Max Health 200

Active: Enemy gods within 6.4m lose 10 Physical Protection and 10 Magic Protection for 6s. Cooldown: 60s.

Oracle Staff

1,300 gold

Intelligence 25

Max Mana 115

Mana Regen two

Passive: When you get a Kill or Assist on an enemy god you instantly restore 25 percent of your Mana.

Ring of Dispel

1,350 gold

Intelligence 25

Cooldown Rate 10

Passive: Enemy gods hit by your Hard CC effects lose 10 Strength and 16 Intelligence for 4s.

Skeggox

1,200 gold

Strength 28

Veve Charm

1,000 gold

Max Health 200

Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m gain a 100 HP Shield for 6s. Cooldown: 60s.

Zither

1,250 gold

Strength 15

Intelligence 25

Tier Three Items

Amanita Charm

2,750 gold

Physical Protection 45

Max Health 250

Active: Create a Mushroom that Heals allied gods within 6.4m for 5 percent HP every 1s. Lasts for 5s. Cooldown: 60s.

Atalanta’s Bow

2,750 gold

Strength 30

Attack Speed 30 percent

Passive: When you hit an enemy god with a basic attack you gain five percent reduced Basic Attack Movement Penalty for 4s. Stacks up to four times.

Avatar’s Parashu

2,900 gold

Strength 55

Active: You gain 20 percent increased Strength for 10s. Cooldown: 180s.

Bagua Mirror

2,450 gold

Magical Protection 85

Passive: When you take Magical Damage you gain 15 plus 1*Level Strength and 20 plus 2*Level Intelligence for 6s.

Balor’s Eye

2,400 gold

Intelligence 20

Max Mana 250

Magical Penetration 25 percent

Baneful Rapier

2,400 gold

Strength 20

Critical Chance 20 percent

Passive: When you Critically Strike an enemy god you gain 15 percent Attack Speed for 4s.

Bindings of Lyngvi

2,300 gold

Physical Protection 30

Magical Protection 40

Passive: Enemy gods hit by your Hard CC effects lose 15 Physical Protection and 15 Magical Protection for 4s.

Blinking Amulet

2,550 gold

Max Health 200

Cooldown Rate Seven

Movement Speed Five percent

Active: You are Teleported to the targeted location. Cooldown: 180s.

Blood-Bound Book

2,675 gold

Intelligence 60

Lifesteal 20 percent

Passive: When you drop below 30 percent HP you gain a 10 percent of your max HP + 50 percent Intelligence HP Shield for 6s. Cooldown: 90s.

Blood-Forged Blade

2,600 gold

Strength 40

Lifesteal 17.5 percent

Active: You gain a 10 percent of your max HP plus 100 percent Strength HP Shield for 6s. Cooldown: 90s.

Bragi’s Harp

3,000 gold

Strength 30

Intelligence 35

Attack Speed 20 percent

Passive: All targets hit by your basic attacks take five plus two per level bonus Magical Damage.

Brawler’s Ruin

2,450 gold

Strength 50

Mana Regen Five

Passive: Enemy gods hit by your basic attacks have 40 percent reduced healing for 4s.

Chronos’ Pendant

2,500 gold

Intelligence 45

Cooldown Rate 25

Passive: Your active ability Cooldowns are reduced by 1s every 10s.

Dagger of Frenzy

2,900 gold

Strength 30

Attack Speed 17.5 percent

Active: You gain 60 Basic Attack Damage and 30 percent Attack Speed for 6s. Cooldown: 50s.

Deathbringer

2,950 gold

Strength 30

Critical Chance 20 percent

Passive: You gain 25 percent increased Critical Strike Damage.

Death Metal

2,550 gold

Strength 20

Intelligence 25

Critical Chance 17.5 percent

Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m gain 15 plus 1*Level Strength, 20 plus 2*Level Intelligence, and 20 percent Attack Speed for 6s. Cooldown: 60s.

Divine Ruin

2,650 gold

Intelligence 70

Max Mana 300

Mana Regen Two

Passive: Enemy gods hit by your abilities have 40 percent reduced healing for 4s.

Dreamer’s Idol

2,850 gold

Intelligence 85

Active: You gain 20 percent increased Intelligence for 10s. Cooldown: 180s.

Eldritch Orb

2,850 gold

Intelligence 145

Eye of Providence

2,350 gold

Physical Protection 20

Magical Protection 25

Max Health 200

Cooldown Rate 10

Active – Create a ward that Reveals enemies and enemy wards within 10.4m. Lasts for 60s. Cooldown 120s.

Eye of the Storm

2,700 gold

Strength 25

Physical Protection 20

Magical Protection 30

Max Health 225

Gem of Focus

2,775 gold

Intelligence 45

Cooldown Rate 20

Passive: When you use an ability you gain 15 Intelligence and 3 percent Movement Speed for 10s. Stacks up to three times.

Gem of Isolation

2,400 gold

Max Health 225

Max Mana 175

Passive: Enemy gods hit by your abilities are affected by a 15 percent Slow for 2s.

Intelligence 40

Hand of The Abyss

2,425 gold

Intelligence 50

Attack Speed 22.5 percent

Passive: When you hit an enemy god or jungle boss with an ability you gain 15 Basic Attack Damage for 6s. Stacks up to three times.

Helm of Darkness

2,525 gold

Intelligence 50

Magical Protection 35

Active: You become Stealthed for 6s. Cooldown: 120s.

Helm of Radiance

2,425 gold

Intelligence 60

Physical Protection 25

Passive: When you take Physical Damage you gain 10 Physical Protection for 6s. Stacks up to five times.

Hussar’s Wings

2,350 gold

Physical Protection 45

Magical Protection 30

Active: You are Cleansed of all Slows, gain Slow Immunity, and 10 percent Movement Speed for 6s. Cooldown: 30s.

Hydra’s Lament

2,450 gold

Strength 45

Max Mana 225

Mana Regen Four

Passive: When you use an ability you gain 30 percent increased Basic Attack Damage on your next basic attack for 8s.

Jade Scepter

2,900 gold

Intelligence 85

Max Mana 225

Mana Regen Four

Active: Enemy gods in front of you are Displaced up and away from you. Cooldown: 90s.

Jotunn’s Revenge

2,800 gold

Strength 45

Cooldown Rate 20

Passive: When you get a Kill or Assist on an enemy god your Non-ultimate Cooldowns are reduced by 2s and your Ultimate Cooldown is reduced by 6s.

Leviathan’s Hide

2,650 gold

Physical Protection 65

Passive: Enemies who hit you with basic attacks lose five percent Strength for 4s. Stacks up to three times.

The Dagda’s Greatclub

2,900 gold

Strength 20

Max Health 175

Cooldown Rate 20

Passive: Enemies hit by your abilities take 15 plus 30 percent of your Item Protections as bonus Physical Damage. This effect only triggers once per ability per god.

Meteor Hammer

2,900 gold

Strength 20

Max Health 225

Attack Speed 15 percent

Passive: Enemies within 2.5m of your basic attack target take 15 plus 12.5 percent of your Item Protections as bonus Physical Damage

Musashi’s Dual Swords

2,450 gold

Strength 20

Critical Chance 20 percent

Passive: When you Critically Strike an enemy god you gain 10 percent Movement Speed for 4s.

Necronomicon

2,825 gold

Intelligence 45

Cooldown Rate 20

Passive: When you get a Kill or Assist on an enemy god you gain one stack of 50 Intelligence but you also lose 20 Physical Protection and 20 Magical Protection per stack. Stacks up to three times. All stacks are removed on your death.

Obsidian Shredder

2,950 gold

Strength 45

Passive: Enemy gods hit by your abilities lose one per level Physical Protection for 4s.

Phantom Ring

2,400 gold

Max Health 300

Cooldown Rate 25

Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m become Immune to Impediments, allowing you to walk through player-made walls for 6s. Cooldown: 60s

Pharaoh’s Curse

2,400 gold

Physical Protection 45

Cooldown Rate 10

Active: Enemies within 5.6m are affected by a 25 percent Slow and have 25 percent reduced Attack Speed for 6s. Cooldown: 40s.

Phoenix Feather

2,650 gold

Magical Protection 55

Max Health 250

Active: You are Healed for 300 HP plus 30 percent of your Missing HP. Cooldown: 240s.

Polynomicon

2,725 gold

Intelligence 75

Max Mana 200

Mana Regen Two

Passive: When you use an ability you gain 30 percent of your Intelligence as bonus Magical Damage on your next basic attack.

Qin’s Blade

2,950 gold

Strength 30

Attack Speed 17.5 percent

Passive: Enemy gods hit by your basic attacks take six percent of their max HP as bonus Physical Damage.

Ruinous Ankh

2,500 gold

Physical Protection 20

Magical Protection 26

Max Health 250

Max Mana 150

Passive: Enemies within 8.8m have 40 percent reduced healing.

Scepter of Dominion

2,400 gold

Intelligence 15

Cooldown Rate 10

Active: After 2s an area is created causing any gods that enter into it or are already within it to become affected by Stasis. Lasts for 2s. Cooldown: 240s.

Screeching Gargoyle

2,200 gold

Magical Protection 55

Cooldown Rate 10

Active: Enemy gods in front of you are Silenced for 2s. Cooldown: 90s.

Serpent Spear

2,650 gold

Strength 15

Max Mana 175

Physical Penetration 30 percent

Shogun’s Ofuda

2,300 gold

Magical Protection 60

Passive: You and allies within 8.8m gain 20 percent Attack Speed.

Silken Mailcoat

2,250 gold

Physical Protection 50

Passive: Enemies within 8.8m lose 20 percent Attack Speed and 20 percent Critical Strike Chance.

Soul Devourer

2,850 gold

Intelligence 65

Max Mana 250

Mana Regen Four

Passive: Enemy gods hit by your abilities take 15 percent of their Current HP as bonus Magical Damage over 4s. This effect only triggers once per ability per god.

The Cosmic Horror

2,925 gold

Intelligence 125

Max Mana 150

Mana Regen Two

Passive: If you have more than 225 Item Intelligence you gain 15 Cooldown Rate.

Stampede

2,600 gold

Physical Protection 35

Max Health 325

Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m gain 25 percent Movement Speed for 4s. Cooldown: 180s.

Sun Beam Bow

2,550 gold

Strength 55

Attack Speed 17.5 percent

Emblem of Namaka

2,250 gold

Max Health 300

Cooldown Rate 20

Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m gain a 100 + 12*Level HP Shield for 4s. Cooldown: 60s

Talisman Of Purification

2,550 gold

Magical Protection 30

Max Health 250

Active: You and allied gods within 6.4m are Cleansed of all CC and gain CC Immunity for 1s. Cooldown: 180s.

Tekko-Kagi

2,800 gold

Strength 50

Cooldown Rate 10

Passive: When you use an ability you gain three percent Movement Speed and 5 Cooldown Rate for 10s. Stacks up to three times.

The Executioner

2,700 gold

Strength 10

Attack Speed 12.5 percent

Passive: When you damage an enemy god or jungle boss with a basic attack, gain 10 percent Physical Penetration for 4s. Stacks up to five times.

The Nemes

2,300 gold

Max Health 250

Max Mana 150

Passive: When you get an Assist on a lane minion you gain one stack of one Physical Protection and one Magical Protection. Stacks up to 40 times.

The Reaper

2,900 gold

Strength 45

Lifesteal 15 percent

Passive: When you hit an enemy god below 50 percent HP, you gain 15 percent Lifesteal for 4s.

The World Stone

2,600 gold

Intelligence 95

Passive: Your Ultimate Cooldown is reduced by 20 percent.

Totem of Death

2,950 gold

Intelligence 20

Cooldown Rate 15

Passive: When you hit an enemy god or jungle boss with an ability, gain 10 percent Magical Penetration for 4s. Stacks up to five times.

Triton’s Conch

2,750 gold

Intelligence 55

Max Health 300

Max Mana 175

Passive: You and allies within 8.8m gain 7 + 0.5*Level Strength and 10 + 1*Level Intelligence.

Wish-Granting Pearl

2,500 gold

Intelligence 55

Max Health 250

Max Mana 350

Yogi’s Necklace

2,700 gold

Max Health 450

Max Mana 200

Health Regen Eight

Mana Regen Eight

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more