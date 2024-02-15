Is Skull and Bones on Steam?

Skull and Bones took its sweet time in development. The game’s development started in 2013, and it finally saw daylight in February 2024. Titles that go through such development stages often hit the ground running on all the platforms, making fans wonder about Skull and Bones’s Steam availability.

Recommended Videos

Nowadays, there are multiple storefronts on PC, with Steam now sharing its market domination. Despite all the options, I still do my first search for a title on Steam, mainly by habit. If I don’t see their name popping up on Steam, then the real search starts, and that was the case for Skull and Bones.

Can you download Skull and Bones on Steam?

This ship didn’t sail to Valve offices. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Skull and Bones isn’t on Steam, and players can only download the game from Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. In addition to hosting the game on its native platforms, Ubisoft also agreed on an exclusivity deal with Epic, leaving Steam out of the equation.

Is Skull and Bones on Ubisoft Plus?

Yes, Skull and Bones is available on Ubisoft Plus. This subscription service grants players access to select Ubisoft titles, and you can also purchase Ubisoft Plus from your Xbox.

While I downloaded Skull and Bones via Epic Games Store, it’s also fairly easy to get it on Ubisoft Connect. To get it, you need to:

Launch Ubisoft Connect.

Click on Store and search for Skull and Bones.

If you have a Ubisoft Plus subscription, you’ll be able to download the game right away.

If you don’t have an active subscription, visit the Ubisoft+ tab and buy the membership before searching for Skull and Bones.

Regardless of where you buy Skull and Bones, it’ll be full sail when you get into the game. From finding the manager of Palka Buta to unlocking the Ashen Corsair, adventures come one after another in Skull and Bones. Each varies in difficulty, but you can ensure your success with the best weapons and loadouts in Skull and Bones.

Considering the game’s roadmap is full of seasons, events, and rewards, getting a headstart now should pay off since you won’t have to deal with catching up.