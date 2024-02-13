How to claim the Welcome Firework in Skull and Bones

What better way to show off on the seas than launching your signature fireworks in the air? One of the early fireworks you can claim in Skull and Bones is the Welcome Firework given to players who participated in the beta test. Here’s how to claim it.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock the Welcome Firework in Skull and Bones

This one’s on Ubisoft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Welcome Firework in Skull and Bones, you had to play a full six hours during the closed beta in December 2023. While the description of the reward in the Ubisoft Connect states you had to participate in the open beta, which happened just a few days ago, that’s not true.

The open beta had completely different rewards, includinga pet, weapon, and sail cosmetics. I played the open beta myself a few days before the game’s early access, and the firework is still locked for me now that the game is live. I also know for sure I didn’t play all the hours back in the closed beta.

The second closed beta of Skull and Bones took place from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18 and had a six-hour limit. If you played all the hours available, the Welcome Firework should be available for you to claim. Otherwise, I’m afraid you missed your chance.

How to claim the Welcome Firework reward in Skull and Bones

Along with a few more freebies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have it unlocked, you can claim the Welcome Firework in the Ubisoft Connect app. Head to the game’s page in the app (or use the in-game overlay) and open the Rewards tab. At the very bottom of the list, you should find the Skull and Bones Welcome Firework reward.

Claim the reward, and the next time you log in, it should be waiting for you in the Mailbox. Head to Saint-Anne, and in the Mailbox will be a “Collect the Reward” message with a Ubisoft Connect logo. After claiming the reward, you can equip the firework on your ship using the quick action menu while sailing.