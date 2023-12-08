How to sign up for the Skull and Bones Closed Beta (December 2023)

Skull and Bones is looking to add to the increasing number of quality pirate games that have come out in recent years. While the worldwide launch is still some time away, a Closed Beta will be playable in December.

Skull and Bones comes out Feb. 16, 2024, but you can play it much earlier if you’re proactive and lucky enough to be selected for the Closed Beta. Here’s how to sign up for the Skull and Bones Closed Beta taking place in December.

When does the Skull and Bones Closed Beta start?

The Skull and Bones Closed Beta will run for three days, from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, except for in the Americas, where the Beta will open on Dec. 14 and end in the very early hours of Dec. 18.

Skull and Bones Closed Beta exact start and end time

The Skull and Bones Closed Beta starts on Dec. 14, at 8pm CT, and ends on Dec. 18, at 2am CT. The start and end times are simultaneous across the globe, which means the exact hours will vary based on region. Below you can find more relevant time zones and their specific timing of the Skull and Bones Closed Beta.

PT – starts Dec. 14, 6pm; ends Dec. 18, 12am

starts Dec. 14, 6pm; ends Dec. 18, 12am ET – starts Dec. 14, 9pm; ends Dec. 18, 3am

– starts Dec. 14, 9pm; ends Dec. 18, 3am GMT – starts Dec. 15, 2am; ends Dec. 18, 8am

– starts Dec. 15, 2am; ends Dec. 18, 8am CET – starts Dec. 15, 3am; ends Dec. 18, 9am

– starts Dec. 15, 3am; ends Dec. 18, 9am AET – starts Dec. 15, 1pm; ends Dec. 18, 7pm

You can also pre-load the Skull and Bones Closed Beta, beginning Dec. 12 at 3am CT. For other regions, the exact pre-load start time is:

PT – 1am

– 1am ET – 4am

– 4am GMT – 9am

– 9am CET – 10am

– 10am AET – 8pm

The Skull and Bones Closed Beta starts and ends simultaneously worldwide. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Skull and Bones website.

How to join the Skull and Bones Closed Beta

You can’t simply join the Closed Beta; you must be selected to take part in it. You can give yourself that chance by registering for the Skull and Bones Closed Beta. You can sign up by going to the Skull and Bones page on Ubisoft’s official website. Click on Closed Beta in the top right corner, scroll down to the bottom of the screen until you reach the Register button. Select your preferred platform, click on register, provide any information that’s required, and you’re done. You are now part of the queue for the Skull and Bones Closed Beta.

How to find out if you’ve been selected for the Skull and Bones Closed Beta

If you are chosen to play the Skull and Bones Closed Beta, you will receive an email from Ubisoft on the address you’ve provided during the registration process. Just keep tabs on your inbox before Dec. 12, and you might find yourself among the pirates to sail Skull and Bones’ seas in December.