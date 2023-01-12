When will Skull & Bones release?

Ubisoft is a company that proved many times it can create video games and release them in short amounts of time, as shown by its Assassin’s Creed license.

But other games seem to cause turmoil among the developers. Skull and Bones, in particular, still doesn’t have a release date years after its initial announcement.

Described as an MMORPG where you can play as a pirate and fight other players while navigating the treacherous waters of the Indian Ocean, Skull and Bones made a splash when its video teaser was revealed in 2017’s E3 event.

It features high ambitions and is planned to release on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC.

But fans still don’t know when they’ll be able to get their hands on the game, and the date keeps getting pushed back further and further.

Related: Ubisoft delays Skull & Bones yet again and cancels 3 upcoming games as part of massive cost-cutting endeavor

Here’s when Skull and Bones will release.

Does Skull & Bones have a release date?

After numerous delays, Skull and Bones‘ release date was set for March 9, 2023, last fall. But in an announcement in January 2023, Ubisoft revealed it would be postponed again, and now, its release date is lost at sea.

Skull and Bones isn’t planned to release before “early 2023-2024.” This highly imprecise time window shows a grim future for the game.

If it’s pushed to the further end of this time window, fans could wait until Spring 2024—meaning one more year before players will be able to test out the game.

When was Skull & Bones first announced?

Skull and Bones made a splash at Ubisoft’s conference when it was announced in the 2017 iteration of E3, the world’s biggest video games event.

The cinematic showed passengers of a ship drowning in the sea after a pirate ship attacked them. It featured Pirates of the Caribbean vibes and was warmly welcomed by fans.

The overly positive response from the community might be what pushed the developer to target new heights for the game. The next year, fans were more hopeful than ever: E3’s 2018 video teaser showed outstanding graphics, and fans could register for beta access.

With higher ambitions came higher standards for the game, though, and longer development times that contributed to several delays over the years.

It was first announced as a story-driven five-vs-five multiplayer game and was revealed to become a fully-fledged MMORPG in 2022.

How many times has Skull & Bones been delayed?

Skull and Bones has been delayed six times since it was initially announced by Ubisoft back in 2017. Over the years, the project changed identity, passing from hand to hand.

The game almost marks a record for the company and the video games industry. It has yet to dethrone Beyond Good and Evil 2, though—also published by Ubisoft—which has been in development for 14 years now.

Similarly, it still hasn’t got a release time window following several reboots. Now, fans are even betting on which game will release first.