Category:
Skull and Bones

Can you change your pirate name in Skull and Bones?

The name all other pirates know you by
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 07:01 pm
A pirate in the crow's nest of a ship in Skull and Bones
Image via Ubisoft

Skull and Bones gives a plethora of customization options when it comes to your ship and your pirate’s appearance, but one thing that seemingly can’t change is your pirate’s name.

Recommended Videos

There is no option to change your pirate’s name anywhere in the various menus of Skull and Bones, despite there being options to change your ship’s name. This has left many players confused about how to alter their in-game name that appears for every other player on a server. To see how to change your pirate name in Skull and Bones, keep reading the guide below.

Changing your pirate name in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones pirate ships fighting
You’ll need to be a little sneaky. Image via Ubisoft

Unfortunately, there really is no way to change your pirate name directly in Skull and Bones. For one reason or another, the Ubisoft developers didn’t want to give players the ability to easily change their names in-game. However, this doesn’t mean you’re completely out of luck.

How to change your Ubisoft username to change your pirate name in Skull and Bones

Since your pirate’s name in Skull and Bones uses your Ubisoft account, all you need to do to change your name in-game is change your Ubisoft username. If you change your Ubisoft username and that account is linked to your Skull and Bones account, then your pirate name changes, too. You can see how to change your Ubisoft account’s username below:

  • Go to the Ubisoft Connect website
  • Sign into your account by pressing the Login button in the top-right corner of the screen
  • Go to the Account Information section
  • Find your current username and press the Pen icon next to it
  • Type in your new username in the text box that appears
  • Make sure your new username abides by the Ubisoft Terms of Use
  • Press the “Change” button to save your new username

Once you have changed your username, an email is sent out to the email address associated with your Ubisoft account to confirm the change. If you don’t get the email, then something went wrong or you’re using the wrong email address. You can check what email is associated with your Ubisoft account by looking at the Account Information section.

You can only change your Ubisoft username once every 30 days, so make sure whatever username you’re changing to is the one you want. After you’ve changed your username, you can log back into Skull and Bones and your new pirate name should be whatever your new username is.

If you want to change your ship’s name to go along with your new username, check out our previous guide on the funniest ship names in Skull and Bones.

Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a full-time writer for multiple esports and gaming websites. He has 6+ years of experience covering esports and traditional sporting events, including DreamHack Atlanta, Call of Duty Championships 2017, and Super Bowl 53.