Funniest ship names in Skull and Bones

We’re all immature at heart and want hilarious names for our boats in Skull and Bones, so if you’re struggling for a name or want some inspiration, I have a twisted list of greatness ahead.

As a writer, you sometimes get the chance to step up and prove it. Skull and Bones gives you a lot of freedom in how you name your boat and this level of creativity is great for some people, but not everyone will flourish with this responsibility.

Trying to think of something, funny, witty, catchy, or clever is tough—and horrifically subjective. While I don’t think this list is perfect and I was hindered by Ubisoft’s limitations, I think there’s plenty to get your gold teeth stuck into.

How to name and rename your ship in Skull and Bones

The ability to rename your ship is unlocked in Skull and Bones after building your first ship—which can be done in the first hour or so.

Here’s the quick and short version of how to name your ship in Skull and Bones:

Reach the Sainte-Anne Pirate Den for the first time. Start the quest underway to build your first ship and gather the materials. With the resources in hand, build the Rammer boat. Go to the pier and select Set Sail. Press Embark, scroll down to Manage Ship, and press on it. Choose Edit Name and rename the boat.

Unfortunately, as Skull and Bones can’t be played offline, there are certain restrictions imposed by the boat name algorithm as it becomes a public name.

Skull and Bones ship name restrictions

Your Skull and Bones ship name can’t be classified as “Invalid name.” Otherwise, it will be rejected and you’ll have to think of something else. Based on my own experience with the Skull and Bones name function, here is what you can and can’t do regarding ship name restrictions:

It can have up to 15 characters.

have up to 15 characters. It can have special characters and numbers as long as there are letters.

have special characters and numbers as long as there are letters. It can’t be less than one character.

be less than one character. It can’t just be made up of numbers.

just be made up of numbers. It can’t be an invalid name.

List of funny ship names for Skull and Bones

I should preface, the laws in place mean I have had to tweak some names to not have spaces and meet the character limit, whereas some have had to miss the cut altogether—despite a couple not being offensive, if I’m honest. Nevertheless, here’s my list. Feel free to use them, and if you’re not entirely happy with one, you can always take it and add your spin on it:

Aw Ship!

Buried pleasure

Captain Shook

Feelin Groggy

Fire in my hole

Fish n Ships

FlyingDutchOven

Grogs of War

Grog n Roll

Heavin On a Ho

Kick Your Cutlass

Lip Sinking

LongJohnSaliva

Make Me Rum

Man-O-Warts

Moister Oyster

Naval Wartfare

Pegleg Me

Pieces of After Eight

RumOfAllFears

Rum on my face

Sea Shantytown

Scurvy Sea Doge

ShiverMeTinder

Swab My Deck

The Alcohaulic

The Alement

The Henry Ovary

TheLongJohnson

The Not Jolly Roger

Sailor Swift

The Scallywagon

Walk The Dank

Walk The Plankton

Wear a landlubber

YAAARRRGGGHHH!!

Honorable “Invalid” mentions