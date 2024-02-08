Can you play Skull and Bones offline?

The thought of an intertwined online world is not everyone’s tankard of grog, so let’s take at Skull and Bones and see if you have the option to play offline and shanty alone.

I know, I can’t believe it either. Skull and Bones is not only on the horizon, but it’s ready to board your ship and hold your time prisoner. Since Skull and Bones was first announced, it’s undergone multiple delays, but now Ubisoft’s ambitious pirate punch cocktail is here, and the open beta is giving you a big chance to see what it’s got in store.

A major focus of Skull and Bones is the connected nature of its world and the fact you can have real players in your server, as well as friends in your party. I can sympathize if you don’t want this though, and you’d prefer to enjoy a single-player Skull and Bones experience—offline.

Is Skull and Bones offline?

Skull and Bones and brethren. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

As confirmed by Ubisoft, Skull and Bones does not include offline play, as it is a strictly an online-only affair. You have to be online at all times to play it.

In Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones Parent’s Guide, the developer said the pirate title is an “Online game: An internet connection is required to play.” This is another symptom of the modern age of gaming where you need to be connected to WiFi or have a wired internet connection to play certain games. If you live in an area with a sparse WiFi signal, you have no internet at all, or you’re having problems with your router, then playing is going to be difficult—if not impossible.

These are the sad realities of the world we live in at times. But hey-ho matey, if you are fortunate enough to be able to connect and play with little-to-no trouble, you can still dive into the game and complete some opening activities, like how to get Acacia in Skull and Bones.