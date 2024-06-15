Forgot password
Lahmu holding Sahori in SMT V
Shin Megami Tensei

Should you help Sahori or kill Lahmu in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

What's the right choice?
Cande Maldonado
Published: Jun 15, 2024 10:45 am

After the world gets infested by Demons, it’s hard to keep everyone alive in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

The Nahobino’s got a whole squad of characters and Demons to back him up in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, but with vicious Hydras and wicked Qaditsu lurking around every corner, death is basically his constant companion. More often than not, you face choices that might impact your companion’s survival. If you’re wondering whether to help Sahori, the schoolgirl in danger or kill Lahmu in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, this guide is for you.

Should you help Sahori or kill Lahmu in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Time to make a choice.

This choice doesn’t affect the outcome of this act of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, but does impact your alignment and, ultimately, the ending of the game.

In Vengeance, all your choices affect the ending you get, which can either be Law-aligned or Chaos-aligned. Every time you make a choice, your reply is moving a meter toward one ending or the other.

  • If you say, “We have to help her (Sahori),” you’re contributing to the Law alignment. This is the choice you should make if you want to get the Law-aligned ending.
  • If you say “We have to kill Lamu”, you’re contributing to the Chaos alignment. This is the choice you should make if you want to get the Chaos-aligned ending.

Generally speaking, the Law-aligned choices always appear at the top and to the left, whereas the Chaos-aligned choices always appear at the bottom and to the right in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

