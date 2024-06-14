How to cure Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Status Ailments are one of the most frustrating aspects of battling in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance if your party is unprepared.

More often than not, major bosses can inflict various Status Ailments on your Demons while you’re helpless to inflict most or any Status Ailments in return. That means it’s usually more helpful to know the cures to Status Ailments rather than how to inflict them. Having the Items and Skills necessary to cure anything that comes your way will help you take full advantage of every Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance battle.

All Status Ailment cures in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

There are nine Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance—Charm, Confusion, Death, Mirage, Mud, Poison, Seal, Shroud, and Sleep. Several Skills inflict these Status Ailments, most notably the Ailment Skills like Poisma, Dustoma, and Dormina.

Thankfully, unlike SMT‘s sibling series Persona, there’s a straightforward way to cure all Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. There aren’t separate Skills you need to fix the different Ailments. Every Skill that cures an Ailment cures all Ailments. The only exception is Death, which requires one of a few revival Skills or Items.

Skills that cure Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Here’s every Skill that cures all Status Ailments and their specifics.

Patra: Cures all Status Ailments on a single ally.

Cures all Status Ailments on a single ally. Me Patra: Cures all Status Ailments on all allies.

Cures all Status Ailments on all allies. Diamrita/Sun’s Radiance: Moderate HP recovery and Status Ailment recovery on a single ally.

Moderate HP recovery and Status Ailment recovery on a single ally. Matriarch’s Love (Danu exclusive): Moderate HP recovery, Status Ailment recovery, and Debuff recovery on all allies.

On top of regular Skills there is also a Magatsuhi Skill that can cure Status Ailments. It is the following.

Eternal Prayer: Full HP and Ailment recovery, including Death, on all allies, even those in stock.

Items that cure Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Here’s every Item that cures all Status Ailments and their specifics.

Amrita Soda: Cures all Status Ailments on a single ally

Cures all Status Ailments on a single ally Amrita Shower: Cures all Status Ailments on all allies

Skills and items that cure Death

Death is a special Status Ailment that either completely removes one of your allies from battle until cured or causes a game over if inflicted on the main character. Outside of battle, Death, along with all other Status Ailments, can be cured by finding any Leyline Fount and selecting the Recover option. In a battle, however, you only have a few options to cure a dead ally.

Skills Recarm: Revive one ally with half-HP. Samarecarm: Revive one ally with full-HP. Revival Chant (Aogami Type-10 Essence exclusive): Summon one Demon at full HP, even if dead.

Items Revival Bead: Revive one ally with half-HP Balm of Life: Revive one ally with full-HP



The aforementioned Magatsuhi Skill Eternal Prayer also cures Death for all allies.

