All Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance are negative effects characters can apply to one another using certain skills. E.g., Angel can learn Marin Karin, which applies Charm to enemies and may cause them to help the opponent instead of attacking them.

There are eight Status Ailments, which include Sleep, Confusion, Charm, Mirage, Seal, Poison, Mud, and Shroud. These effects are all negative and disappear when the character leaves combat. For example, a character can Sleep for the entire fight, but this ailment will be gone in the next battle. Here’s the full list.

Full table of Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and how to remove them

Icon Status Ailment What it does How to get rid of it Sleep Cannot act or avoid attacks. Taking damage or using ailment curing items and skills. Confusion Chance to ignore orders. May attack an ally or do nothing. Using ailment curing items and skills. Charm Chance to ignore orders. May help an enemy or do nothing. Using ailment curing items and skills. Mirage Attack hit rate is significantly reduced, with a chance to attack a random target. Using ailment curing items and skills. Seal Disables all skills except the basic attack. Using ailment curing items and skills. Poison Take damage after performing an action. Using ailment curing items and skills. Mud Takes away one Press Turn Icon before performing an action. After taking effect. Can’t be cured or overridden in battle. Shroud MP is depleted before each turn. After taking effect. Can’t be cured or overridden in battle. All icons above are screenshots by Dot Esports

When an enemy gives your humans or demons a Status Ailment, you need to decide whether to cure it or keep fighting. The right choice depends on the situation.

For example, a character with high Strength like Bicorn might not worry about Shroud or Seal, so it could keep fighting. But Mirage is a problem because it makes you miss more attacks. Magic users like Apsaras can’t cast spells if they have Seal, so you’d need to cure it during the fight.

To cure most Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, use the Amrita Soda item or the Patra skill. Only Mud and Shroud can’t be cured.

Some Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance characters can also resist or be more vulnerable to certain Status Ailments. For instance, the demon Tsuchigumo is resistant to Poison but weak to Charm. If you use a Demon Essence on Nahobino to get their Affinities, you’ll inherit the demon’s resistances and weaknesses. For example, I used Zhen’s Essence on my Nahobino to give him resistance to Mirage and Poison.

