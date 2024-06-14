Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Nahobino in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance affected by poison.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Shin Megami Tensei

All Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

There's a lot you can do to use Status Ailments to your favor or to defend against them.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 12:50 am

Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance are negative effects characters can apply to one another using certain skills. E.g., Angel can learn Marin Karin, which applies Charm to enemies and may cause them to help the opponent instead of attacking them.

Recommended Videos

There are eight Status Ailments, which include Sleep, Confusion, Charm, Mirage, Seal, Poison, Mud, and Shroud. These effects are all negative and disappear when the character leaves combat. For example, a character can Sleep for the entire fight, but this ailment will be gone in the next battle. Here’s the full list.

Full table of Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and how to remove them

IconStatus AilmentWhat it doesHow to get rid of it
SleepCannot act or avoid attacks.Taking damage or using ailment curing items and skills.
ConfusionChance to ignore orders. May attack an ally or do nothing.Using ailment curing items and skills.
CharmChance to ignore orders. May help an enemy or do nothing.Using ailment curing items and skills.
MirageAttack hit rate is significantly reduced, with a chance to attack a random target.Using ailment curing items and skills.
SealDisables all skills except the basic attack.Using ailment curing items and skills.
PoisonTake damage after performing an action.Using ailment curing items and skills.
MudTakes away one Press Turn Icon before performing an action.After taking effect. Can’t be cured or overridden in battle.
ShroudMP is depleted before each turn.After taking effect. Can’t be cured or overridden in battle.
All icons above are screenshots by Dot Esports

When an enemy gives your humans or demons a Status Ailment, you need to decide whether to cure it or keep fighting. The right choice depends on the situation.

For example, a character with high Strength like Bicorn might not worry about Shroud or Seal, so it could keep fighting. But Mirage is a problem because it makes you miss more attacks. Magic users like Apsaras can’t cast spells if they have Seal, so you’d need to cure it during the fight.

To cure most Status Ailments in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, use the Amrita Soda item or the Patra skill. Only Mud and Shroud can’t be cured.

A Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance screenshot showing Nahobino poisoned in battle.
Poison is a strong and annoying status ailment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance characters can also resist or be more vulnerable to certain Status Ailments. For instance, the demon Tsuchigumo is resistant to Poison but weak to Charm. If you use a Demon Essence on Nahobino to get their Affinities, you’ll inherit the demon’s resistances and weaknesses. For example, I used Zhen’s Essence on my Nahobino to give him resistance to Mirage and Poison.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.