Gustave hoarding Miman in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Miman rewards and how to find them in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

You can't miss them.
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 01:15 am

I’m not sure what Gustave’s deal is with hoarding all these Miman. He already rakes in a fortune from player transactions, but hey, I’m not gonna turn down those sweet Miman rewards in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance packs in exploration mechanics to keep you on your toes across the Overworld. Amidst Amanozako’s incessant “hey, hey!” and the relentless demon pursuit, you’ll be constantly engaged en route to your next objective. But to truly maximize your SMT V Vengeance experience, you have to make time for collecting Miman—the mischievous red critters tempting you with their giggles.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to find Miman in SMT V Vengeance and all the rewards you get when you collect all 200.

How to find all Miman in Shin Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Miman found in SMT V Vengeance
All the Glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miman are red absent-minded pawns you can find scattered all over the Overworld in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. When you find a set of five, report back to Gustave in Cadaver’s Hollow to claim a reward.

Usually, you can find Miman hiding behind building debris, inside broken buildings, or atop ceilings. These collectibles are cleverly hidden, but their shiny, broken red heads stand out against the sepia-toned landscape.

Cironnup marking Miman in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
Show me the way, buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re struggling to spot Miman in SMT V Vengeance, pay a fee to the Cironnup to mark all Miman on your map in each area. Here’s where you can find this demon in each Ward of the Overworld:

  • Minato Ward: Near the Tokyo Diet Building on the left; climb the hill.
  • Shinagawa Ward: After the Fairy Village, near the river area; climb the cliff.
  • Chiyoda Ward: After the Otemach save point, go down the hill past the lion demons and climb the blocks.
  • Taito Ward: On the right side of the map, start at the Asakusa Main Street save point, then follow the white path.

All Miman Rewards in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

all miman rewards in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
Mimanhunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Miman FoundRewardEffect
FiveThree Starter Healing SetGrants you Medicine, Life Stone, and Amrita Soda to restore HP and cure status ailments.
10One Element TalismanWhen equipped, grants Omagatoki: Luck. This Magatsuhi Skill boosts the experience and Macca you receive at the end of a battle.
15One Neko Shogun’s EssenceGrants the attributes and skills of a Neko Shogun when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
20Three Ice GemWhen consumed, it deals heavy Ice damage to one enemy.
25One Angel’s EssenceGrants the attributes and skills of an Angel when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
30One Avian TalismanWhen equipped, it grants the Accursed Poison Magatsuhi skill.
35Three Gem SetGrants three elemental gems.
40One Makami’s EssenceGrants the attributes and skills of a Makami when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
45One Avatar TalismanWhen equipped, it grants Omagatoki: Hit. This Magatsuhi Skill boosts the attack and status ailment accuracy.
50Two Incense SetGrants two incenses that affect health, stamina, strength, vitality, magic, agility, and luck.
55One Holy TalismanWhen equipped, it grants Omagatoki: Hit. This Magatsuhi Skill boosts the attack and status ailment accuracy.
60One King Frost’s EssenceGrants the attributes and skills of King Frost when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
65Four Ailment Gem SetGrants four gems to cure status ailments, like poison, charmed, dazzled, etc.
70One Fiend TalismanWhen equipped, it grants the Freikugel EX skill. This Magatsuhi skill deals severe Almighty damage based on your level to one enemy.
75Six Gem SetGrants six elemental gems.
80One Quetzalcoatl’s EssenceGrants the attributes and skills of Quetzalcoatl when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
85One Sutra SetGrants a set of Sutra, which increase’s a demon’s elemental skill potential by one.
90One Kishin TalismanWhen equipped, it grants the Omagatoki: Pierce skill. This Magatsuhi skill grants Pierce to all party members for one turn.
95Two Charge Gem SetGrants two Charge Gems. This consumable doubles the damage of the next Strength-based attack.
100One Genma TalismanWhen equipped, grants Omagatoki: Luck. This Magatsuhi Skill boosts the experience and Macca you receive at the end of a battle.
105One Balm SetA set of consumables that revives one ally with full HP.
110Six GrimoireGrants six Grimoires, a consumable that gives demons enough EXP to reach the Nahobino’s level.
115Four Incense SetGrants four incenses that affect health, stamina, strength, vitality, magic, agility, and luck.
120One Thunderbird’s EssenceGrants the attributes and skills of Thunderbird when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
125Eight Ailment Gem SetGrants eight gems to cure ailments.
130One Large Glory CrystalGrants one Large Glory Crystal, which gives you 100 Glory.
135Two Sutra SetGrants two sets of Sutra, which increases a demon’s elemental skill potential by one.
140One Yoshitsune’s EssenceGrants the attributes and skills of Yoshitsune when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
145Two Balm SetTwo sets of consumables that revives one ally with full HP.
150Two Large Glory CrystalGrants two Large Glory Crystal, which gives you 100 Glory each.
155Two Advanced Healing SetGrants two advanced healing items
160One Siegfried’s EssenceGrants the attributes and skills of Siegfried when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
165Six Incense SetGrants six incenses that affect health, stamina, strength, vitality, magic, agility, and luck.
170Two GospelInstantly levels up the Nahobino.
175Three Large Glory CrystalGrants three Large Glory Crystal, which gives you 100 Glory each.
180One Lakshmi’s EssenceGrants the attributes and skills of Lakshmi when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
185Three Sutra SetGrants a set of three Sutra, which increases a demon’s elemental skill potential by one.
190Three SomaGrants three Soma, a consumable that fully recovers HP and MP to one ally.
195Four Large Glory CrystalGrants four Large Glory Crystal, which gives you 100 Glory each.
200Four Balm SetFour sets of consumables that revives one ally with full HP.
Author
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?
