All Miman rewards and how to find them in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

I’m not sure what Gustave’s deal is with hoarding all these Miman. He already rakes in a fortune from player transactions, but hey, I’m not gonna turn down those sweet Miman rewards in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.
Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance packs in exploration mechanics to keep you on your toes across the Overworld. Amidst Amanozako’s incessant “hey, hey!” and the relentless demon pursuit, you’ll be constantly engaged en route to your next objective. But to truly maximize your SMT V Vengeance experience, you have to make time for collecting Miman—the mischievous red critters tempting you with their giggles.
In this guide, I’ll show you how to find Miman in SMT V Vengeance and all the rewards you get when you collect all 200.
How to find all Miman in Shin Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
Miman are red absent-minded pawns you can find scattered all over the Overworld in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. When you find a set of five, report back to Gustave in Cadaver’s Hollow to claim a reward.
Usually, you can find Miman hiding behind building debris, inside broken buildings, or atop ceilings. These collectibles are cleverly hidden, but their shiny, broken red heads stand out against the sepia-toned landscape.
If you’re struggling to spot Miman in SMT V Vengeance, pay a fee to the Cironnup to mark all Miman on your map in each area. Here’s where you can find this demon in each Ward of the Overworld:
- Minato Ward: Near the Tokyo Diet Building on the left; climb the hill.
- Shinagawa Ward: After the Fairy Village, near the river area; climb the cliff.
- Chiyoda Ward: After the Otemach save point, go down the hill past the lion demons and climb the blocks.
- Taito Ward: On the right side of the map, start at the Asakusa Main Street save point, then follow the white path.
All Miman Rewards in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
|Miman Found
|Reward
|Effect
|Five
|Three Starter Healing Set
|Grants you Medicine, Life Stone, and Amrita Soda to restore HP and cure status ailments.
|10
|One Element Talisman
|When equipped, grants Omagatoki: Luck. This Magatsuhi Skill boosts the experience and Macca you receive at the end of a battle.
|15
|One Neko Shogun’s Essence
|Grants the attributes and skills of a Neko Shogun when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
|20
|Three Ice Gem
|When consumed, it deals heavy Ice damage to one enemy.
|25
|One Angel’s Essence
|Grants the attributes and skills of an Angel when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
|30
|One Avian Talisman
|When equipped, it grants the Accursed Poison Magatsuhi skill.
|35
|Three Gem Set
|Grants three elemental gems.
|40
|One Makami’s Essence
|Grants the attributes and skills of a Makami when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
|45
|One Avatar Talisman
|When equipped, it grants Omagatoki: Hit. This Magatsuhi Skill boosts the attack and status ailment accuracy.
|50
|Two Incense Set
|Grants two incenses that affect health, stamina, strength, vitality, magic, agility, and luck.
|
|55
|One Holy Talisman
|When equipped, it grants Omagatoki: Hit. This Magatsuhi Skill boosts the attack and status ailment accuracy.
|60
|One King Frost’s Essence
|Grants the attributes and skills of King Frost when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
|65
|Four Ailment Gem Set
|Grants four gems to cure status ailments, like poison, charmed, dazzled, etc.
|70
|One Fiend Talisman
|When equipped, it grants the Freikugel EX skill. This Magatsuhi skill deals severe Almighty damage based on your level to one enemy.
|75
|Six Gem Set
|Grants six elemental gems.
|80
|One Quetzalcoatl’s Essence
|Grants the attributes and skills of Quetzalcoatl when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
|85
|One Sutra Set
|Grants a set of Sutra, which increase’s a demon’s elemental skill potential by one.
|90
|One Kishin Talisman
|When equipped, it grants the Omagatoki: Pierce skill. This Magatsuhi skill grants Pierce to all party members for one turn.
|95
|Two Charge Gem Set
|Grants two Charge Gems. This consumable doubles the damage of the next Strength-based attack.
|100
|One Genma Talisman
|When equipped, grants Omagatoki: Luck. This Magatsuhi Skill boosts the experience and Macca you receive at the end of a battle.
|
|105
|One Balm Set
|A set of consumables that revives one ally with full HP.
|110
|Six Grimoire
|Grants six Grimoires, a consumable that gives demons enough EXP to reach the Nahobino’s level.
|115
|Four Incense Set
|Grants four incenses that affect health, stamina, strength, vitality, magic, agility, and luck.
|120
|One Thunderbird’s Essence
|Grants the attributes and skills of Thunderbird when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
|125
|Eight Ailment Gem Set
|Grants eight gems to cure ailments.
|130
|One Large Glory Crystal
|Grants one Large Glory Crystal, which gives you 100 Glory.
|135
|Two Sutra Set
|Grants two sets of Sutra, which increases a demon’s elemental skill potential by one.
|140
|One Yoshitsune’s Essence
|Grants the attributes and skills of Yoshitsune when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
|145
|Two Balm Set
|Two sets of consumables that revives one ally with full HP.
|150
|Two Large Glory Crystal
|Grants two Large Glory Crystal, which gives you 100 Glory each.
|
|155
|Two Advanced Healing Set
|Grants two advanced healing items
|160
|One Siegfried’s Essence
|Grants the attributes and skills of Siegfried when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
|165
|Six Incense Set
|Grants six incenses that affect health, stamina, strength, vitality, magic, agility, and luck.
|170
|Two Gospel
|Instantly levels up the Nahobino.
|175
|Three Large Glory Crystal
|Grants three Large Glory Crystal, which gives you 100 Glory each.
|180
|One Lakshmi’s Essence
|Grants the attributes and skills of Lakshmi when consumed in the World of Shadow’s Essence Fusion.
|185
|Three Sutra Set
|Grants a set of three Sutra, which increases a demon’s elemental skill potential by one.
|190
|Three Soma
|Grants three Soma, a consumable that fully recovers HP and MP to one ally.
|195
|Four Large Glory Crystal
|Grants four Large Glory Crystal, which gives you 100 Glory each.
|200
|Four Balm Set
|Four sets of consumables that revives one ally with full HP.