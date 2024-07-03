Roblox unblocked – How to play Roblox at school

If you can’t wait to get home and need your Roblox fix while History class bores you senseless, here’s a solution.

Recommended Videos

Roblox attracts an estimated 50 to 100 million players every month, spread across thousands of user-created games. Terminal Escape Room allows you to experience the thrill of escape rooms, whereas Clover Retribution lets you dip into the world of anime.

Whatever your poison, Roblox has something for everyone, and if hours of school are taking you away from this vast world, we have a couple of tips to sneak a few minutes here and there.

How to play Roblox at school unblocked

Sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play Roblox at school using a VPN, a proxy server, or on your phone. The reason for doing any of this is because most schools are privy to the addictiveness and distracting nature of Roblox, hence why it’s banned in most educational establishments.

I must insist that we don’t condone using any of these methods as education is important (trust me), but we understand the need for video games.

VPN

If you’ve ever watched a YouTuber or streamer on Twitch or Kick, chances are you’ve seen an advert for Nord VPN at some point. They are not the only option, but if you can find a VPN provider, you can make your computer believe its internet connection is elsewhere, not controlled by your school.

In short, get a free VPN, and you can play Roblox!

Proxy server

Using a free Proxy website has the same benefits as a VPN—it localizes the internet connection to another part of the world. The big difference here is you’re at the mercy of the proxy server, and you don’t have control over the server of the information exchanged back and forth.

Ergo, this is potentially far more hazardous to the computer’s health. If you infect the computer with a virus or worse, you might get more than a slap on the wrist—you’ve been warned.

Mobile phone

Arguably, the safest method to play Roblox in school is to download it for free on your mobile phone, and if you have some sort of mobile data plan, you can enjoy Roblox on your own device. Again, this bottles down to the school’s mobile phone policy and how secretive you are in playing Roblox.

That’s all the best ways to enjoy Roblox in school! For more on the free-to-play title, check out how to cancel Roblox Premium if needed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy